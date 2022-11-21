Meditation for people who think they can't meditate

Meditation is good for you. It can calm your mind and lower your heart rate and blood pressure. Mindfulness meditation can improve sleep and reduce inflammation in the body. But many people say they have tried meditation and failed.

Here are some common complaints about meditation:

I can’t do it. My mind wanders. I can’t sit still. I can’t concentrate that long. I fall asleep. I have too many noisy thoughts.

If your first attempt or first several attempts at meditation resulted in any of these thoughts, then congratulations — you’ve meditated!

Many people perceive meditation as a magical moment of transformation. But meditation isn’t about perfection. It’s about awareness. Being aware that your mind wanders, that you’re tired, that you can’t sit still, that your mind is racing — that’s the point of meditation.

Judson Brewer, an associate professor at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and a leading expert on meditation, said a common mistake people make is not understanding the aim of meditation. “I did this for 10 years,” he said. “I beat my head against the wall thinking I need to focus on my breath and [that] I was doing something wrong because I couldn’t.”

If you’re struggling with meditation, Brewer suggests reminding yourself that at its core, a meditation practice is about helping you to learn how your mind works. The day I spoke with Brewer, a student had just complained to him that she was struggling with meditation.

“I told her to really bring in an attitude of curiosity,” he said. “When she notices there’s a thought, can she be aware of it? ‘Oh, no, my mind wandered’ tends to be in the background when we think we’re failing at meditating. But just notice it. ‘Here’s what it’s like to be caught up in my mind.’ You’ve just learned something about how your mind works.”

Even the fact that you think you’ve failed at meditation is worth noticing, Brewer said. Have you formed a habit loop of berating yourself?

“It doesn’t matter what the mind is doing,” Brewer said. “Every piece of information is good information. Be aware of it.”

Here’s some easy advice to help you learn how to meditate, as well as incorporate meditation and mindfulness into your day:

Meditate in the morning

A morning meditation is a good way to ground yourself, and studies show a regular morning practice can lower stress hormones over time. I’ve created a morning ritual where I enjoy a cup of coffee, followed by a short guided meditation. Meditating during your other morning rituals can help you form a habit — and you’re less likely to doze off.

Use an app

It’s much easier to start a meditation practice with a little help. A number of apps — Headspace, Calm, Ten Percent Happier and Unplug — offer free trials and programs to get you started. Apps also offer a lot of variety. Unplug has “meditation quickies” and quirky topics, such as a meditation for “before you send that email that you wish you didn’t send.”

Feel your feet

For an easy mindful moment at work, take a few seconds to focus on your feet. What do they feel like? Are they hot and sweaty? Are they tingling? Are they achy and sore? Does one foot feel different? Think about the connection your feet have to the ground. Your mind is less likely to wander when you’re noticing your feet. Brewer calls feet “anxiety-free zones.” And focusing on feet feels, quite literally, grounding.

Try coherent breathing

Sit quietly and inhale to the count of six, and then exhale to the count of six. You can sit upright or lie down. Place your hands on your belly. If this is too hard, start with a count of three or four and work your way up. The ultimate goal of this technique is to slow your breath down to five breaths per minute. Practice for five minutes a day.

Notice the five senses

Start by taking a few calming breaths. Now, see five things around you. It can be items on your desk such as a lamp, a notepad and a pen, or trees and rocks as you take a walk. Touch four things — the fabric of your clothes, a book, a leaf, the cat.

Hear three things. Notice a dog barking, the click of a keyboard, laughter in the break room. Smell two things. Sniff the air, the detergent smell that lingers on your clothes. Taste one thing. End your meditation with a bite of chocolate, a piece of fruit or a treat from the office candy dish.

Meditate while brushing teeth