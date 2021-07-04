Lynchburg area's housing affordability, availability crisis puts stress on low income individuals, housing affiliates

Low-income Lynchburg residents are finding fewer housing options as families with more resources decamp to the Hill City, warn local nonprofit agencies and housing experts.
Droves of people flooding in have stressed demand, said Wendy Witt, a Lynchburg Association of Realtors board member and owner of the Wendy Witt Group with eXp Realty; one factor leading Lynchburg residents who don’t wish to leave feeling the pinch.
“People can sell in D.C. and have a lot of equity and just come here and pay cash and not worry about what jobs are here when it’s very affordable,” she said. “So, of course, that is driving up all of the prices.”
She added people not only are struggling to find homes to buy but also to rent as rental prices have increased 10% and 30% from a year ago. Witt has seen homes hit the market that should be listed at about $130,000 but instead are going for $199,000 — and they sell because of the high demand.
Interest rates also are incredibly low right now, further incentivizing buyers. Witt said she thinks this will slow down at some point, though, and she already is seeing it for homes that would have received multiple offers a few months ago.
“Now houses are on the market a week or two before we get the contract,” she said. “So it’s starting to simmer down just a bit. And I think that’s going to be a good thing.”
Donna Vincent, executive director for Habitat for Humanity, said even though there are new additional costs this year due to an increase in building supplies — such as lumber, which went up 400% in the past year — the organization decided last week to move forward with building affordable homes in the community.
Pre-pandemic, the organization could buy a pre-cut 2-by-4 for framing walls for $3 or $4, but that price has risen to $12, Vincent said. Plywood was between $8 and $9 per sheet but a few weeks ago it hit $50.
“This is a struggle across Habitats across the nation,” she said. “Some are proceeding and using their cash reserves to absorb the additional costs and some are pausing and just hoping prices are going to come down.”
One solution is to go to vendors that Habitat uses and ask them to set aside a supply for them at a certain price. Vincent said some affiliates are finding cooperation from larger retail stores for that.
“We have not gone that route yet, but we are getting ready to,” she said.
There is affordable housing in Lynchburg, she said, but what happens is people of modest means are not living in some of the places that are affordable.
Mary Mayrose, executive director of the Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, said the rental market in Lynchburg swings between very few available units that are affordable and several new multi-family developments that have been constructed in the past five years.
“So the availability for market-rate units seem to be pretty open, but you have to have an income of significance, probably 150% of [the area’s median income] to afford many of those units. And it’s probably the same kind of measure when it comes to homeownership as well,” she said.
She said there is a long waiting list — more than 250 families — for public housing units and nearly 1,200 families on the waiting list for Section 8 housing vouchers.
“There is a great need and there is no silver bullet to solving this problem,” she said. “It’s going to take a lot of community resources, lot of our resources and a lot of federal resources to solve this problem.”
According to Virginia Housing Development Authority, the median income in Lynchburg in 2021 is $72,400.
LRHA, along with Rush Homes, Miriam’s House and some other groups have created a housing collaborative to come up with initiatives to work with city officials on either providing more access to affordable housing, providing more subsidy or figuring out ways to develop new affordable housing to address the needs of the community.
“Housing is the first step,” Mayrose said. “If a family doesn’t have housing, so many other things in the family break down. Children are unable to go to school, everybody gets sick, nobody’s getting the right amount of food. So my opinion is, we have to shelter all families. We’ve got to get housing for people. Families need it. And this is not just families of four or six, this is seniors, this is disabled individuals in our community. We’ve got to take care of our families and then our community begins to thrive and grow.”