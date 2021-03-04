Make every interview count: how to ask for feedback

Feedback can also be encouraging. Along with any negatives, you are likely to learn in what ways you're rocking the interview game. Take heart in the positives and use them to grow your confidence.

How to ask for feedback

Follow this advice for your best chance at receiving useful feedback.

Be prompt. If you've received a rejection over the phone, feel free to ask for feedback while you've got the employer on the line. Otherwise, respond to your email within 24 hours.

Be courteous. A request for feedback should always come hand-in-hand with a thank you. Thank the employer for their time and consideration. Also, make them aware that your intention is not to contest their decision. Instead, explain that you hope to improve your interview skills and become a stronger candidate.

Be personal. Don't forget that hiring managers are people, too! Understand that what you're asking is a favor and a demand on their time. But also, share your gratitude and passion for pursuing a career in the field.