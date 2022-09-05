Marijuana use among young people in U.S. at record high, study says

Young people used marijuana and some hallucinogens at record levels last year, according to a new report funded by the National Institutes of Health, as recreational cannabis became legal in more states and attitudes toward other drugs continue to shift.

Nearly 43% of young people said they had used marijuana in the past 12 months, up from 29% in 2011 and nearly 34% in 2016, according to the Monitoring the Future study by the University of Michigan, which surveyed nearly 5,000 young adults between 19 and 30 years old.

Over 28% of young people said they had used marijuana in the past month, and more than 1 in 10 were “daily” consumers, using marijuana 20 times or more in the past 30 days, according to the report. Although the rates were not a “significant” jump from 2020, the report said, they were the “highest levels ever recorded since the indices were first available in 1988.”

Use of hallucinogens other than LSD reached record levels, with over 6% of young people saying they had used them in the past 12 months.

MDMA, sometimes called ecstasy or molly, was the “exception among hallucinogens,” with 2.6% of young adults saying they had used the drug in the past year. That was a sharp drop from 2020, when the figure was 4.5%. MDMA is often associated with partying — which took a hit during the pandemic — but has shown promising results in treating conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder.

The report noted, “alcohol remains the most used substance among adults in the study.” About 1 in 3 young people reported recent binge drinking — having five or more drinks in a row — which is a rebound to pre-pandemic levels, the report said.

Levels of “high-intensity” drinking, defined by the report as having 10 or more drinks in a row, have risen over the past decade, to 13% in 2021, from 11% in 2011 and more than 9% in 2016. But in the same time frame, the number of young people who said they consumed alcohol in the past year has fallen from nearly 84% in 2011 to just under 82% in 2021.