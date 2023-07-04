GIRLS
Martina Ribera
School: Maggie Walker
Year: sophomore
About: The Green Dragons' no. 1 singles player led Maggie Walker to a 21-0 season and class 3 state title. Ribera won 206 of the 233 games she played over 33 sets, finishing 20-1 individually in team competition. her only losses came in the state team, singles and doubles title matches against Abingdon's Lauren Wimmer. The fulcrum of the Green dragons' title run, Ribera was dominant at the no. 1 spot all year, and in doubles competition alongside partner Ella Wiatt.
Paige Suter
People are also reading…
School: Douglas Freeman
Year: Freshman
About: The Region 5c singles champ went 18-4 and lost only to Ribera locally while posting impressive wins over multiple fellow all-metro honorees. playing at the no. 1 spot ahead of a loaded junior class, Suter led the Mavericks to their third consecutive class 5 state championship. she also compiled an 11-2 doubles record alongside partner Caroline Frank.
Armelle Worrel
School: Midlothian
Year: senior
About: The incoming university of Virginia first-year and scholar-Athlete finalist was voted the Trojans' team MVP the past three seasons. Midlo's no. 1 singles player concluded her high school career with a 71-17 singles and 45-15 doubles record. in 2023, she was a Region 5c singles finalist and doubles semifinalist. Worrel has been ranked as high as 95th in the USTA mid-Atlantic region and 45th in the USTA girls under-18 rankings for Virginia.
Ella Wiatt
School: M, aggie Walker
Year: Freshman
About: The Green dragons' no. 2 singles player was instrumental in her squad's unbeaten state-title run, which included a pair of impressive wins over class 5 champ Freeman. Wiatt went 20-1, winning 208 out of 230 games over 34 sets, with her only defeat coming in the state final. Wiatt also reached the state doubles championship match alongside Ribera.
Meghan Moore
School: Cosby
Year: senior
About: The chesterfield county player of the year went 16-6 in singles and 20-2 in doubles competition en route to Region 6a team, singles and doubles titles. Moore fell in the class 6 singles semifinal to eventual state champ Simone Bergeron of James Madison, and she also reached the state doubles semifinal alongside partner Renee Kozlowski.
BOYS
Evan Bernstine
School: Goochland
Year: senior
About: The class 3 singles champ carried on a stellar legacy of success in the Bernstine line after brothers chase and Ryan, who both went on to compete for Virginia Tech, and father mark, a former Hokie himself and influential local coach with a hand in the development of some of the area's top players. Evan went 17-0 in singles play this season, and finishes his high school career 49-0, including three state singles crowns and a doubles title.
Evan Fisher
School: St. Christopher's
Year: senior
About: a team captain, Fisher spearheaded the saints' undefeated run to the Visaa division i championship, the program's fourth consecutive state title, all of which Fisher has contributed to. he went 5-3 in singles play and 6-1 in doubles competition alongside partner Brendon Engel. Fisher earned all-prep league and first team all-state honors, and posted an impressive win over Trinity no. 1 Roman Sancilio.
Roman Sancilio
School: Trinity Episcopal
Year: sophomore
About: The 2022 all-metro player of the year was the Visaa player of the year and prep league MVP. Sancilio finished with a 13-2 singles record and 12-1 doubles mark alongside partner and older brother Damian sancilio. his most notable wins include victories over fellow first-team honorees Evan Fisher (three times out of the four matches they played) and Matthew Faraci.
Matthew Faraci
School: Benedictine
Year: sophomore
About: The cadets underclassman continued his ascension of the local ranks this season, finishing 9-1 in singles play including impressive victories over no. 1 singles opposition at St. Christopher's, collegiate, Bishop Ireton and a few top division ii programs. his only loss was to Trinity no. 1 Roman sancilio, who happens to be Faraci's training partner. Benedictine tennis did not have postseason play because it's not a member of a conference.
Zach Fleishman
School: deep Run
Year: Junior
About: The Wildcats no. 1 player led deep Run to its third consecutive class 5 title while going 22-2 in singles team matches. Fleishman also captured the state doubles title alongside partner Grant Kroodsma, and reached the Region 5c singles final, where he lost to chou, whom Fleishman also beat during the regular season. he also posted an impressive win over last season's player of the year, Roman sancilio.