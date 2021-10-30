Mancuso, Spiders end five-game losing streak

DURHAM, N.H. — Joe Mancuso threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Aaron Dykes, and Richmond rallied to beat New Hampshire 35-21 on Saturday to end its five-game losing streak and pick up its first Colonial Athletic Association win of the season.
A muffed punt led to Brody McAndrew’s 7-yard keeper and a 21-17 lead for New Hampshire in the third quarter, but after a Jake Larson field goal got the Spiders within a point in the fourth quarter, Mancuso and Dykes combined to put Richmond (3-5, 1-4) in front. The Spiders outscored UNH 18-0 in the final 15 minutes.
Dykes split a pair of defenders and raced down the middle of the field for a 58-yard score and then got behind several Wildcats for an easy 28-yard TD with 3:44 remaining.
Mancuso, playing in his second game since returning from a broken finger, finished 19 of 26 for 291 yards passing and three scores. He threw and interception and led UR with 44 rushing yards. Mancuso also scored a rushing touchdown.
Dykes had three catches for 88 yards. Leroy Henley had the Spiders’ other receiving touchdown, which came on a 30-yard toss from Mancuso in the second quarter. Jasiah Williams had a team-high eight catches for 67 yards.
On defense, UR tallied season highs of six sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Defensive tackle Aidan Murray had two sacks, and linebacker Tyler Dressler had 15 tackles.
New Hampshire’s Bret Edwards was 12 of 26 for 126 yards with a 24-yard score to Brian Espanet, who went up high to make a one-handed catch in front of a defender with 3 seconds left in the half to trail 17-14.
The Wildcats (3-5, 2-3) have dropped five straight.
Richmond 7 10 0 18 — 35
New Hampshire 0 14 7 0 — 21
First Quarter
RICH—Mancuso 3 run (kick), 3:14
Second Quarter
RICH—FG Larson 32, 9:40
UNH—Seide 3 run (Lehane kick), 7:35
RICH—Henley 30 pass from Mancuso (Larson kick), 5:19
UNH—Espanet 24 pass from Edwards (Lehane kick), :03
Third Quarter
UNH—McAndrew 7 run (Lehane kick), 10:17
Fourth Quarter
RICH—FG Larson 29, 12:08
RICH—Dykes 58 pass from Mancuso (Mancuso run), 9:54
RICH—Dykes 28 pass from Mancuso (Larson kick), 3:44
UR UNH
First downs 17 14
Rushes-yards 36-82 42-102
Passing 291 141
Comp-Att-Int 19-26-1 13-29-0
Return Yards 18 43
Punts-Avg. 4-35.3 7-41.7
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 1-1
Penalty-Yards 5-70 6-55
Time of Possession 28:12 31:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing–Richmond, Jo. Mancuso 10-44, Aa. Dykes 9-34, Sa. Smith 11-26, Ja. Williams 2-8, Team 4-(minus 30). New Hampshire, Is. Seide 9-75, Ca. Washington Jr. 16-31, Br. McAndrew 8-30, Se. Coyne 1-1, Br. Edwards 8-(minus 35).
Passing–Richmond, Jo. Mancuso 19-26-1-291. New Hampshire, Br. Edwards 12-26-0-136, Br. McAndrew 1-3-0-5.
Receiving–Richmond, Aa. Dykes 3-88, Ja. Williams 8-67, Le. Henley 4-54, Sa. Smith 1-46, Jo. Johnson 2-34, Je. Garcia Jr. 1-2. New Hampshire, Br. Espanet 3-55, Ca. Washington Jr. 3-51, Ky. Lepkowski 2-19, Se. Coyne 2-13, Gr. Helm 2-2, Ni. Lorden 1-1.