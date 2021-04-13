Surface

Mars is a dusty, dry and cold planet with a rocky composition. Its solid surface has polar ice caps, canyons and extinct volcanoes. The average temperature on Mars is -81°F.

While Mars is about half the diameter of Earth, its surface has nearly the same area as Earth’s dry land.

Mars appears to have had water on its surface in the past. There is also water on the planet today. Though the atmosphere is too thin for liquid water to exist for long, water can be found in the form of polar ice caps in certain regions.

Mars is home to the largest known volcano in the solar system. At more than 16 miles high, Olympus Mons is three times the height of Mount Everest.

Winds on Mars are strong enough to create dust storms that cover much of the planet.

Structure

Mars’ core is between 1,860 and 2,600 miles in diameter. Scientists are not yet sure if the core is solid, liquid or divided in two layers like Earth’s.

The rocky mantle is 770-1,170 miles thick, and the crust is 6-30 miles deep.

Atmosphere