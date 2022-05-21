Meet Hanover County school board candidate Sarah Gragnani-Butler

Eight people are vying for one seat on Hanover County’s School Board.

The Mechanicsville District seat on the seven-member board expires June 30. Hanover is one of 16 localities in Virginia that appoints its school board members. There’s no public election; rather, board members are appointed by the county’s Board of Supervisors for four-year, staggered terms. The Mechanicsville supervisor is W. Canova Peterson.

Mechanicsville’s Sterling Daniel is seeking re-appointment after joining the board in March 2020 to fill the seat following the unexpected departure in December 2019 of former School Board member Roger Bourassa. In addition to Daniel, the nominees are Kimberly Thurston, Ryan Hudson, Jerry E. McCormick Jr., Paul Heizer, Ryan Martin, Johnny Redd and Sarah Gragnani-Butler.

Each individual publicly nominated themselves at the Supervisors’ April 27 board meeting, or were nominated by someone else. A ninth nominee — Chris Cray — was nominated by another individual at that meeting, though Cray has since declined the nomination.

Each candidate will be interviewed by Peterson, and the full Board of Supervisors will vote on the appointment at its May 25 meeting.

The Times-Dispatch asked each candidate a series of questions. Their responses began last Sunday and end today. Today’s final candidate Sarah Gragnani-Butler.

WHO: Hanover resident Sarah Gragnani-Butler is married to a Richmond City firefighter and is a mother of three and stepmother of five. She works in the fire prevention and safety industry and volunteers with Hanover Safe Place as an advocate for domestic violence victims.

QUESTION: What compelled you to nominate yourself? What qualities would you bring to the Hanover County School Board?

GRAGNANI-BUTLER: I began to consider a seat for the school board in an effort to help better represent the inevitable change in the demographics of Hanover County. The current face of Hanover County is a far cry from the shadow of its former self, which some of our elected and appointed officials do not appear to be grasping. As I mentioned before, I am a mother AND a step-parent. My own household is a microcosm and varying viewpoints and perspectives. Everyday is not all rainbows and butterflies, but at the end of the day everyone in my house knows that respect is non-negotiable. I can bring the experience of working with this on a daily basis to the table of the school board. I’m certain most anyone that knows me or has at least seen me present before the school board in the past will tell you that I definitely will not go quietly along with the majority. Love it or not, I will make sure that ALL aspects of every issue are recognized and addressed.

QUESTION: What are the most pressing issues or challenges facing Hanover County schools? How would you address them?

GRAGNANI-BUTLER: There are many pressing issues and challenges facing Hanover County Schools. I will look at all of the challenges with an open mind and help to address them. My goal will be to listen to the public and hear what they have to say, with a goal to communicate clearly to the people and open up a line of transparency.