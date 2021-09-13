 Skip to main content
Midsummer heat in mid-September could set a record
Mid-90s on Monday and Tuesday may rival the hottest days of this summer, and the daily records. Richmond hit 96 degrees on Sept. 13, 1897, while Sept. 14 reached 95 in 1952 and 1980. A late-week slide to the mid-80s would still be several degrees above normal.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

