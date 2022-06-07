ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak.

Third base coach Phil Nevin took over as the interim manager for the Angels, who were 27-29 entering Tuesday night’s game against Boston.

The 68-year-old Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season for his self-described dream job. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career that has included three Manager of the Year awards.

After finishing with losing records in Maddon’s first two seasons, the Angels were off to a strong 27-17 start to this season before their current losing streak began. They are one loss shy of tying the longest skid in franchise history, and the skid has dropped them 8 1/2 games behind Houston for the AL West lead.

The Angels were shut out 1-0 in Maddon’s final game by the Boston Red Sox and journeyman starter Michael Wacha, who threw a three-hitter against the Halos’ star-studded lineup.

Owner Arte Moreno’s big-budget Angels have finished with six consecutive losing records in the longest active skid in the majors despite a roster headlined by former AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.

Maddon excelled as a manager in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs, who famously ended their 108-year World Series championship drought during his tenure in 2016. He is 1,382-1,216 in parts of 19 seasons as a manager.

Strasburg completes rehab, set to make debut Thursday

MIAMI — Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to make his season debut against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Strasburg has been sidelined for most of the past two seasons. He underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer and has not pitched since June 1, 2021.

The 2019 World Series MVP made three minor league rehab starts in the lead-up to his debut

Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million contract to remain with the Nationals after their championship season. He has made seven starts since, going 1-3 with a 5.74 ERA in those outings.

For his career, Strasburg is 113-61 with a 3.21 ERA.

Astros’ Neris, Baker suspended after plunking

HOUSTON — Astros pitcher Héctor Neris was suspended four games and Houston manager Dusty Baker was banned one game after both were ejected from a game Monday night against Seattle in which Neris plunked one hitter and nearly hit another in the head.

Neris and Baker were also fined undisclosed amounts. Astros coaches Joe Espada, Omar López and Troy Snitker were also fined, as was Mariners manager Scott Servais. Baker denied that Neris intentionally threw at either Ty France or Eugenio Suarez.

Marlins 12, Nationals 2: Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice, including a grand slam, and had a career-high six RBIs as host Miami beat Washington on Tuesday night.

Nick Fortes and Jorge Soler also went deep, while Avisaíl García had three hits for the Marlins.

Rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera allowed one run in six innings. In his second start since being promoted from Triple-A last week, Cabrera (2-0) limited Washington to two hits, walked two, struck out four and hit a batter.

Indians 6, Rangers 3: Cal Quantrill stayed unbeaten at home, Owen Miller drove in two runs and Cleveland got back to .500 with a win over visiting Texas in the first game of a rain-delayed doubleheader Tuesday.