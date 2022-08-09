Lyme disease vaccine in late-stage trials would be first in 20 years

Pfizer and French pharmaceutical company Valneva are enlisting 6,000 people for a late-stage clinical trial that will test a vaccine designed to protect against the tick-borne Lyme disease, the drugmakers announced.

If development of the vaccine is successful, it could become the first federally approved inoculation against Lyme disease in the United States since 2002, when Lymerix was pulled by its producer because of poor sales.

Participants will include adults and children 5 and older. They will receive three doses of the vaccine candidate, known as VLA15, or a placebo, followed by one booster dose or another placebo. The study will be held in 50 sites where Lyme disease is “highly endemic,” the drugmakers said, including Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and the United States.

Pending successful completion of the trials, the companies said, they could submit the vaccine to regulators in the United States and Europe for approval in 2025.

Although traditionally more prevalent in New England, Lyme disease has been detected in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. About 476,000 people in the United States are treated annually for Lyme disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pop star Justin Bieber revealed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Early symptoms include rashes, fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

Although Lyme disease can be treated effectively and rapidly with antibiotics, infections can result in permanent damage to joints or cause facial palsy, or drooping.