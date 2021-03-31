Mary Schmich column: With 2024 already a hot topic, Joe Biden says he’s a ‘respecter of fate.’ We all should be

Think about your own life three and a half years ago. On some level, it might seem not so long ago, time that passed as quickly as the click of a computer key. But try to remember about how you envisioned what you’d be doing in 2021. It wasn’t this, was it?

All of us can look back on our lives and see the moments when fate yanked our plans away. The sudden death of someone we love. The loss of a job. The end of a relationship. A disease, our own or someone else’s. The longer you live, the more you know how quickly life can change.

And the longer you live, the murkier the time ahead might seem, even though it seems to come faster. A friend talks about his feelings when he gets a new driver’s license or credit card and notices the distant expiration date.

“Hmm,” he thinks, “four years from now, will I even be alive? Will I have the same job? What will my kids be doing?”

I feel that way every time I fill in an online form for my new credit card and type in the expiration date of 1/26. What? 2026? Whatever I imagine it will be, it probably will be something else.

Planning and hoping are built into our brains. That’s part of what makes us human. We envision the future, and by envisioning it we help to build the life we want.

But even as we look ahead, a week, a year, a decade, it helps to remember that fate is bound to take us somewhere we did not imagine.