Lows in the 70s this week are likely the first of many

This week is bringing Richmond’s first spell of morning lows in the 70s for 2021. Such days are getting more common, and we’d expect a few dozen more by fall. Last year had 65 lows in the 70s, which tied for third-most on record. The peak was 73 days in 2018.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today