May isn't too early for tropical activity

May 15 concludes Hurricane Awareness Week, but it’s now the start date for regular five-day activity outlooks from the National Hurricane Center. That’s because recent years saw several storms develop before the traditional June 1 start to the Atlantic season.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
