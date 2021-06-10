 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lows in the 70s this week are likely the first of many
0 Comments

Lows in the 70s this week are likely the first of many

  • 0

This week is bringing Richmond’s first spell of morning lows in the 70s for 2021. Such days are getting more common, and we’d expect a few dozen more by fall. Last year had 65 lows in the 70s, which tied for third-most on record. The peak was 73 days in 2018.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News