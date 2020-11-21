Lynchburg-area college students urged to follow COVID-19 guidelines as thousands prepare to leave campuses

With the fall semester drawing to a close for Lynchburg-area colleges, thousands of students are preparing to make their way home this week amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

National public health officials have recently urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving as cases rapidly climb in virtually every state.

But with colleges in the region wrapping up in-person classes early to prevent students from shuttling back and forth during the holiday season, many have little choice but to trek back home in the coming days.

To help mitigate the risk of spreading or being exposed to the virus, local college officials and public health leaders are encouraging students to adhere closely to national and state guidelines.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility over the holidays to remain vigilant and to keep practicing the public health advice,” said Lindsey Lockewood, public information officer for the Central Virginia Health District.

Lockewood said the department is encouraging college students to minimize their interactions with other students in the two weeks before their trip and to travel home alone in their personal vehicles.