McAuliffe says he’ll push for assault weapons ban, create agency for gun violence prevention

McAuliffe’s plan would build on a series of new gun control laws Gov. Ralph Northam championed and the General Assembly passed last year — after a city worker in Virginia Beach shot and killed 12 people in a government building.

The new laws include a ban on the possession of firearms by people subject to restraining orders; a new requirement calling for background checks on all firearm sales, though not private transfers; and restoration of Virginia’s former limit on handgun purchases to one a month.

Passing a ban on assault weapons, however, proved to be an insurmountable goal for the Northam administration and Democratic leaders, who saw even a watered-down proposal quickly die in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

A crowd of 22,000 people gathered in Richmond in January 2020 to protest Northam’s gun control measures. This year’s crowd featured about 100.

The General Assembly is not considering an assault weapons ban during the current session, an abbreviated gathering with much of the same political dynamics that blocked the bill last time around.