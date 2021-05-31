Memorial Day often brings 80s, but it can get a lot colder

We may expect summer weather patterns to kick in near Memorial Day, but cool conditions can strike late. Richmond’s record low for the holiday was 44 degrees in 1964, and the coolest high was 58 in 2000. Last year was also a bit below normal with a high of 76.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
