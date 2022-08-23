Whether long gone or alive today, massive creatures have inhabited the Earth. While size can be measured in terms of height, weight or length, some animals are enormous compared to others in their class. Dinosaur fossils found a few years ago may point to the largest land animal ever, but the largest animal based on weight is still living today. The chart displays both living and extinct animals that are some of the largest that have ever existed. From the tallest to the heaviest to the longest, it shows a variety of species compared with an average human. There are animals, such as the fin whale and the sperm whale, that are larger than some shown here. The creatures shown, however, can all be categorized as megafauna in their own way.

Blue whale — up to 110 feet long and 400,000 pounds

Blue whales are the largest living animal on Earth today. Their tongue alone can weigh as much as an elephant. These marine mammals are also among Earth’s longest-living animals with an average lifespan of 80 to 90 years. Blue whales mostly eat krill. During certain times of the year, one blue whale can consume about 8,000 pounds of krill a day. They usually swim alone or in pairs, cruising at speeds of 5 mph. Blue whales have the ability to swim at speeds of more than 20 mph.

Titanoboa — up to 43 feet long and 2,500 pounds

The Titanoboa was the largest snake that ever existed at about the length of a school bus. Fossils of the extinct species were discovered in northern Colombia. The reptile was a type of nonvenomous constrictor, similar to anacondas and boas. It is likely that the snake ate crocodiles that lived nearby. Scientists believe it was a completely aquatic snake.

Colossal squid — up to 46 feet long and 1,100 pounds

This massive squid that lives in the deep sea around Antarctica is the largest invertebrate on Earth. With eyes up to 1 foot in diameter, colossal squid also have the largest eyes of any animal. Because they live in such deep waters, they remain elusive and are rarely seen. Colossal squid have eight arms plus two feeding tentacles used to catch prey. They eat both small and large fish as well as other squid.

Giraffe — up to 19 feet tall and 2,800 pounds

Found in the savannas of Africa, giraffes are the world’s tallest living mammals. Their legs alone are taller than many humans at about 6 feet. They allow giraffes to run as fast as 35 mph. These animals also have equally large organs. Their tongues are 21 inches long and their heart is 2 feet long. They are also herbivores, eating hundreds of pounds of leaves per week.

African Elephant — up to 13 feet tall and 14,000 pounds

Elephants are the largest living land animal based on weight. These herbivores consume up to 50 gallons of water and 300 pounds of food every day. Elephants are also intelligent mammals, known for their memory skills. They can live up to 70 years. While female elephants live in family herds with their young, the males tend to roam on their own. They can be found in sub-Saharan Africa and the rain forests of Central and West Africa.

Patagotitan — 122 feet long and 140,000 pounds

According to some scientists, this dinosaur was the largest animal to ever walk on Earth. In 2014, a rancher in Argentina discovered one of its fossil bones. Now, more than 150 Patagotitan fossils have been unearthed. The patagotitan is considered a titanosaur, which is a plant-eating, long-necked dinosaur with a long tail that walked on four legs. Similar dinosaurs have scientists debating which one was actually the largest. Matthew Wedel, a paleontologist at the Western University of Health Sciences in California said, “Argentinosaurus, Puertasaurus and Patagotitan are so similar in size that it is impossible for now to say which one was the largest.”

Megalodon — more than 50 feet long and 120,000 pounds

The megalodon’s exact size is a continued debate among scientists. Because its skeleton was made mostly of cartilage, nothing remains except its teeth. This makes its size harder to estimate. Most scientists believe it was anywhere between 50 to 60 feet long. Scientists also believe the megalodon looked similar to the great white shark today — although it would dwarf even the largest. The shark had over 200 serrated teeth, each up to 7 inches long. Studies suggest this species had the most powerful bite of any creature that ever lived.

Mammoth — up to 14 feet tall at the shoulder and 22,000 pounds

Though slightly bigger, mammoths were similar in appearance to modern elephants. The main differences were their smaller ears and shorter tails. They also had adaptations to extreme cold. Mammoths had unusually large brains compared to their body size. Many species also had a woolly undercoat that was about an inch thick. All mammoths had curved tusks that would grow throughout their lifetime.

Largest living animals of their kind

Reptile — The saltwater crocodile can measure up to 21 feet long and weigh 2,200 pounds.

BIRD — The wandering albatross has a wingspan up to 11.5 feet long.

The heaviest bird is the ostrich, which weights an average of 244 pounds and has a height of 9 feet.

Fish — The whale shark can be up to 40 feet long and weigh 41,200 pounds.

Amphibian — The Chinese giant salamander measures up to 6 feet long and weighs 140 pounds.

Land carnivore — The polar bear and the brown bear are tied as the largest living land carnivore at up to 10 feet tall when standing and weighing 2,000 pounds.

Mollusk — The giant clam can be up to 4 feet and weigh 500 pounds.

Butterfly — Queen Alexandra’s birdwing has a wingspan of more than a foot.

Anthropod — The Japanese spider crab has up to a 13-foot long leg span and weighs 40 pounds.

Rodent — The capybara measures up to 2 feet tall at its shoulders and 4 feet long. It can weigh 174 pounds.

Snake — The giant anaconda measures up to 30 feet long and 3 feet around. It can weigh 550 pounds.

Lizard — The Komodo dragon can be up to 10 feet long and weighs 200 pounds.

Primate — The eastern gorilla measures up to 6.2 feet tall and weighs 450 pounds.

Frog — The Goliath frog can be more than a foot long and weigh 7 pounds.