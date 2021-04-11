Matsuyama becomes first Japanese winner at the Masters

Hideki Matsuyama, who became the first Japanese player to win the Masters though he bogeyed three of his last four holes Sunday, said, “Hopefullly, I’ll be a pioneer and many other Japanese will follow.”
Xander Schauffele bites his club after taking his second tee shot on the 16th hole in the final round of the Masters on Sunday. His first tee shot went into the water, thwarting his bid to overtake eventual winner Hideki Matsuyama.
Hideki Matsuyama, who led by as many as six shots in the final round of the Masters, finished with a 1-over-par 73 and held off Xander Schauffele by one stroke to win the title Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
AUGUSTA, Ga.
Hideki Matsuyama delivered golf-mad Japan the grandest and greenest prize of all.
Ten years after Matsuyama made a sterling debut as the best amateur at Augusta National, he claimed the ultimate trophy Sunday with a victory in the Masters to become the first Japanese winner of the green jacket.
Matsuyama closed with a 1-over 73 and a one-shot victory that was only close at the end, and never seriously in doubt after Xander Schauffele’s late charge ended with a triple bogey on the par-3 16th.
Moments before Dustin Johnson helped him into the green jacket, Matsuyama needed no interpreter in Butler Cabin when he said in English, “I’m really happy.”
So masterly was this performance that Matsuyama stretched his lead to six shots on the back nine until a few moments of drama. With a four-shot lead, he went for the green in two on the par-5 15th and it bounded hard off the back slope and into the pond on the 16th hole.
Matsuyama did well to walk away with bogey, and with Schauffele making a fourth straight birdie, the lead was down to two shots with three to play.
The next swing all but ended it. Schauffele’s tee shot on the par-3 16th bounced off the hill left of the green and dribbled into the pond. His third shot from the drop area went into the gallery. It added to a triple bogey, and his third close call in a major.
Never mind that Matsuyama, 29, bogeyed three of his last four holes, the first Masters champion with a final round over par since Trevor Immelman shot 75 in 2008.
All that mattered was that uphill walk to the 18th green, needing only to blast out of the bunker and take two putts for the victory.
And that’s what he did, soaking in the moment with a few thousand spectators on their feat to celebrate a career-changing moment — for Matsuyama, and he hopes for an entire country.
“Hopefully, I’ll be a pioneer and many other Japanese will follow,” Matsuyama said.
Will Zalatoris, the 24-year-ld Masters rookie, sank an 18-foot par putt on the last hole for a 70 and was runner-up. It was the best performance by a first-timer to the Masters since another Dallas kid, Jordan Spieth, was runner-up in 2014 to Bubba Watson.
Spieth had a few fleeting thoughts of coming from six shots behind except for too many missed putts early and missed opportunities late. He bogeyed his last hole for a 70 and tied for third with Schauffele, who shot a 72 with a triple bogey and a double bogey on his card.
Matsuyama finished at 10-under 278 for his 15th victory worldwide, and his sixth on the PGA Tour.
He becomes the second man from an Asian country to win a major. Y.E. Yang of South Korea won the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine over Tiger Woods.
Returning to the 18th green for the trophy presentation, he again put on the green jacket and raised both arms in triumph. Augusta National allowed limited spectators, believed to be about 8,000 a day, and most might have remembered him from a decade ago.
He won the Asia-Pacific Amateur to earn an invitation to the Masters, and he was low amateur — tied with defending champion Phil Mickelson that year — to earn a trip into famed Butler Cabin. He won in Japan as an amateur, and four times after he graduated college and turned pro. His first PGA Tour victory was at the Memorial in 2014, prompting tournament host Jack Nicklaus to say, “I think you’ve just seen the start of what’s going to be truly one of your world’s great players over the next 10 to 15 years.”
That moment came Sunday.
Matsuyama sent his opening tee shot into the trees right of the first fairway. He punched it under the trees from the pine straw, hit a soft pitch that rolled down the slope away from the pin and was happy to leave with bogey. Two groups ahead of him, Zalatoris opened with two straight birdies.
Just like that, the lead was down to one.
No one got any closer until the final hour. Matsuyama made birdie from the front bunker on the par-5 second hole. He didn’t make another birdie until the par-5 eighth, and it didn’t matter because no one could put any pressure on him.
Zalatoris misjudged the speed on No. 3 and three-putted for bogey from just off the back of the green. Schauffele was within three of the lead going to the third hole, only to go bogey-bogey-double bogey on the toughest three-hole stretch on the course.
Matsuyama delivered what appeared to be a knockout punch with a nifty up-and-down from right of the green on the eighth for a tap-in birdie, and a lob wedge to the dangerous left pin on the ninth that rolled out to 3 feet. That sent him to the back nine with a five-shot lead.
RESULTS
At Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $11.5 million; Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama 69-71-65-73 — 278
Will Zalatoris 70-68-71-70 — 279
Jordan Spieth 71-68-72-70 — 281
Xander Schauffele 72-69-68-72 — 281
Jon Rahm 72-72-72-66 — 282
Marc Leishman 72-67-70-73 — 282
Justin Rose 65-72-72-74 — 283
Patrick Reed 70-75-70-69 — 284
Corey Conners 73-69-68-74 — 284
Cameron Smith 74-68-73-70 — 285
Tony Finau 74-66-73-72 — 285
Webb Simpson 70-76-70-70 — 286
Stewart Cink 74-69-72-71 — 286
Kevin Na 75-70-70-71 — 286
Si Woo Kim 71-69-74-72 — 286
Robert MacIntyre 74-70-70-72 — 286
Brian Harman 69-69-74-74 — 286
Tyrrell Hatton 71-74-74-68 — 287
Collin Morikawa 73-69-75-70 — 287
Scottie Scheffler 73-72-71-71 — 287
Harris English 74-71-73-70 — 288
Shane Lowry 71-73-72-72 — 288
Phil Mickelson 75-72-69-72 — 288
Justin Thomas 73-67-75-73 — 288
Viktor Hovland 73-70-72-73 — 288
Paul Casey 73-74-73-69 — 289
Abraham Ancer 75-69-75-70 — 289
Ian Poulter 74-73-72-70 — 289
Louis Oosthuizen 76-70-72-71 — 289
Cameron Champ 72-68-77-72 — 289
Matt Jones 74-69-74-72 — 289
Bubba Watson 74-70-73-72 — 289
Charl Schwartzel 74-71-72-72 — 289
Michael Thompson 72-72-75-71 — 290
Matt Fitzpatrick 74-70-73-73 — 290
Matt Wallace 74-72-71-73 — 290
Ryan Palmer 74-68-73-75 — 290
Martin Laird 74-71-72-74 — 291
Henrik Stenson 73-71-71-76 — 291
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-76-74-72 — 292
Gary Woodland 73-72-75-72 — 292
Sebastian Munoz 74-73-71-74 — 292
Mackenzie Hughes 72-72-72-76 — 292
Joaquin Niemann 75-71-70-76 — 292
Bernd Wiesberger 74-66-74-78 — 292
Brendon Todd 73-71-76-73 — 293
Bryson DeChambeau 76-67-75-75 — 293
Tommy Fleetwood 74-70-73-76 — 293
Jason Kokrak 71-76-71-77 — 295
Jose Maria Olazabal 75-71-75-75 — 296
Billy Horschel 76-71-73-76 — 296
Francesco Molinari 74-73-69-81 — 297
Jim Herman 76-70-76-76 — 298
Adam Scott 74-73-79-73 — 299