McCullers shines as Astros beat White Sox 6-1 in Game 1

The 28-year-old McCullers didn’t allow a hit until Yoán Moncada singled with one out in the fourth. The right-hander left to a standing ovation after giving up consecutive singles with two outs in the seventh. He waved to the cheering fans just before entering the dugout.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “We didn’t do much with him.”

Alvarez hit an RBI double in the third and a solo homer in the fifth. Manager Dusty Baker is thrilled to have the 2019 AL rookie of the year back this season after he missed all but two games last year after surgery on both knees.

“You don’t know when he’s going to leave the yard and he’s going to drive in some big runs,” Baker said. “So, yeah life wasn’t too pleasant last year without Yordan.”

Altuve wowed the crowd of 40,497 when he slid home and slapped the back of the plate just ahead of Yasmani Grandal’s tag in the third.

“I think the turn of the game was that slide by Altuve ... that gave us the momentum,” McCullers said.