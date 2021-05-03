Mallory Hudson: Changing lives every day – even our own

Making her part of our family was something my husband and I talked about, and it made sense. We had all the support in the world from friends. Today, she is our 6-year-old daughter, Amera.

The fostering and adoption experience has certainly given us an opportunity to be patient with ourselves and each other. It has been very humbling having a child with these needs. Bringing Amera home asked a lot of us and of our other children, but everyone has been flexible, agreeable, patient and, most of all, loving.

Personally, Amera gave me a different perspective on my life and career. I cut my hours at work, often staying home to take care of her. It has been nice to spend time with her and my boys. Amera has two biological sisters taken in by our good friends, and it’s been great for all of us to help each other on our journey.

I hope that our experience has been a lesson. Many people feel like they wouldn’t be able to do what we did. But our daughter should serve as an example that it’s possible to foster and adopt no matter your personal circumstances.

Now I am a school nurse with Hanover County Public Schools, and I am proud of the work I do. I think that every day is a cause for celebration when you’re in health care.