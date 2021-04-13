Surface
Mars is a dusty, dry and cold planet with a rocky composition. Its solid surface has polar ice caps, canyons and extinct volcanoes. The average temperature on Mars is -81°F.
While Mars is about half the diameter of Earth, its surface has nearly the same area as Earth’s dry land.
Mars appears to have had water on its surface in the past. There is also water on the planet today. Though the atmosphere is too thin for liquid water to exist for long, water can be found in the form of polar ice caps in certain regions.
Mars is home to the largest known volcano in the solar system. At more than 16 miles high, Olympus Mons is three times the height of Mount Everest.
Winds on Mars are strong enough to create dust storms that cover much of the planet.
Structure
Mars’ core is between 1,860 and 2,600 miles in diameter. Scientists are not yet sure if the core is solid, liquid or divided in two layers like Earth’s.
The rocky mantle is 770-1,170 miles thick, and the crust is 6-30 miles deep.
Atmosphere
Mars has a thin atmosphere that doesn’t hold much heat from the sun. If you were to stand on Mars’ equator at noon, the temperature would be around 75°F at your feet and 32°F at your head.
The thin atmosphere also doesn’t offer a lot of protection from impacts by other bodies.
Orbit and rotation
Mars completes one rotation around its axis every 24.6 hours, which is very similar to one day on Earth. Martian days are called sols. Mars takes 669.6 sols, or 687 Earth days, to orbit the sun.
Mars’ axis of rotation is tilted 25 degrees. This is also similar to Earth. So like Earth, Mars has distinct seasons. Its seasons, however, last longer since Mars takes longer to orbit the sun.
Rather than having equal periods of each season as Earth does, Mars’ seasons vary in length due to the planet’s elliptical orbit. Spring in the northern hemisphere (fall in the southern) is the longest season at 194 sols. Northern fall/southern spring is the shortest at 142 sols.
Moons
Mars has two small moons: Phobos and Deimos. Phobos is the innermost, larger moon. It is heavily cratered. Deimos is about half as big as Phobos and orbits 2.5 times farther away from Mars. Both moons have a mass too small for gravity to make them spherical.
Life
Some scientists believe life may have existed on Mars in the past. Current missions are determining the planet’s potential to support future life.
Current rovers
Mars is the only planet we have sent rovers to. Two rovers, Curiosity and Perseverance, are currently exploring the planet’s surface.
Curiosity
This rover’s mission is to determine if Mars ever had the right environmental conditions to support microbes.
Launched: Nov. 26, 2011
Landed: Aug. 5, 2012
Raw images: 784,200+
Distance traveled: 15.5 miles
Perseverance
This rover is the largest and most advanced rover NASA has sent to another planet. Its mission is to investigate questions about potential life on Mars.
Launched: July 30, 2020
Landed: Feb. 18, 2021
Raw images: 23,600+
Mission duration: at least one Mars year
The Red planet
Though the surface of Mars can appear brown, gold and tan, it is known as the “Red Planet.” This is because iron minerals in the soil oxidize, or rust, causing the soil and atmosphere to look red from a distance.
Exploration
Since the 1960s, space programs from all over the world have launched missions to Mars, from flybys and orbiters to rovers on the surface.
Two rovers and one lander are currently exploring the Martian surface. Eight orbiters are studying the planet from above.
Here are some of the successful missions:
* Current mission
1964
Mariner 4 (flyby)
Collected the first close-up photographs of Mars impact craters
1969
Mariner 6 & 7 (flyby)
Analyzed Martian atmosphere and surface
1971
Mariner 9 (flyby)
Mariner 9 compiled a mosaic of the Martian surface. It also took the first close-up photos of the two Martian moons.
1975
Viking 1 & 2 (orbiter and lander)
NASA’s Viking Project was the first U.S. mission to land a spacecraft safely on the surface of Mars and return images of the surface.
1996
Pathfinder (rover), Mars Global Surveyor (orbiter)
2001
*Mars Odyssey (orbiter)
NASA’s longest-lasting spacecraft at Mars
2003
Spirit & Opportunity (rovers), *Mars Express (orbiter)
2005
*Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (orbiter)
2007
Phoenix Scout (lander)
2011
*Curiosity (rover)
2013
*MAVEN (orbiter)
2016
*ExoMars (orbiter/lander)
The orbiter had a successful insertion, but the demonstration module lander was lost on touchdown.
2018
*InSight (lander)
2020-2021
*Perseverance (rover)
Distance from the sun
142
million miles
Sunlight
As the fourth planet from the sun, it takes sunlight about 13.5 minutes to reach Mars.
Year length
687 Earth days
Day length
24.6 hours
Namesake
Roman god of war
Planet type
Terrestrial
Moons
2 (Phobos and Deimos)
Diameter
4,220 miles
Mars is the second-smallest planet in the solar system, with a diameter that is just shy of the width of Africa. Mars is 1.9 times smaller than Earth.