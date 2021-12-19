Loved ones seek help for family of Charlottesville woman allegedly slain by serial killer

Smith is the aunt of Sage Smith, a transgender woman who went missing nine years ago on Nov. 20 and who has yet to be found. The Charlottesville Police Department continues to look for Erik McFadden, whom they’ve labeled as a person of interest in Sage Smith’s disappearance.

Police have also labeled McFadden as a missing person. Police interviewed him shortly after Sage Smith’s disappearance in 2012 but have been unable to locate him since.

Police officially declared the case a homicide investigation in 2016, citing its suspicious nature and how much time had passed with no sign of Sage Smith.

“A day before Thanksgiving, we had to face the devastating news that our sister and friend, Nita, was taken from us in a senseless, unspeakable tragedy,” family members and family friends wrote on the GoFundMe page, titled “Help Support the Family of Tonita Smith.”

“We are heartbroken, and trying to find ways to process this as the pain hits extra hard as it happens during the same time of year when we are reminded that our beloved, Sage Smith, disappeared not to return as of nine years ago,” they wrote.