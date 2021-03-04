Make every interview count: how to ask for feedback

Job seeking is a lot of effort. There's the research, the applications, and, hopefully, the interview. Then, the interview itself is labor intensive. You've prepared your elevator pitch, studied up on the employer, and put your best foot forward in person. But sometimes it doesn't work out. You receive a rejection.
Don't let all that hard work go down the drain. Use the experience to your advantage moving forward. Request interview feedback from the employer.
Why ask for feedback
Feedback offers valuable insight you can take to the next interview. You'll learn about your strengths and weaknesses from an employer's perspective. Once you open yourself up to criticism, you'll grow from each interview experience. An employer may be able to pinpoint skillsets to develop for a job in your desired field. Or if you already have those skills, you'll know to highlight these in your next conversation.
Though it can be hard to hear, you may also learn something about yourself that is a turn-off for potential employers. In one example from The Muse, a candidate learned about her unsettling habit of finishing other peoples' sentences. She won't make that mistake again!
Feedback can also be encouraging. Along with any negatives, you are likely to learn in what ways you're rocking the interview game. Take heart in the positives and use them to grow your confidence.
How to ask for feedback
Follow this advice for your best chance at receiving useful feedback.
Be prompt. If you've received a rejection over the phone, feel free to ask for feedback while you've got the employer on the line. Otherwise, respond to your email within 24 hours.
Be courteous. A request for feedback should always come hand-in-hand with a thank you. Thank the employer for their time and consideration. Also, make them aware that your intention is not to contest their decision. Instead, explain that you hope to improve your interview skills and become a stronger candidate.
Be personal. Don't forget that hiring managers are people, too! Understand that what you're asking is a favor and a demand on their time. But also, share your gratitude and passion for pursuing a career in the field.
Look at these template messages from The Muse and from The Cut for inspiration. Be aware that you may not always receive feedback. There are many reasons why an employer may not be able to honor your request. They may be restricted by HR or simply not have the time. But the effort is always worth it.