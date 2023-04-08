Woods makes cut, last in field

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It even sounds odd to say it: Tiger Woods is last among those still playing at the Masters.

But after Woods made the cut at Augusta National on Saturday, it all went downhill from there. Slogging through a rain-drenched, 49-degree day proved too much for the aching five-time champion to overcome.

The 47-year-old Woods, who is still recovering from a 2021 car accident that nearly cost him his right leg, looked miserable as he limped through a dreadfully long, exhausting day in obvious discomfort, playing seven holes in the morning to make the cut and then seven more in a steady downpour before the tournament was postponed until Sunday.

By the time the horn blew ending play at 3:15 p.m., Woods was alone in last place at 9-over, 22 shots behind eader Brooks Koepka.

At 6 over through seven holes for round three, Woods is on pace for the worst 18 holes of his illustrious Masters career — topping the back-to-back 78s he posted in the third and fourth rounds at last year's tournament, where he finished 47th at 13-over 301.

Yes, making the cut for a 23rd straight time at the Masters as a professional was a major accomplishment for Woods. It matched a streak set by two other golf greats in Gary Player and Fred Couples.

But a break of more than two-and-a-half hours between rounds and yet another horrible weather day seemed to take its toll on Woods. Players teed off in threesomes from both the front and back nine as tournament officials looked to squeeze in as much golf as possible.

Woods' third round started with a bogey on the 10th hole, then progressively got worse. He bogeyed again at No. 14, then had back-to-back double bogeys after finding the water on both No. 15 and 16. It marked the first time he's ever had consecutive double bogeys at the Masters.

It won't be any easier on Sunday for Woods, who has said he is in “constant pain.”

Woods has never withdrawn from the Masters. Staring at another 28 1/2 holes to play on Sunday, although with no rain in the forecast, Woods will need to find a way to re-energize himself if he is to finish the tournament.

Couples, 63, oldest to make Masters cut

Fred Couples had played mediocre golf by his standards the past four years, and while the 1992 champion had come close to making the cut at the Masters on one occasion, he hadn't played the weekend since 2018.

Well, Couples got to play Saturday. Then keep playing when he finally made the cut.

The 63-year-old fan favorite had to finish his second round, which was suspended Friday because of the weather, and ended up 1 over for the championship. That was good enough to make the cut, which came at 3 over, and for Couples to break the mark for oldest player at the Masters set by Bernhard Langer during the 2020 tournament.

Couples has made 31 cuts at the Masters, trailing only the 37 that Jack Nicklaus made during his career. At one point, he made 23 straight to tie the record set by Gary Player, and which was equaled by Tiger Woods later Saturday.

Purse gets bump: The Masters announced that its total purse this year will be $18 million, an increase from $15 million a year ago, and the winner will get $3,240,000. That’s more than the entire Masters purse of $3.2 million 25 years ago.

None of the majors has matched the PGA Tour’s $20 million purse for elevated events, and The Players Championship has a $25 million purse. The next major is the PGA Championship, and PGA of America officials have been waiting to see what the Masters would do with its purse. The PGA Championship also was at $15 million last year.

The U.S. Open purse last year was $17.5 million. The British Open purse was $14 million. Meanwhile, the individual purses for Saudi-backed LIV Golf events are $20 million.

LIV strong: Twelve of the 18 players from the LIV Golf circuit made the cut, led by leader Koepka.

Three-time champion Phil Mickelson and Joaquin Niemann were at 4 under and tied for eighth, while Patrick Reed was at 2 under and Cameron Smith at 1 under. That means five were among the top 23 and ties when play was halted.

The others making the cut were 2020 champion Dustin Johnson, 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel, Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer, Mito Pereira, Harold Vaner III and Thomas Pieters.