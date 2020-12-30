Metro Biz index
Related to this story
Most Popular
A lot of people are a little afraid to go to the dentist, and some are very afraid. But Carla Trost was the kind of hygienist who could put th…
State Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, died Friday from complications related to COVID-19, according to his legislative office.
Two more inmates, one more staff member dies as record number of active COVID-19 cases continue to grow in prisons
Two more inmates and one more staff member have died from COVID-19 in recent days and nearly 7,000 of 24,700 state inmates have now tested pos…
18 commercial properties along two blocks of Sheppard St. in the Museum District sold for $4.7 million
A portfolio of properties along North Sheppard Street in Richmond’s Museum District that have been under the same owner for decades has sold f…
The driver of a truck was missing Tuesday after his vehicle plunged into the Chesapeake Bay from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
DUMFRIES — Caesar’s Palace it’s not, but for the first time Northern Virginia is getting in on the expansion of gambling that has been spreadi…
15 years after their murders, the Harvey family's love for the arts continues with grants to local nonprofits
Fifteen years after the murders of the Harvey family in their South Richmond home, their memory still lives on through grants to local nonprofits.
Chesterfield man among first to be convicted under new Va. law that boosts penalty for leaving gun near child
A Chesterfield County man who had his gun rights restored in June has been convicted of leaving a loaded firearm near his young son, who accid…
Former National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson apologizes for tweet about Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell
Rodney Robinson, a senior adviser for Richmond Public Schools and a former National Teacher of the Year, apologized Thursday for a since-delet…
The driver of a truck was missing Tuesday after his vehicle plunged into the Chesapeake Bay from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.