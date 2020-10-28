Masters of disguise

Mimicry

Mimicry is when one organism looks or acts like another object or organism. One mimic tactic is camouflaging their shape rather than their color. Animals may look like sticks, leaves, vines or other types of vegetation. Leaf insects mimic the shape of a leaf. The insect will even sway as it walks to appear like a leaf in the wind.

Many animals have been observed imitating different species to escape predation. The mimic octopus is one of the best imposters as it can imitate a whole range of disguises. It has been observed mimicking a squid, jellyfish, flatfish, lionfish and sea snake. Not only can it mimic color and shape, it can also mimic the different movements of these animals.

Harmless animals can also use mimicry to deceive others into thinking they are harmful. Birds don’t like the taste of monarch butterflies. Viceroy butterflies are colored in a similar way to monarchs, which helps them avoid birds. In the same way, snakes such as the western milk snakes have similar coloring to the poisonous coral snake and can fool predators into thinking they are poisonous.

Defensive camouflage