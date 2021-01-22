Marijuana legalization clears key Virginia Senate panel

A proposal to legalize marijuana and create a regulated market for the drug cleared a key Senate hurdle on Friday, coming out of a key panel with a delayed implementation date and a new diversity requirement for the boards that would guide the process.

The Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services panel voted 8-7 in favor of a bill crafted by Gov. Ralph Northam's administration to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. All seven Republicans on the committee opposed the measure.

The panel’s Democrats pitched a key decision to delay legal sales until January 2024 - a year later than the governor’s January 2023 proposal - as necessary to grapple with the behemoth legislation. The sales delay would not impact automatic expungements, which would begin this summer.

Lawmakers from both parties signaled interest in tackling some aspects of marijuana reform - now encapsulated in a 500-page bill - during coming legislative sessions, suggesting the current session might not allow for a close look at all ramifications.