Masters of disguise

For thousands of years, Halloween has been a day when humans dress up in costumes. But there are some animals that have taken their appearance to the next level and have mastered the art of disguise. Whether it be by blending into their background or mimicry, there are multiple ways animals can trick others.
Camouflage
Camouflage is a defense mechanism or tactic used by animals to disguise their appearance, usually to blend in with their surroundings. There are different types of camouflage, including natural coloration, rapid color change, mimicry and defensive camouflage. These allow prey to avoid predators and predators to sneak up on prey.
Natural coloration
Natural coloration is the most common and simplest camouflage tactic. There are many species that conceal themselves by resembling the colors of their surroundings. These animals are difficult to detect as long as they remain still.
The pygmy seahorse is nearly indistinguishable from its habitat due to its size and extreme camouflage. These animals are typically less than 2 centimeters tall and live on gorgonian coral. They are so well camouflaged that one species of pygmy seahorse was only discovered after gorgonian coral was collected to be observed by a marine biologist.
Polar bears blend in with their habitat of ice and snow, while brown bears can easily blend in with their forested habitat.
Some animals, like the snowshoe hare and arctic fox, can actually change fur colors to match seasonal color changes. These animals have a white coat in winter and a brown coat in summer.
Rapid color change
Some animals are able to rapidly change colors when their background suddenly changes. Color changes can also occur in response to temperature and light changes. The chameleon is one of the most commonly known animals with camouflage capabilities. These animals often change color to warm up or cool down or to communicate.
The anole lizard can also rapidly change colors. Its coloration can range from pale green to dark brown. If a green anole lizard is placed on a dark tree trunk, it can change its body color to match within two or three minutes.
Another quick changer is the flounder. This fish is not only able to match the color of its background, but also the textured look of mud, sand or gravel. To test this animal’s ability, scientists put one in an aquarium with a glass bottom and then placed various patterns beneath the glass. Even with unusual backgrounds like stripes or polka dots, the flounder was able to change its coloration to closely resemble each pattern.
Mimicry
Mimicry is when one organism looks or acts like another object or organism. One mimic tactic is camouflaging their shape rather than their color. Animals may look like sticks, leaves, vines or other types of vegetation. Leaf insects mimic the shape of a leaf. The insect will even sway as it walks to appear like a leaf in the wind.
Many animals have been observed imitating different species to escape predation. The mimic octopus is one of the best imposters as it can imitate a whole range of disguises. It has been observed mimicking a squid, jellyfish, flatfish, lionfish and sea snake. Not only can it mimic color and shape, it can also mimic the different movements of these animals.
Harmless animals can also use mimicry to deceive others into thinking they are harmful. Birds don’t like the taste of monarch butterflies. Viceroy butterflies are colored in a similar way to monarchs, which helps them avoid birds. In the same way, snakes such as the western milk snakes have similar coloring to the poisonous coral snake and can fool predators into thinking they are poisonous.
Defensive camouflage
Like mimicry, animals may also have defensive camouflage used to deceive, distract or startle their enemies. Disruptive coloration is used to cause predators to misidentify what they are looking at. Many butterflies have large eyespots on their wings that resemble the eyes of much larger animals. This may confuse predators and misdirect them away from the vulnerable parts of the butterfly.
Camouflage can also be used as a distraction. Certain species of lizards have colorful tail segments to draw their enemy’s eye there. If a predator attacks, the tail breaks off, and the lizard can escape.
Countershading is a form of camouflage where the top of an animal’s body is darker in color while its underside is lighter. Sharks use countershading so that when they are seen from above, they blend in with the darker ocean water and when seen from below, they blend in with lighter surface water.
Deception in the animal kingdom
Animals can do more than camouflage when it comes to outsmarting other animals. There are three defining hallmarks of animal deception: It must mislead the receiver, the deceiver must benefit, and it can’t simply be an accident.
Bluffing
The fork-tailed drongo gains other animals’ trust before it deceives them. Throughout most of the year, the drongo acts as a “watch bird” for meerkats and other bird species. When it sees a potential threat, it chirps and the animals flee, forming a symbiotic relationship. However, during colder months, when food is more scarce, the drongo chirps the danger call when there is no threat, only to fly down and eat the food left on the ground by the animals that ran for safety. The meerkats can be fooled only so many times by this false call though, so the drongo can also imitate the danger-call of another meerkat to make them run away.
Fireflies can trick their own kind with their flashing light pattern. By mimicking a male’s pattern, a female from a different species can lure the male in. While the male believes the female wants to mate, in reality, she plans on turning him into an easy meal.
Bartering
Male sea otters can turn the maternal instincts of the females against them. Female otters will leave their young nearby when they search for food. The male otters will then kidnap the baby and hold it hostage. After hearing her baby’s cries, the female otter will return, food in mouth, but the male does not let the baby go until he is given the food.
Monkeys in the popular tourist areas of Indonesia have developed a way to deceive not other animals, but humans. These monkeys will steal people’s personal items like phones or sunglasses. They will then sit nearby waiting for the owner to approach. The monkeys will drop the item only in exchange for food.
Bribing
Burrowing owls live underground in deep burrows instead of in trees. Female burrowing owls will collect mammal droppings and place it near their nests. Insects, spiders and other small creatures are attracted to the smell and travel toward the burrows. The owl then picks them up and feeds them to her young.