McAuliffe is riding a comfortable lead ahead of the primary. His key challengers are betting on undecided voters to turn the tide.

Patterson, who lives in Henrico County, visited two predominantly Black neighborhoods - Belmont Woods and Windsor - and found many voters who were disillusioned with politics. They cited poor infrastructure and schools in the communities that are home to people who look like them. “Why should they vote when they’re seeing these things time and time again just ignored?”

He continued: “People want a governor that will work for them and not overlook them, and that’s where Jennifer comes in. If they’re familiar with her, they are enamored with what she’s trying to do. I think people see her not as a firebrand but as someone who is thoughtful and who cares - in essence what we need right now.”

McAuliffe’s supporters, including a long list of Democratic leaders in the state, say the former governor is the best shot at ensuring Virginia’s new status as a blue state isn’t a fleeting moment - the message the campaign is amplifying in the homestretch.

During a recent debate and in two digital ads, McAuliffe sought opportunities to describe Youngkin as politically extreme and an ally of former President Donald Trump in a state where Trump lost the popular vote last year by 10 points.