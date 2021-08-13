Luke Torian column: Virginia’s ARPA budget invests in working families

Joy Barnes has worked as a home care provider and nurse for more than 30 years. She is a mother, a grandmother and a proud union member of SEIU Virginia 512.

Throughout the pandemic, Barnes has worked every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at two different jobs, risking her own health and safety to protect and care for her clients.

Yet she barely earns enough to pay her bills. At times, she has no money left for groceries or household supplies. Meanwhile, her rent is going up.

As a result of strong leadership and careful budgeting over the past 17 months, Virginia’s economy is in good shape; we have a greater revenue surplus and larger reserves than ever before.

We can be proud of this fact while recognizing that families like Barnes’ still are hurting and the pandemic is not over yet. That’s why the stimulus package passed by the General Assembly on Monday prioritized Virginia’s working families.

The federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that became law this past March included billions of dollars for Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam called the General Assembly into special session to allocate those funds at the beginning of August.