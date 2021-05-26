 Skip to main content
Midweek 90s might not topple local record
Wednesday’s forecast has trended a few degrees cooler — rather, not as hot. Richmond’s 94-degree record high could be out of reach, but lower 90s keep Lynchburg and Charlottesville in contention. A cold front ought to break the heat by Memorial Day weekend.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

