MLB boxes
MLB boxes

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg

Rojas 2b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .063

Marte cf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .563

Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .143

Peralta lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .214

Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250

P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222

Locastro ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222

C.Kelly c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .625

Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000

Widener p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000

Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Totals 32 3 6 2 6 8

San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg

Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .188

Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333

Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214

Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .636

Pham cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .231

Myers rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .308

Campusano c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143

Profar lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .429

Paddack p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Marcano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .375

Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333

Totals 32 1 6 1 5 7

Arizona 201 000 000 — 3 6 0

San Diego 000 000 001 — 1 6 2

E‑Tatis Jr. 2 (5). LOB‑Arizona 8, San Diego 10. 2B‑C.Kelly (1), Hosmer (2). 3B‑Peralta (1). HR‑Tatis Jr. (1), off Devenski. RBIs‑Peralta 2 (2), Tatis Jr. (1). SB‑Pham (1) Smith, Rojas, Widener, Perdomo); San Diego 5 (Paddack, Cronenworth 2, Campusano). RISP‑Arizona 1 for 10; San Diego 1 for 7 GIDP‑Peralta, Walker, Machado DP‑Arizona 1; San Diego 2

Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA

Widener 6 3 0 0 3 5 81 0.00

Crichton 2/3 2 0 0 0 1 17 3.86

Young 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.40

Soria 2/3 0 0 0 2 0 15 0.00

Ginkel 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00

Devenski 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 9.00 W: Widener 1-0; S: Devenski 1

San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA

Paddack 4 4 3 2 3 3 89 4.50

Williams 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00

Crismatt 2 1 0 0 2 2 21 0.00

Hill 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00

Kela 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 L: Paddack 0-1

T‑3:19. A‑10,350 (40,209)

Houston 9, Oakland 2

Houston AB R H BI W K Avg

Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .375

Tucker rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .176

Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500

García 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000

Alvarez dh 4 1 0 0 1 0 .294

Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .467

Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235

Straw cf 1 2 0 1 3 0 .143

Castro c 4 2 1 2 0 0 .250

McCormick lf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .286

Totals 36 9 11 9 4 5

Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg

Canha cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .286

Olson 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .286

Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .273

Moreland dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .111

Kemp lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .091

Pinder rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300

Piscotty ph-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Tom lf-p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .071

A.Garcia c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Totals 31 2 4 2 2 9

Houston 122 004 000 — 9 11 0

Oakland 100 010 000 — 2 4 1

E‑Chapman (1). LOB‑Houston 4, Oakland 4. 2B‑Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), Canha (1), Lowrie (1). 3B‑Canha (1). HR‑Tucker (1), off Manaea; Castro (1), off Manaea; McCormick (1), off Petit. RBIs‑Tucker (7), Castro 2 (2), Gurriel 2 (3), Straw (1), McCormick 3 (4), Lowrie (1), Olson (1). CS‑Straw (1) RISP‑Houston 2 for 6; Oakland 2 for 6 GIDP‑Castro, Alvarez DP‑Oakland 2 (Andrus, Chapman, Olson; Olson, Chapman)

Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA

Urquidy 41/3 4 2 2 2 5 101 4.15

Bielak 42/3 0 0 0 0 4 44 0.00 W: Bielak 1-0

Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA

Manaea 42/3 6 5 5 3 4 101 9.64

Tom 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 0.00

Kolarek 2/3 2 3 2 0 0 16 36.00

Petit 12/3 2 1 1 0 0 26 3.86

Wendelken 1 0 0 0 1 1 10 0.00 L: Manaea 0-1

T‑3:15. A‑4,504 (46,847)

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg

Betts rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .357

Pollock lf 5 1 0 0 0 3 .143

Turner 3b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .364

Smith c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .571

Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .313

Taylor cf 1 0 0 1 3 0 .222

Lux ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .375

McKinstry 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .429

Urías p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200

Totals 27 4 4 3 9 8

Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg

Owings 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .400

Hampson cf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .250

Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294

Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231

Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125

McMahon 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333

Daza lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Gomber p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000

Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Tapia ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214

Totals 31 2 4 2 2 10

Los Angeles 300 000 010 — 4 4 0

Colorado 000 000 020 — 2 4 1

E‑Gomber (1). 2B‑McKinstry (2), Owings (1), Hampson (2). HR‑Smith (1), off Stephenson. RBIs‑Taylor (2), Lux (3), Smith (3), Hampson 2 (3). CS‑Betts (1). SF‑Lux. S‑Urías.

Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA

Urías 7 3 1 1 1 6 79 1.29

Nelson 1 1 1 1 1 3 19 16.20

Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 W: Urías 1-0; S: Knebel

Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA

Gomber 3 1 3 1 7 2 73 3.00

C.González 3 0 0 0 2 2 41 5.40

Estévez 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 4.50

Stephenson 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 5.40

Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 9.00 L: Gomber 0-1

T‑2:51. A‑20,368 (50,445)

Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg

Arraez 3b 3 1 3 0 2 0 .500

Polanco 2b 4 2 0 0 1 0 .000

Buxton cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .375

Rooker ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Garlick lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Kepler rf 5 1 1 3 0 0 .286

Sanó 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .154

Cave lf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .100

Garver c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .250

Simmons ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .400

Pineda p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Jeffers ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250

Cruz ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .500

Totals 35 8 11 8 5 7

Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg

Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200

Hiura 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250

García rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222

Bradley Jr. cf 4 2 1 1 0 0 .125

Urías ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .167

Piña c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000

Arcia 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Houser p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

McKinney ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .667

Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286

Totals 32 2 5 2 3 10

Minnesota 100 014 020 — 8 11 1

Milwaukee 010 001 000 — 2 5 1

E‑Polanco (1), Hiura (1). 2B‑Buxton (1), Simmons (1), Arraez (1), Urías (1). HR‑Garver (1), off Houser; Sanó (1), off Rasmussen; Bradley Jr. (1), off Stashak. RBIs‑Kepler 3 (4), Garver (1), Sanó 2 (2), Simmons (1), Cruz (1), Piña (1), Bradley Jr. (1). SB‑Kepler (1). CS‑Polanco (1). SF‑Cruz, Piña.

Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA

Pineda 5 4 1 0 2 5 81 0.00

Stashak 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 4.50

Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Alcala 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 0.00 W: Pineda 1-0

Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA

Houser 5 4 2 2 2 4 77 3.60

Rasmussen 1 3 4 3 1 1 35 27.00

Lindblom 2 4 2 2 2 0 56 6.00

Yardley 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 9.00 L: Houser 0-1

T‑3:29. A‑10,666 (41,900)

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg

Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .273

Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231

Reynolds lf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .333

Moran 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .300

Evans 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .750

Polanco rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .100

Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Alford cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000

Keller p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Fowler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200

González ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Totals 32 3 7 3 4 7

Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg

Happ cf-lf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .167

Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .000

Rizzo 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .250

Bryant 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .333

Pederson lf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .000

Báez ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .167

Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .182

Sogard 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Bote ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000

Davies p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Duffy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Totals 27 4 3 4 7 7

Pittsburgh 000 002 010 — 3 7 1

Chicago 201 001 00x — 4 3 0

E‑Evans (1). LOB‑Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 6. 2B‑Moran (1), Bryant (1). HR‑Moran (1), off Davies; Happ (1), off Keller. RBIs‑Moran 2 (2), Evans (1), Bryant (2), Pederson (2), Happ (1), Báez (2). SB‑Rizzo (1).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA

Keller 3 2 3 3 4 4 77 9.00

Stratton 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.50

Underwood Jr. 11/3 1 1 1 0 1 17 3.86

Howard 2/3 0 0 0 2 0 13 0.00

Crick 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00

Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 L: Keller 0-1

Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA

Davies 52/3 4 2 2 3 5 88 3.18

Winkler 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.50

Tepera 11/3 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00

Brothers 2/3 3 1 1 0 0 19 13.50

Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 W: Davies 1-0; S: Kimbrel

T‑3:09. A‑10,343 (41,649)

Texas 7, Kansas City 3

Texas AB R H BI W K Avg

Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 3 3 0 0 .308

Dahl lf 4 1 0 1 0 0 .385

Gallo rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .500

Lowe dh 4 1 2 3 0 1 .357

Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .182

Guzmán 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Holt 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .250

Heim c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333

Taveras cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000

Totals 33 7 8 7 4 9

Kansas City AB R H BI W K Avg

Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .462

Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .154

Santana 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .364

Perez c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .231

Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250

Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .462

Isbel rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .385

Alberto 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .444

Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .364

McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Totals 36 3 8 3 0 14

Texas 003 300 001 — 7 8 1

Kansas City 000 002 001 — 3 8 1

E‑Heim (1), Benintendi (0). LOB‑Texas 5, Kansas City 6. 2B‑Heim (1), Merrifield (1), Alberto (3). HR‑Lowe (1), off Singer; Kiner-Falefa (1), off Davis; Perez (1), off Lyles. RBIs‑Lowe 3 (9), Kiner-Falefa 3 (3), Dahl (1), Perez 2 (3), Alberto (2). SB‑Isbel (1), Heim (1), Holt (1). SF‑Dahl.

Texas IP H R ER W K P ERA

Lyles 52/3 5 2 2 0 8 76 3.18

Benjamin 21/3 1 0 0 0 3 31 0.00

Kennedy 1 2 1 1 0 3 23 9.00 W: Lyles 1-0

Kansas City IP H R ER W K P ERA

Singer 31/3 5 6 5 3 5 77 13.50

Brentz 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00

Junis 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Zimmer 3 1 0 0 1 2 34 0.00

Davis 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 5.40 L: Singer 0-1

T‑2:53. A‑8,869 (37,903)

Baltimore 11, Boston 3

Baltimore AB R H BI W K Avg

Mullins cf 5 3 5 0 1 0 .692

Mancini 1b 6 2 2 2 0 2 .250

Santander rf 5 1 3 2 1 1 .385

Mountcastle dh 4 1 1 1 2 3 .167

Ruiz 2b 6 1 2 0 0 3 .167

Franco 3b 4 1 1 2 2 0 .250

Galvis ss 4 1 0 1 2 1 .167

Hays lf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .200

Valaika pr-lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333

Sisco c 5 0 1 0 0 4 .200

Totals 44 11 17 10 8 15

Boston AB R H BI W K Avg

Hernández cf 2 1 0 1 1 0 .100

Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Cordero lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Martinez dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .500

Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083

Gonzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250

Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Vázquez c 4 1 3 0 0 1 .429

Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333

Totals 32 3 6 3 2 8

Baltimore 307 000 001 — 11 17 0

Boston 001 101 000 — 3 6 0

2B‑Mullins 3 (3), Franco (1), Hays (1), Mancini (1), Vázquez (1), Martinez (3). HR‑Martinez (1), off Zimmermann. RBIs‑Santander 2 (4), Franco 2 (4), Galvis (1), Hays 2 (2), Mancini 2 (3), Mountcastle (3), Hernández (1), Martinez 2 (3). SF‑Hernández.

Baltimore IP H R ER W K P ERA

Zimmermann 6 4 3 3 1 5 73 4.50

Sulser 2 1 0 0 0 3 37 0.00

Wells 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 0.00 W: Zimmermann 1-0

Boston IP H R ER W K P ERA

Richards 2 7 6 6 2 2 61 27.00

Taylor 2/3 5 4 4 1 2 28 45.00

Whitlock 31/3 3 0 0 0 5 59 0.00

Sawamura 1 0 0 0 2 2 27 0.00

Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.00

Ottavino 1 2 1 1 2 2 28 9.00 L: Richards 0-1

T‑3:28. A‑4,458 (37,755)

Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 1

St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg

Edman 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .167

Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .385

Arenado 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .385

Sosa ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250

O’Neill lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250

Molina c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .222

Knizner ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Carlson cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125

Williams rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000

Martínez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000

Nogowski ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500

Totals 30 1 5 1 2 9

Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg

Naquin lf 5 1 1 3 0 2 .250

Castellanos rf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .545

Aquino rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Votto 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .214

Romano p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Suárez ss 3 1 0 0 2 0 .200

Moustakas 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .222

Senzel cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .000

India 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .455

Stephenson c 4 3 3 1 0 1 .571

Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Farmer ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .000

Antone p 0 1 0 0 0 0 ---

Blandino 1b 1 0 1 2 0 0 .500

Totals 34 12 9 11 5 5

St. Louis 000 010 000 — 1 5 1

Cincinnati 000 136 20x — 12 9 0

E‑DeJong (2). LOB‑St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B‑Arenado (1), O’Neill (1), Blandino (1). 3B‑Castellanos (1). HR‑Castellanos (2), off Martínez; Naquin (1), off Webb. RBIs‑Molina (2), Votto (2), Castellanos 3 (5), India (2), Stephenson (1), Naquin 3 (5), Blandino 2 (2). S‑Antone Louis 3 (DeJong 2); Cincinnati 2 (Senzel, Naquin). RISP‑St. Louis 1 for 7; Cincinnati 6 for 10 GIDP‑Carlson, Sosa DP‑Cincinnati 2

St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA

Martínez 5 4 4 4 2 4 77 7.20

Helsley 1/3 2 4 4 2 0 26 27.00

Webb 2/3 1 2 2 0 0 18 7.71

Cabrera 1 2 2 2 1 1 20 9.00

Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.50 L: Martínez 0-1

Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA

Hoffman 5 3 1 1 0 6 77 1.80

Antone 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.00

Fulmer 11/3 1 0 0 1 2 33 0.00

Romano 12/3 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.86 W: Hoffman 1-0

T‑3:00. A‑11,629 (42,319)

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto AB R H BI W K Avg

Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .154

Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .083

Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167

Hernández rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333

Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .333

Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250

Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Grichuk cf-rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .400

Panik dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200

Kirk c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000

Totals 33 3 5 3 2 5

New York AB R H BI W K Avg

LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273

Judge dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214

Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083

Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250

Bruce 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200

Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273

Frazier rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .444

Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182

Gardner lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333

Totals 31 1 5 1 2 6

Toronto 030 000 000 — 3 5 0

New York 000 010 000 — 1 5 2

E‑Torres (1), Sánchez (2). LOB‑Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B‑Bichette (1), Frazier (2), Torres (1). HR‑Guerrero Jr. (1), off Germán; Grichuk (1), off Germán. RBIs‑Guerrero Jr. (1), Grichuk 2 (3), Gardner (1) RISP‑Toronto 1 for 5; New York 0 for 5 GIDP‑Judge DP‑Toronto 1

Toronto IP H R ER W K P ERA

Zeuch 4 3 0 0 1 1 63 0.00

Thornton 11/3 2 1 1 1 0 34 6.75

Borucki 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00

Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Merryweather 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00 W: Borucki 1-0; S: Merryweather 2-2

New York IP H R ER W K P ERA

Germán 3 4 3 3 1 2 68 9.00

King 6 1 0 0 1 3 68 0.00 L: Germán 0-1

T‑2:41. A‑10,066 (47,309)

Cleveland 9, Detroit 3

Cleveland AB R H BI W K Avg

Luplow cf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .143

Hernández 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .182

Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .333

E.Rosario lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .375

F.Reyes dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .182

A.Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333

Giménez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125

Naylor rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250

Chang 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .250

Hedges c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250

Totals 36 9 10 9 3 6

Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg

Grossman dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000

Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333

W.Castro ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .167

Mazara rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .364

Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111

V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

H.Castro 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Greiner c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Baddoo lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333

Totals 27 3 2 3 3 9

Cleveland 100 001 421 — 9 10 0

Detroit 201 000 000 — 3 2 1

E‑Skubal (1). LOB‑Cleveland 3, Detroit 0. 2B‑Chang (1), Ramírez (1), Naylor (2). HR‑Luplow (1), off Norris; F.Reyes (1), off Farmer; Hedges (1), off Alexander; Mazara (1), off Civale; Baddoo (1), off Civale. RBIs‑E.Rosario 2 (4), Chang 2 (2), Luplow 2 (2), F.Reyes 2 (2), Hedges (1), Mazara 2 (3), Baddoo (1). CS‑Luplow (1) Reyes); Detroit 0. RISP‑Cleveland 2 for 5; Detroit 0 for 0 Rosario. GIDP‑Candelario DP‑Cleveland 2 (Hedges; A.Rosario, Chang)

Cleveland IP H R ER W K P ERA

Civale 7 2 3 3 3 6 91 3.86

Quantrill 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00

Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 W: Civale 1-0

Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA

Skubal 51/3 4 2 2 2 4 87 3.38

Norris 12/3 4 4 4 0 1 21 12.00

Farmer 1 1 2 2 1 0 23 18.00

Alexander 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 10.80 L: Norris 0-1

T‑2:38. A‑8,000 (41,083)

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg

Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167

Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000

Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .091

d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273

Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .100

Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222

Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100

I.Anderson p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000

Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Totals 29 1 4 1 3 11

Philadelphia AB R H BI W K Avg

McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .111

Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .231

Harper rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .300

Bohm 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .200

Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273

Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250

Knapp c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .667

Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Haseley cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .400

Realmuto ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .444

Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Quinn ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Totals 30 2 8 2 3 13

Atlanta 000 000 100 — 1 4 1

Philadelphia 010 000 01x — 2 8 0

E‑Minter (1). LOB‑Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B‑I.Anderson (1). HR‑d’Arnaud (1), off Eflin; Knapp (1), off I.Anderson. RBIs‑d’Arnaud (1), Knapp (1), Bohm (2). SB‑Bohm (1). S‑Eflin RISP‑Atlanta 0 for 2; Philadelphia 1 for 7 LIDP‑Acuña Jr.. GIDP‑Riley, Segura DP‑Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Philadelphia 2 (Segura; Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins)

Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA

I.Anderson 5 4 1 1 2 7 88 1.80

Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 0.00

Minter 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 0.00

Martin 2/3 3 1 1 1 0 17 5.40

Dayton 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 L: Martin 0-1

Philadelphia IP H R ER W K P ERA

Eflin 7 4 1 1 1 8 80 1.29

Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00

Neris 1 0 0 0 2 1 23 0.00 W: Alvarado 1-0; S: Neris 1-1

T‑2:40. A‑10,773 (42,792)

Late Saturday

Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7

Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg

Meadows rf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .273

Margot lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .400

Wendle 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .375

Díaz 1b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .300

Mejía ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333

Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .100

Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125

Zunino c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .167

Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Brosseau 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250

Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Tsutsugo ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Totals 35 7 9 6 1 6

Miami AB R H BI W K Avg

Rojas ss 2 3 1 0 3 0 .300

Marte cf 5 3 4 1 0 0 .500

Aguilar 1b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .400

Cooper rf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .333

Brinson lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .200

Berti 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .400

Anderson 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Wallach c 3 0 2 2 0 1 .667

Hernandez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Campbell p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Duvall ph-rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .111

Totals 35 12 14 11 5 10

Tampa Bay 020 040 010 — 7 9 1

Miami 111 120 33x — 12 14 2

E‑Meadows (1), Wallach (1), Aguilar (0). 2B‑Díaz (1), Wendle (1), Berti (1), Rojas (1), Aguilar (1), Cooper (1). 3B‑Marte (1). HR‑Zunino (1), off Hernandez; Cooper (1), off Hill; Duvall (1), off McHugh. RBIs‑Zunino 2 (2), Margot (2), Wendle (4), Díaz 2 (2), Aguilar 2 (2), Wallach 2 (2), Cooper 3 (3), Berti 2 (2), Duvall (1), Marte (1). SB‑Marte (1), Rojas (1), Chisholm Jr. 2 (2). SF‑Aguilar, Wallach. S‑Tsutsugo 2, Wallach).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA

Hill 4 5 4 4 2 4 71 9.00

Archer 2 4 4 3 1 2 52 13.50

Thompson 1/3 1 1 1 1 1 13 6.75

Springs 2/3 1 0 0 0 2 10 0.00

McHugh 1 3 3 3 1 1 25 27.00 L: Archer 0-1

Miami IP H R ER W K P ERA

Hernandez 21/3 2 2 2 0 3 34 7.71

Campbell 2 4 3 3 1 1 38 13.50

Cimber 2/3 2 1 1 0 0 10 9.00

Pop 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00

Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.50

Floro 1 1 1 0 0 0 13 0.00

Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 18.00 W: Bleier 1-0

T‑3:32. A‑6,179 (36,742)

Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0

Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg

Arraez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .333

Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Buxton cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .286

Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333

Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125

Cave lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000

Simmons ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .429

Berríos p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Cruz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500

Totals 31 2 4 2 0 13

Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg

Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143

Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333

Urías ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250

Hiura 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000

Cain cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .143

Narváez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .375

Arcia ss-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Burnes p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500

Totals 28 0 1 0 1 17

Minnesota 000 000 110 — 2 4 0

Milwaukee 000 000 000 — 0 1 0

HR‑Buxton (2), off Burnes. RBIs‑Buxton (3), Arraez (2).

Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA

Berríos 6 0 0 0 0 12 84 0.00

Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 0.00

Duffey 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 0.00

Colomé 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 W: Berríos 1-0; S: Colomé

Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA

Burnes 61/3 1 1 1 0 11 87 1.42

Suter 12/3 3 1 1 0 1 26 5.40

Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 L: Burnes 0-1

T‑2:46. A‑11,383 (41,900)

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg

Lux 2b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .385

Seager ss 4 1 3 1 1 0 .667

Taylor rf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .250

Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .231

Muncy 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .385

Pollock lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222

Beaty rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Ríos 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250

Barnes c 5 0 2 2 0 2 .286

Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

McKinstry lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .667

Totals 39 6 12 6 4 14

Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg

Tapia lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .231

Owings lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .429

Hampson cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .222

Story ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .385

Blackmon rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200

Cron 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333

McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .333

Fuentes 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .154

Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125

Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250

Díaz ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250

Totals 34 5 7 5 3 6

Los Angeles 000 003 120 — 6 12 0

Colorado 001 100 210 — 5 7 1

E‑Cron (1). 2B‑Seager (2), Taylor (1), Muncy (1), Blackmon (1), McMahon (1), Hampson (1), Story (1). 3B‑Lux (2). HR‑McKinstry (1), off Givens; Tapia (1), off Buehler; Fuentes (1), off Treinen. RBIs‑Muncy (3), Barnes 2 (2), Seager (3), McKinstry (1), Taylor (1), Tapia (3), McMahon (3), Fuentes 2 (3), Story (1). SB‑Lux (1).

Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA

Buehler 6 4 2 2 0 4 90 3.00

Treinen 1 1 2 2 1 1 17 18.00

V.González 1/3 2 1 1 1 0 15 6.75

Jansen 12/3 0 0 0 1 1 24 0.00 W: Treinen 1-0; S: Jansen

Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA

Gray 5 4 1 1 1 7 82 1.80

Almonte 1 3 2 2 0 2 20 9.00

Kinley 1 2 1 1 0 2 25 9.00

Givens 1 2 2 2 2 1 25 18.00

Bard 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 0.00 L: Givens 0-1

T‑3:35. A‑20,688 (50,445)

San Diego 7, Arizona 0

Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg

Rojas ss-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .077

Marte cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .615

Perdomo ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100

Locastro rf-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .100

P.Smith rf-1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333

Escobar 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333

Mathisen ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Vogt c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125

C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

R.Smith p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Totals 30 0 4 0 0 11

San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg

Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 0 0 1 1 .083

Machado 3b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .273

Marcano 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Pham cf 2 1 0 0 3 0 .200

Myers rf 4 2 2 3 1 1 .400

Cronenworth 3 0 1 1 1 0 .500

Kim 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .400

Weathers p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Mateo lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .429

Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250

Musgrove p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Profar 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250

Totals 35 7 10 7 6 8

Arizona 000 000 000 — 0 4 2

San Diego 220 102 00x — 7 10 0

E‑Vogt (1), Rojas (1). LOB‑Arizona 3, San Diego 11. 2B‑Myers 2 (2), Cronenworth (2). HR‑Machado (1), off C.Smith. RBIs‑Machado 2 (2), Kim (1), Myers 3 (4), Cronenworth (1).

Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA

C.Smith 3 5 4 3 3 4 79 9.00

R.Smith 5 5 3 2 3 4 90 3.60 L: C.Smith 0-1

San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA

Musgrove 6 3 0 0 0 8 78 0.00

Weathers 3 1 0 0 0 3 38 0.00 W: Musgrove 1-0; S: Weathers

T‑2:58. A‑10,350 (40,209)

Seattle 4, San Francisco 0

San Francisco AB R H BI W K Avg

La Stella dh 2 0 1 0 1 0 .333

Flores ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333

Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .077

Solano 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .500

Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .143

Ruf ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .364

Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200

Slater cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .083

B.Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .091

Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333

Totals 32 0 6 0 2 12

Seattle AB R H BI W K Avg

Haniger dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .308

France 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .300

Seager 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250

White 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231

Trammell cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .100

Moore lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .200

Fraley rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .167

Torrens c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143

J.Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111

Totals 31 4 8 4 3 8

San Francisco 000 000 000 — 0 6 0

Seattle 001 200 10x — 4 8 0

2B‑La Stella (1), Haniger (1), White (2), Trammell (1), Moore (2). HR‑France (1), off Webb; Haniger (1), off Moronta. RBIs‑France (2), Trammell (2), Moore (4), Haniger (1). SB‑Moore (1) Crawford 2).

San Francisco IP H R ER W K P ERA

Webb 51/3 7 3 3 3 5 97 5.06

Wisler 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 10 40.50

Moronta 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 9.00

Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 L: Webb 0-1

Seattle IP H R ER W K P ERA

Flexen 5 4 0 0 2 6 94 0.00

Graveman 2 0 0 0 0 5 35 0.00

Misiewicz 2/3 2 0 0 0 0 13 0.00

Montero 11/3 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.86 W: Flexen 1-0; S: Montero

T‑2:59. A‑8,651 (47,929)

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg

Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .214

Eaton rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .333

Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .250

Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .182

Collins c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .143

Mercedes dh 4 1 3 2 0 0 .889

Robert cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .333

Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Hamilton lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Totals 35 3 9 3 3 10

Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg

Fletcher 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333

Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .111

Trout cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .375

Rendon 3b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .182

Walsh 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .500

Upton lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .200

J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167

Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250

Fowler rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .100

Totals 33 5 9 4 2 11

Chicago 010 101 000 — 3 9 2

Los Angeles 002 000 03x — 5 9 0

E‑Robert (1), Eaton (2). 2B‑Mercedes (2). 3B‑Walsh (1). HR‑Mercedes (1), off Cobb; Upton (1), off Marshall. RBIs‑Mercedes 2 (6), Robert (1), Walsh 2 (2), Upton 2 (3). SB‑Ohtani.

Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA

Lynn 42/3 6 2 0 2 6 99 0.00

Crochet 21/3 0 0 0 0 3 26 0.00

Marshall 1 3 3 3 0 2 19 16.20 L: Marshall 0-1

Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA

Cobb 6 8 3 3 1 7 97 4.50

Watson 12/3 1 0 0 1 1 26 0.00

Guerra 11/3 0 0 0 1 2 21 0.00 W: Guerra 1-0

T‑3:04. A‑12,043 (45,517)

