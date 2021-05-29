 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May temps trending warm for highs, cooler for lows
0 comments

May temps trending warm for highs, cooler for lows

  • 0

May will likely average to about 66 degrees in Richmond. That appears much closer to normal (66.7) than the past three Mays were. But it’s also hiding an unusual divergence between above-normal mean highs and cooler prevailing lows, typical for dry conditions.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News