Many children aren't getting the vision screening they need

Jessica Oberoi, 13, cannot remember when her eyesight started getting blurry. All she knows is that she had to squint to see the whiteboard at school.

It wasn’t until last fall when her eighth-grade class in Bloomington, Ind., got vision screenings that Jessica’s extreme nearsightedness and amblyopia, or lazy eye, were discovered.

She has been going through intense treatment since then, and her optometrist, Katie Connolly, said Jessica has made great improvements — but her lazy eye, which causes depth perception problems, may never go away.

The chances of it being completely corrected would have been much higher if her condition had been caught earlier, said Connolly, chief of pediatric and binocular vision service at Indiana University’s School of Optometry.

Jessica is one of the countless students falling through the cracks of the nation’s fractured efforts to catch and treat vision problems among children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 600,000 children and teens are blind or have a vision disorder. A recent opinion article published on JAMA Network notes that a large number of these children could be helped simply with glasses, but because of high costs and lack of insurance coverage, many are not getting them.

Yet the National Survey of Children’s Health, funded by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, found that in 2016-2017 a quarter of children were not regularly screened for vision problems.

And a large majority of those vision impairments could be treated or cured if caught early, Connolly said.

“Screenings are important for kids because kids don’t realize what’s abnormal,” Connolly said. “They don’t know what their peers around them — or even their parents — are seeing to realize their experience is different.”

Eye exams for children are required under federal law to be covered by most private health plans and Medicaid. Vision screenings are mandated for school-age children in 40 states and Washington, and 26 states require them for preschoolers, according to the National Center for Children’s Vision and Eye Health at Prevent Blindness, a nonprofit advocacy organization.

Still, many children who are struggling to see clearly are being overlooked. The pandemic has only exacerbated the issue since in many places classes moved online, and for many students in-school vision screenings are the only time they get their eyes checked.

“The only kids who were getting their vision checked were the ones who were complaining about not being able to see,” King said.

Optometrists, physicians and school nurses are concerned not only about children’s visual acuity but also their ability to learn and overall quality of life. Both are strongly linked to vision.

“There seems to be an assumption that maybe if kids can’t see, they’ll just tell somebody — that the problems will sort of come forward on their own and that they don’t need to be found,” said Kelly Hardy, senior managing director of health and research for a California-based child advocacy group, Children Now. But that’s not the case most of the time because children aren’t the best advocates for their own vision problems.

Connolly’s visit to Jessica’s school last year marked the first time Jessica had her vision checked.

Her brother, Tanul Oberoi, 7, tagged along on her follow-up visit to Connolly’s clinic and had his vision screened for the first time. His serious astigmatism was identified, and he now wears glasses. Since his condition was caught early, there is a good chance his eyesight with glasses will improve and that over time his prescription will be reduced.

Getting vision screenings is only part of the battle, Connolly said. Purchasing glasses is a stretch for many families lacking coverage since the average cost without insurance is $351 a pair. The JAMA article points out that in developing countries, sturdy glasses made from flexible steel wire and plastic lenses can be manufactured for about $1 a pair but that option is not generally available in the United States.

The issue goes beyond poor eyesight and overlooked vision problems. There is a strong link between children’s vision and their development — especially the way they learn.

In a 2020 study, students who had “bad academic performance” were twice as likely as those with “good academic performance” to admit that they cannot see the blackboard properly.

“Kids do better in school and they do better socially if they’re not going around with uncorrected vision problems,” said Hardy. “And so it feels like a no-brainer that we need to make sure that we’re doing better to make sure that kids are getting the care they need.”