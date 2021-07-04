Lynchburg area's housing affordability, availability crisis puts stress on low income individuals, housing affiliates

“So the availability for market-rate units seem to be pretty open, but you have to have an income of significance, probably 150% of [the area’s median income] to afford many of those units. And it’s probably the same kind of measure when it comes to homeownership as well,” she said.

She said there is a long waiting list — more than 250 families — for public housing units and nearly 1,200 families on the waiting list for Section 8 housing vouchers.

“There is a great need and there is no silver bullet to solving this problem,” she said. “It’s going to take a lot of community resources, lot of our resources and a lot of federal resources to solve this problem.”

According to Virginia Housing Development Authority, the median income in Lynchburg in 2021 is $72,400.

LRHA, along with Rush Homes, Miriam’s House and some other groups have created a housing collaborative to come up with initiatives to work with city officials on either providing more access to affordable housing, providing more subsidy or figuring out ways to develop new affordable housing to address the needs of the community.