May was dry and cool for Va., but warmer than last year
Here are NOAA’s statewide climate highlights for May. Precipitation averaged 2.19 inches, the driest since 2015 and 12th-lowest for May in the past 126 years. Virginia’s mean temperature was 62.5 degrees — up from last May but still below the long-term average.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

