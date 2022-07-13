Map chather for Chris

Substantial destruction
Authorities say flooding in a remote corner of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries despite some 40 people being unaccounted for.
Developers say the project is set to include office and retail space, over 2,000 housing units, two hotels, a 17,000-seat arena and extensive park space.
Shaquille R. Moseley, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
"The past two years at JMU … I experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows."
The Virginia State Bar has indefinitely suspended the law license of Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill due to an …
A “concerned citizen” who tipped Richmond police off about a mass shooting planned on Monday at Dogwood Dell told investigators that one of the suspects showed him two rifles, a red dot sight and a “longer higher caliber gun” with a kickstand on June 21, according to a court affidavit filed Thursday.
UVA was one of more than 50 colleges removed from one of the publication's influential rankings, U.S. News said last week.
Richmond police on Wednesday said a tip from a “hero citizen” prevented a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell Fourth of July celebration on Monday.
As panic ensues during the Faber homecoming parade in “Animal House,” ROTC cadet Chip Diller, aka Kevin Bacon, attempts to quell the masses.
Police said that a Chesterfield man was found fatally shot early Monday inside his home.
A window is opening for direct airline flights between Richmond International Airport and international destinations with the planned construc…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.