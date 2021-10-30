Mancuso, Spiders end five-game losing streak

DURHAM, N.H. — Joe Mancuso threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Aaron Dykes, and Richmond rallied to beat New Hampshire 35-21 on Saturday to end its five-game losing streak and pick up its first Colonial Athletic Association win of the season.

A muffed punt led to Brody McAndrew’s 7-yard keeper and a 21-17 lead for New Hampshire in the third quarter, but after a Jake Larson field goal got the Spiders within a point in the fourth quarter, Mancuso and Dykes combined to put Richmond (3-5, 1-4) in front. The Spiders outscored UNH 18-0 in the final 15 minutes.

Dykes split a pair of defenders and raced down the middle of the field for a 58-yard score and then got behind several Wildcats for an easy 28-yard TD with 3:44 remaining.

Mancuso, playing in his second game since returning from a broken finger, finished 19 of 26 for 291 yards passing and three scores. He threw and interception and led UR with 44 rushing yards. Mancuso also scored a rushing touchdown.

Dykes had three catches for 88 yards. Leroy Henley had the Spiders’ other receiving touchdown, which came on a 30-yard toss from Mancuso in the second quarter. Jasiah Williams had a team-high eight catches for 67 yards.