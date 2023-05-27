Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Petersburg man was arrested early Saturday morning after officers said he stole a bulldozer and caused significant damage while driving it through Virginia State University campus and surrounding areas.

Devin Thorne, 27, is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail and faces several felony charges, including two counts of felony vandalism, trespassing, obstruction of justice and grand larceny, according to police.

Virginia State Police officers responded to assist Chesterfield officers just before 2 a.m. Saturday after Thorne allegedly stole the bulldozer from a construction area next to VSU's Multi-Purpose Center.

Police say Thorne repeatedly struck an unoccupied VSU police vehicle and backed into the building, damaging one of the main entrances, several handicap parking signs as well as three light poles in front of the building, according to state police.

Thorne then reportedly left VSU's campus and drove the bulldozer across Chesterfield Avenue, where he damaged property at Ettrick Elementary School and a nearby church. Thorne returned to the original location with the bulldozer and pushed the unoccupied VSU police vehicle he had struck earlier across Second Street and into a parking area where he proceeded to damage two more light poles and several small trees before flipping the VSU vehicle onto its side, according to state police.

Thorne then drove the bulldozer to Boisseau Street, where police took him into custody. The incident remains under investigation.