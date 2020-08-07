Current Hokie and former Mills Godwin standout Mark Lawrence Jr. won a pair of matches on Friday to advance to the final of the VSGA Amateur Championship at River Bend Golf and Country Club in Great Falls.

He’ll match up in Saturday’s 36-hole final against David Stanford, a 16-year-old from Vienna who is also committed to play at Virginia Tech.

Lawrence, who earned the top seed from stroke play, defeated Ross Funderburke 5 and 4 in Friday morning’s quarterfinals. He edged Vince Wheeler in a tighter semifinal matchup later in the day.

Lawrence has previously won the VSGA Amateur. He recently claimed the State Open of Virginia title.

Stanford earned his berth in the final by beating Teddy Zinsner 3 and 1 in the quarterfinals and Alex Price 5 and 4 in the semifinals.

Saturday’s championship match begins at 7:30 a.m.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email