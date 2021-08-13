Luke Torian column: Virginia’s ARPA budget invests in working families

Joy Barnes has worked as a home care provider and nurse for more than 30 years. She is a mother, a grandmother and a proud union member of SEIU Virginia 512.
Throughout the pandemic, Barnes has worked every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at two different jobs, risking her own health and safety to protect and care for her clients.
Yet she barely earns enough to pay her bills. At times, she has no money left for groceries or household supplies. Meanwhile, her rent is going up.
As a result of strong leadership and careful budgeting over the past 17 months, Virginia’s economy is in good shape; we have a greater revenue surplus and larger reserves than ever before.
We can be proud of this fact while recognizing that families like Barnes’ still are hurting and the pandemic is not over yet. That’s why the stimulus package passed by the General Assembly on Monday prioritized Virginia’s working families.
The federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that became law this past March included billions of dollars for Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam called the General Assembly into special session to allocate those funds at the beginning of August.
On Monday, our final budget was adopted by the House of Delegates and state Senate, sending it to the governor’s desk. With his signature, $3.2 billion in relief will begin distribution to Virginia’s families and communities.
As chair of the House Appropriations Committee, I’m particularly proud of this budget and the support it provides to families who have struggled throughout the pandemic.
First things first, it will mend some gaps in Virginia’s social safety net. We allocated $120 million for utility assistance and $25.6 million for food access programs. The budget continues our current rent relief policy, requiring landlords to apply for state assistance before evicting a tenant for late rent. It also directs an additional $2.5 million toward legal aid for indigent defense in eviction cases.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, my office has heard from dozens of constituents who lost their jobs and had waited weeks and even months to receive unemployment compensation while their bills piled up.
Our budget sends an additional $73.6 million to the Virginia Employment Commission to modernize the agency’s information technology system, reduce claims adjudication wait times and improve its customer service.
This budget looks out for our essential workers. It provides premium pay and expedites rate increases for home care workers like Barnes, as well as providers of community-based services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
It funds bonuses for direct care staff at state behavioral health facilities and intellectual disability training centers. It sends hazard pay to law enforcement and corrections officers. It also includes signing bonuses for public school teachers to help fill vacant positions.
We’re supporting small-business owners who have been especially hard-hit by COVID-19 through an additional $250 million in Rebuild Virginia grants and $4 million to Virginia’s Main Street businesses.
This budget also puts Virginia on track to be the first state in the nation to achieve universal broadband service. By 2025, everyone — from the most rural communities in Southside and Southwest Virginia to my own constituents in Prince William County — will have the opportunity to work from home, learn from home and access telehealth from home.
This budget invests in our younger generations. Three hundred and five million dollars in child care development funds will be used to improve families’ access to quality early childhood education. We are directing $250 million to Virginia’s public schools for ventilation upgrades so our sons and daughters are breathing clean air in the classroom.
Contrary to some misunderstandings, we have mapped out a plan for the equitable distribution of these funds; the local match for those HVAC projects should come from another federal relief program — the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) — which already is heavily weighted toward higher-poverty school divisions.
We also have designated $10 million in ESSER funds to provide an additional year of services for special education students adversely impacted by the pandemic. Finally, maintaining my emphasis on accessible higher education, this budget includes $111 million in need-based financial aid and $10 million for online learning.
While other states are using their stimulus funds to simply stay afloat, Virginia’s strong fiscal standing enabled us to pass a relief package that will uplift our working families. Your majorities in the General Assembly are building a stronger, more just and more equitable commonwealth — and we’re just getting started.
Luke Torian, D-Prince William, represents the 52nd District in the House of Delegates. He is chair of the House Appropriations Committee. Contact him at: info@delegatetorian.com