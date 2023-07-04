GIRLS

Martina Ribera

School: Maggie Walker

Year: sophomore

About: The Green Dragons' no. 1 singles player led Maggie Walker to a 21-0 season and class 3 state title. Ribera won 206 of the 233 games she played over 33 sets, finishing 20-1 individually in team competition. her only losses came in the state team, singles and doubles title matches against Abingdon's Lauren Wimmer. The fulcrum of the Green dragons' title run, Ribera was dominant at the no. 1 spot all year, and in doubles competition alongside partner Ella Wiatt.

Paige Suter

School: Douglas Freeman

Year: Freshman

About: The Region 5c singles champ went 18-4 and lost only to Ribera locally while posting impressive wins over multiple fellow all-metro honorees. playing at the no. 1 spot ahead of a loaded junior class, Suter led the Mavericks to their third consecutive class 5 state championship. she also compiled an 11-2 doubles record alongside partner Caroline Frank.

Armelle Worrel

School: Midlothian

Year: senior

About: The incoming university of Virginia first-year and scholar-Athlete finalist was voted the Trojans' team MVP the past three seasons. Midlo's no. 1 singles player concluded her high school career with a 71-17 singles and 45-15 doubles record. in 2023, she was a Region 5c singles finalist and doubles semifinalist. Worrel has been ranked as high as 95th in the USTA mid-Atlantic region and 45th in the USTA girls under-18 rankings for Virginia.

Ella Wiatt

School: M, aggie Walker

Year: Freshman

About: The Green dragons' no. 2 singles player was instrumental in her squad's unbeaten state-title run, which included a pair of impressive wins over class 5 champ Freeman. Wiatt went 20-1, winning 208 out of 230 games over 34 sets, with her only defeat coming in the state final. Wiatt also reached the state doubles championship match alongside Ribera.

Meghan Moore

School: Cosby

Year: senior

About: The chesterfield county player of the year went 16-6 in singles and 20-2 in doubles competition en route to Region 6a team, singles and doubles titles. Moore fell in the class 6 singles semifinal to eventual state champ Simone Bergeron of James Madison, and she also reached the state doubles semifinal alongside partner Renee Kozlowski.

BOYS

Evan Bernstine

School: Goochland

Year: senior

About: The class 3 singles champ carried on a stellar legacy of success in the Bernstine line after brothers chase and Ryan, who both went on to compete for Virginia Tech, and father mark, a former Hokie himself and influential local coach with a hand in the development of some of the area's top players. Evan went 17-0 in singles play this season, and finishes his high school career 49-0, including three state singles crowns and a doubles title.

Evan Fisher

School: St. Christopher's

Year: senior

About: a team captain, Fisher spearheaded the saints' undefeated run to the Visaa division i championship, the program's fourth consecutive state title, all of which Fisher has contributed to. he went 5-3 in singles play and 6-1 in doubles competition alongside partner Brendon Engel. Fisher earned all-prep league and first team all-state honors, and posted an impressive win over Trinity no. 1 Roman Sancilio.

Roman Sancilio

School: Trinity Episcopal

Year: sophomore

About: The 2022 all-metro player of the year was the Visaa player of the year and prep league MVP. Sancilio finished with a 13-2 singles record and 12-1 doubles mark alongside partner and older brother Damian sancilio. his most notable wins include victories over fellow first-team honorees Evan Fisher (three times out of the four matches they played) and Matthew Faraci.

Matthew Faraci

School: Benedictine

Year: sophomore

About: The cadets underclassman continued his ascension of the local ranks this season, finishing 9-1 in singles play including impressive victories over no. 1 singles opposition at St. Christopher's, collegiate, Bishop Ireton and a few top division ii programs. his only loss was to Trinity no. 1 Roman sancilio, who happens to be Faraci's training partner. Benedictine tennis did not have postseason play because it's not a member of a conference.

Zach Fleishman

School: deep Run

Year: Junior