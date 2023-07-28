For Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race, Richmond Raceway president Lori Waran is going to take the first 10 laps to herself.

After the the playing of the national anthem, she’s going to walk across the track, go into the grandstands and sit by herself for the start of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. For the first 10 laps she won’t have anyone, not her family, work team or even her walkie talkie. For Waran, it’ll be hers.

“My team can have me before then, they can have me after, except for those 10 laps,” Waran said. “I can number one, sit back and enjoy it. Number two, see it through the eyes of the fans because that's what the most important thing is that I get to see and experience what they are seeing and experiencing through their eyes.”

Waran, in her pink sneakers and all, is heading into her third NASCAR weekend as Richmond Raceway president and second of the season. In her time as president, she's worked on cleaning up the track and expanding diversity of driving.

"We're trying to reach out to grow our our fan base and reach out to new audiences, like minorities, like women," Waran said. "I love Richmond, and I love the Richmond region. And, you know, my passion for this region and wanting it to succeed."

Waran's high tops feature signatures of influential women and women in leadership positions from around the area and the state, she said. It's a part of her support for those communities in the Richmond area.

Waran is the first female president of the Richmond Raceway and grew up around the track, helping her grandfather park cars. With a media background, she said she was excited to expand Richmond's outreach, work with local media and set up events around town to get different people interested in the race.

Some of those events included The Finish Line Rooftop Party on Thursday and Lori's Lemonade Stand at the track Friday. Waran said planning for the race starts a year in advance and added that as soon as a driver reaches the finish line, the planning for next year's race begins.

"We first and foremost want to keep everyone safe," Waran said. "We want to make sure everyone has a good time. And we get excited planning it, we want to make sure that we create a different experience each and every time that people come back."

Waran added planning goes beyond the prerace events and preparation for the drivers. It also goes back to the TV stations that come and how it's going to aired on the radio.

"I'm a planner," Waran said. "It's fun. And it's not like you can have one plan, you have to have a plan for that plan. And then a plan that's in any contingency. But that's the good stuff. And the best part is when you see the smile on everyone's face."

In addition, she said there's been improvements to the raceway, including banner signs and in the pedestrian tunnel. Waran added there's a new mural in the tunnel, done by a female artist named G, and it's dedicated to the fans.

"It literally says thank you fans, because if not for them, then none of us would be here," Waran said. "That greets our fans as they walk through the pedestrian tunnel to the infield. And we had a mural last spring by another female that says Richmond on our glass pavilion. So we're trying to bring the community and artists to the track."

Of course, Waran said, she's thrilled with the driving storylines heading into weekend. Between fan favorite Chase Elliott needing a win to make the playoffs and the tension between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, she couldn't be more excited.

All the planning is finally coming to fruition Sunday. When Waran thinks about that, she gets excited. It brings a smile to her face thinking about the families and the children heading to the track, whether for the first time or if it's an annual tradition.

But what gets her even more emotional is when she brings new audiences to the track and they share stories about her impact as president.

"I get choked up," Waran said. "I had a woman pull me aside when I was in the breezeway and she said, 'I've never felt so welcomed here than when I do this race,' and she was holding my hand and she gave me a hug. That's the whole point. We want people to feel like this is everyone's track. This is everyone's city."

