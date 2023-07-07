Richmond detectives have identified the man found dead in a vehicle following a shooting as Darryl Jordan, Jr., 20, of Petersburg.

On Monday at approximately 9:24 p.m., police responded to a call at the 1900 block of Raven Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located a vehicle that had gone off the road and into the woods at Raven and Ford streets.

Officers found the lone occupant, Jordan, in the driver’s seat. Jordan suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.