 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Memorial Day often brings 80s, but it can get a lot colder
0 comments

Memorial Day often brings 80s, but it can get a lot colder

  • 0

We may expect summer weather patterns to kick in near Memorial Day, but cool conditions can strike late. Richmond’s record low for the holiday was 44 degrees in 1964, and the coolest high was 58 in 2000. Last year was also a bit below normal with a high of 76.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News