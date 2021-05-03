Mindy Reynolds: The toll can be heavy, but it’s worth it

MINDY REYNOLDS
Hometown: Dallas, Pa.
In Richmond region: 2000
Family: husband Lee, children Piper and Pierce
Became an RN: 2005
Employer: James River Home Health
***
It might sound a little strange, but I decided to become a nurse through casual conversation.
I’d graduated from college with a management degree, and I was working at a staffing agency that specialized in finding jobs for nurses. The nurses would talk about their experiences, and I especially loved the stories of the ER nurses. So I decided to quit my job and go back to school to become a nurse. I waited tables to pay my bills.
I’ve spent most of my nursing career in the ER. I appreciated the autonomy I had there, and I enjoyed helping people in critical moments. But the stress and workload became overwhelming during the pandemic. I spent a lot of time quarantining from my family when I thought I might have been exposed, and I missed them terribly.
As careful as I tried to be, my husband and I both got COVID. I’m so lucky to have an amazing husband who supports me, and it hurt me to know I almost certainly brought the virus home. Eventually, I realized I had to leave the ER. It was a painful decision because I loved my ER patients and my fellow nurses. They’re an amazing group of medical professionals, and they don’t get the credit they deserve.
For four months, I worked as a travel nurse at a hospital in Maryland. Travel nurses work for hospitals and medical offices on a temporary basis, often to fill in for understaffed facilities. Given how badly the pandemic impacted the medical profession, it’s not surprising that there’s a great demand for them.
I enjoyed the work, but I really needed to spend more time with my family. So I’m starting a new job with a local home health care company. I’ll be checking in on patients who have returned home after medical procedures and making sure they’re well and can heal at home.
No matter where I’m working, I enjoy the connections I make with my patients. I love hearing their stories and interacting with them. Often, the experiences are tremendously moving.
I recently took care of a 65-year-old grandfather with leukemia. He was in the ER, and his wife was waiting in the car because the hospital had to limit visitors during the pandemic. He was worried about her, so I called her cellphone and let them talk. They were so concerned for each other, and I could feel the love between them.
As he left the ER, he told me he was going to beat leukemia for his wife and grandkids. It was a special moment because I could feel how determined he was. And I believed him when he said he’d never give up. Moments like that make me realize how gratifying it is to be a nurse.