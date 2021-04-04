Arizona 3, San Diego 1
Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg
Rojas 2b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .063
Marte cf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .563
Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .143
Peralta lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .214
Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Locastro ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
C.Kelly c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .625
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Widener p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Totals 32 3 6 2 6 8
San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .188
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .636
Pham cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .231
Myers rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .308
Campusano c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Profar lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .429
Paddack p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Marcano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .375
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Totals 32 1 6 1 5 7
Arizona 201 000 000 — 3 6 0
San Diego 000 000 001 — 1 6 2
E‑Tatis Jr. 2 (5). LOB‑Arizona 8, San Diego 10. 2B‑C.Kelly (1), Hosmer (2). 3B‑Peralta (1). HR‑Tatis Jr. (1), off Devenski. RBIs‑Peralta 2 (2), Tatis Jr. (1). SB‑Pham (1) Smith, Rojas, Widener, Perdomo); San Diego 5 (Paddack, Cronenworth 2, Campusano). RISP‑Arizona 1 for 10; San Diego 1 for 7 GIDP‑Peralta, Walker, Machado DP‑Arizona 1; San Diego 2
Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA
Widener 6 3 0 0 3 5 81 0.00
Crichton 2/3 2 0 0 0 1 17 3.86
Young 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.40
Soria 2/3 0 0 0 2 0 15 0.00
Ginkel 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00
Devenski 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 9.00 W: Widener 1-0; S: Devenski 1
San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA
Paddack 4 4 3 2 3 3 89 4.50
Williams 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00
Crismatt 2 1 0 0 2 2 21 0.00
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Kela 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 L: Paddack 0-1
T‑3:19. A‑10,350 (40,209)
Houston 9, Oakland 2
Houston AB R H BI W K Avg
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .375
Tucker rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .176
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500
García 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Alvarez dh 4 1 0 0 1 0 .294
Gurriel 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .467
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Straw cf 1 2 0 1 3 0 .143
Castro c 4 2 1 2 0 0 .250
McCormick lf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .286
Totals 36 9 11 9 4 5
Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg
Canha cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .286
Olson 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .286
Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .273
Moreland dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .111
Kemp lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .091
Pinder rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Piscotty ph-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Tom lf-p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .071
A.Garcia c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 31 2 4 2 2 9
Houston 122 004 000 — 9 11 0
Oakland 100 010 000 — 2 4 1
E‑Chapman (1). LOB‑Houston 4, Oakland 4. 2B‑Altuve (1), Gurriel (1), Canha (1), Lowrie (1). 3B‑Canha (1). HR‑Tucker (1), off Manaea; Castro (1), off Manaea; McCormick (1), off Petit. RBIs‑Tucker (7), Castro 2 (2), Gurriel 2 (3), Straw (1), McCormick 3 (4), Lowrie (1), Olson (1). CS‑Straw (1) RISP‑Houston 2 for 6; Oakland 2 for 6 GIDP‑Castro, Alvarez DP‑Oakland 2 (Andrus, Chapman, Olson; Olson, Chapman)
Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA
Urquidy 41/3 4 2 2 2 5 101 4.15
Bielak 42/3 0 0 0 0 4 44 0.00 W: Bielak 1-0
Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA
Manaea 42/3 6 5 5 3 4 101 9.64
Tom 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 0.00
Kolarek 2/3 2 3 2 0 0 16 36.00
Petit 12/3 2 1 1 0 0 26 3.86
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 1 1 10 0.00 L: Manaea 0-1
T‑3:15. A‑4,504 (46,847)
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2
Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg
Betts rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .357
Pollock lf 5 1 0 0 0 3 .143
Turner 3b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .364
Smith c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .571
Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .313
Taylor cf 1 0 0 1 3 0 .222
Lux ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .375
McKinstry 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .429
Urías p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Totals 27 4 4 3 9 8
Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg
Owings 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .400
Hampson cf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .250
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
McMahon 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Daza lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Gomber p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Tapia ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Totals 31 2 4 2 2 10
Los Angeles 300 000 010 — 4 4 0
Colorado 000 000 020 — 2 4 1
E‑Gomber (1). 2B‑McKinstry (2), Owings (1), Hampson (2). HR‑Smith (1), off Stephenson. RBIs‑Taylor (2), Lux (3), Smith (3), Hampson 2 (3). CS‑Betts (1). SF‑Lux. S‑Urías.
Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA
Urías 7 3 1 1 1 6 79 1.29
Nelson 1 1 1 1 1 3 19 16.20
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 W: Urías 1-0; S: Knebel
Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA
Gomber 3 1 3 1 7 2 73 3.00
C.González 3 0 0 0 2 2 41 5.40
Estévez 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 4.50
Stephenson 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 5.40
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 9.00 L: Gomber 0-1
T‑2:51. A‑20,368 (50,445)
Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2
Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg
Arraez 3b 3 1 3 0 2 0 .500
Polanco 2b 4 2 0 0 1 0 .000
Buxton cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .375
Rooker ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Garlick lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Kepler rf 5 1 1 3 0 0 .286
Sanó 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .154
Cave lf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .100
Garver c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .250
Simmons ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .400
Pineda p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Jeffers ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Cruz ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .500
Totals 35 8 11 8 5 7
Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg
Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Hiura 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
García rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Bradley Jr. cf 4 2 1 1 0 0 .125
Urías ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .167
Piña c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Arcia 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Houser p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
McKinney ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .667
Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Totals 32 2 5 2 3 10
Minnesota 100 014 020 — 8 11 1
Milwaukee 010 001 000 — 2 5 1
E‑Polanco (1), Hiura (1). 2B‑Buxton (1), Simmons (1), Arraez (1), Urías (1). HR‑Garver (1), off Houser; Sanó (1), off Rasmussen; Bradley Jr. (1), off Stashak. RBIs‑Kepler 3 (4), Garver (1), Sanó 2 (2), Simmons (1), Cruz (1), Piña (1), Bradley Jr. (1). SB‑Kepler (1). CS‑Polanco (1). SF‑Cruz, Piña.
Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA
Pineda 5 4 1 0 2 5 81 0.00
Stashak 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 4.50
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Alcala 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 0.00 W: Pineda 1-0
Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA
Houser 5 4 2 2 2 4 77 3.60
Rasmussen 1 3 4 3 1 1 35 27.00
Lindblom 2 4 2 2 2 0 56 6.00
Yardley 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 9.00 L: Houser 0-1
T‑3:29. A‑10,666 (41,900)
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg
Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Reynolds lf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .333
Moran 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .300
Evans 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .750
Polanco rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .100
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Alford cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Keller p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Fowler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
González ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 32 3 7 3 4 7
Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg
Happ cf-lf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .167
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .000
Rizzo 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .250
Bryant 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .333
Pederson lf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Báez ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .167
Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .182
Sogard 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Bote ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Davies p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Duffy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 27 4 3 4 7 7
Pittsburgh 000 002 010 — 3 7 1
Chicago 201 001 00x — 4 3 0
E‑Evans (1). LOB‑Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 6. 2B‑Moran (1), Bryant (1). HR‑Moran (1), off Davies; Happ (1), off Keller. RBIs‑Moran 2 (2), Evans (1), Bryant (2), Pederson (2), Happ (1), Báez (2). SB‑Rizzo (1).
Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA
Keller 3 2 3 3 4 4 77 9.00
Stratton 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.50
Underwood Jr. 11/3 1 1 1 0 1 17 3.86
Howard 2/3 0 0 0 2 0 13 0.00
Crick 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 L: Keller 0-1
Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA
Davies 52/3 4 2 2 3 5 88 3.18
Winkler 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.50
Tepera 11/3 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00
Brothers 2/3 3 1 1 0 0 19 13.50
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 W: Davies 1-0; S: Kimbrel
T‑3:09. A‑10,343 (41,649)
Texas 7, Kansas City 3
Texas AB R H BI W K Avg
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 3 3 0 0 .308
Dahl lf 4 1 0 1 0 0 .385
Gallo rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .500
Lowe dh 4 1 2 3 0 1 .357
Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .182
Guzmán 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Holt 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .250
Heim c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333
Taveras cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000
Totals 33 7 8 7 4 9
Kansas City AB R H BI W K Avg
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .462
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .154
Santana 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .364
Perez c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .231
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .462
Isbel rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .385
Alberto 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .444
Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .364
McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 36 3 8 3 0 14
Texas 003 300 001 — 7 8 1
Kansas City 000 002 001 — 3 8 1
E‑Heim (1), Benintendi (0). LOB‑Texas 5, Kansas City 6. 2B‑Heim (1), Merrifield (1), Alberto (3). HR‑Lowe (1), off Singer; Kiner-Falefa (1), off Davis; Perez (1), off Lyles. RBIs‑Lowe 3 (9), Kiner-Falefa 3 (3), Dahl (1), Perez 2 (3), Alberto (2). SB‑Isbel (1), Heim (1), Holt (1). SF‑Dahl.
Texas IP H R ER W K P ERA
Lyles 52/3 5 2 2 0 8 76 3.18
Benjamin 21/3 1 0 0 0 3 31 0.00
Kennedy 1 2 1 1 0 3 23 9.00 W: Lyles 1-0
Kansas City IP H R ER W K P ERA
Singer 31/3 5 6 5 3 5 77 13.50
Brentz 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00
Junis 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Zimmer 3 1 0 0 1 2 34 0.00
Davis 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 5.40 L: Singer 0-1
T‑2:53. A‑8,869 (37,903)
Baltimore 11, Boston 3
Baltimore AB R H BI W K Avg
Mullins cf 5 3 5 0 1 0 .692
Mancini 1b 6 2 2 2 0 2 .250
Santander rf 5 1 3 2 1 1 .385
Mountcastle dh 4 1 1 1 2 3 .167
Ruiz 2b 6 1 2 0 0 3 .167
Franco 3b 4 1 1 2 2 0 .250
Galvis ss 4 1 0 1 2 1 .167
Hays lf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .200
Valaika pr-lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Sisco c 5 0 1 0 0 4 .200
Totals 44 11 17 10 8 15
Boston AB R H BI W K Avg
Hernández cf 2 1 0 1 1 0 .100
Verdugo lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cordero lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Martinez dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .500
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Gonzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Vázquez c 4 1 3 0 0 1 .429
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Arroyo 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Totals 32 3 6 3 2 8
Baltimore 307 000 001 — 11 17 0
Boston 001 101 000 — 3 6 0
2B‑Mullins 3 (3), Franco (1), Hays (1), Mancini (1), Vázquez (1), Martinez (3). HR‑Martinez (1), off Zimmermann. RBIs‑Santander 2 (4), Franco 2 (4), Galvis (1), Hays 2 (2), Mancini 2 (3), Mountcastle (3), Hernández (1), Martinez 2 (3). SF‑Hernández.
Baltimore IP H R ER W K P ERA
Zimmermann 6 4 3 3 1 5 73 4.50
Sulser 2 1 0 0 0 3 37 0.00
Wells 1 1 0 0 1 0 23 0.00 W: Zimmermann 1-0
Boston IP H R ER W K P ERA
Richards 2 7 6 6 2 2 61 27.00
Taylor 2/3 5 4 4 1 2 28 45.00
Whitlock 31/3 3 0 0 0 5 59 0.00
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 2 2 27 0.00
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 0.00
Ottavino 1 2 1 1 2 2 28 9.00 L: Richards 0-1
T‑3:28. A‑4,458 (37,755)
Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 1
St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg
Edman 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .167
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .385
Arenado 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .385
Sosa ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
O’Neill lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Molina c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .222
Knizner ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Carlson cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Williams rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Martínez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Nogowski ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Totals 30 1 5 1 2 9
Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg
Naquin lf 5 1 1 3 0 2 .250
Castellanos rf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .545
Aquino rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Votto 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .214
Romano p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suárez ss 3 1 0 0 2 0 .200
Moustakas 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .222
Senzel cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .000
India 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .455
Stephenson c 4 3 3 1 0 1 .571
Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Farmer ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Antone p 0 1 0 0 0 0 ---
Blandino 1b 1 0 1 2 0 0 .500
Totals 34 12 9 11 5 5
St. Louis 000 010 000 — 1 5 1
Cincinnati 000 136 20x — 12 9 0
E‑DeJong (2). LOB‑St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B‑Arenado (1), O’Neill (1), Blandino (1). 3B‑Castellanos (1). HR‑Castellanos (2), off Martínez; Naquin (1), off Webb. RBIs‑Molina (2), Votto (2), Castellanos 3 (5), India (2), Stephenson (1), Naquin 3 (5), Blandino 2 (2). S‑Antone Louis 3 (DeJong 2); Cincinnati 2 (Senzel, Naquin). RISP‑St. Louis 1 for 7; Cincinnati 6 for 10 GIDP‑Carlson, Sosa DP‑Cincinnati 2
St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA
Martínez 5 4 4 4 2 4 77 7.20
Helsley 1/3 2 4 4 2 0 26 27.00
Webb 2/3 1 2 2 0 0 18 7.71
Cabrera 1 2 2 2 1 1 20 9.00
Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.50 L: Martínez 0-1
Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA
Hoffman 5 3 1 1 0 6 77 1.80
Antone 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.00
Fulmer 11/3 1 0 0 1 2 33 0.00
Romano 12/3 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.86 W: Hoffman 1-0
T‑3:00. A‑11,629 (42,319)
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto AB R H BI W K Avg
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Biggio 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Hernández rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Grichuk cf-rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .400
Panik dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Totals 33 3 5 3 2 5
New York AB R H BI W K Avg
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273
Judge dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Bruce 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Frazier rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .444
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Gardner lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Totals 31 1 5 1 2 6
Toronto 030 000 000 — 3 5 0
New York 000 010 000 — 1 5 2
E‑Torres (1), Sánchez (2). LOB‑Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B‑Bichette (1), Frazier (2), Torres (1). HR‑Guerrero Jr. (1), off Germán; Grichuk (1), off Germán. RBIs‑Guerrero Jr. (1), Grichuk 2 (3), Gardner (1) RISP‑Toronto 1 for 5; New York 0 for 5 GIDP‑Judge DP‑Toronto 1
Toronto IP H R ER W K P ERA
Zeuch 4 3 0 0 1 1 63 0.00
Thornton 11/3 2 1 1 1 0 34 6.75
Borucki 2/3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Phelps 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Merryweather 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00 W: Borucki 1-0; S: Merryweather 2-2
New York IP H R ER W K P ERA
Germán 3 4 3 3 1 2 68 9.00
King 6 1 0 0 1 3 68 0.00 L: Germán 0-1
T‑2:41. A‑10,066 (47,309)
Cleveland 9, Detroit 3
Cleveland AB R H BI W K Avg
Luplow cf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .143
Hernández 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .182
Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .333
E.Rosario lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .375
F.Reyes dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .182
A.Rosario ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Giménez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Naylor rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Chang 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .250
Hedges c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Totals 36 9 10 9 3 6
Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg
Grossman dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
W.Castro ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .167
Mazara rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .364
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
V.Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
H.Castro 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Greiner c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Baddoo lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Totals 27 3 2 3 3 9
Cleveland 100 001 421 — 9 10 0
Detroit 201 000 000 — 3 2 1
E‑Skubal (1). LOB‑Cleveland 3, Detroit 0. 2B‑Chang (1), Ramírez (1), Naylor (2). HR‑Luplow (1), off Norris; F.Reyes (1), off Farmer; Hedges (1), off Alexander; Mazara (1), off Civale; Baddoo (1), off Civale. RBIs‑E.Rosario 2 (4), Chang 2 (2), Luplow 2 (2), F.Reyes 2 (2), Hedges (1), Mazara 2 (3), Baddoo (1). CS‑Luplow (1) Reyes); Detroit 0. RISP‑Cleveland 2 for 5; Detroit 0 for 0 Rosario. GIDP‑Candelario DP‑Cleveland 2 (Hedges; A.Rosario, Chang)
Cleveland IP H R ER W K P ERA
Civale 7 2 3 3 3 6 91 3.86
Quantrill 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 W: Civale 1-0
Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA
Skubal 51/3 4 2 2 2 4 87 3.38
Norris 12/3 4 4 4 0 1 21 12.00
Farmer 1 1 2 2 1 0 23 18.00
Alexander 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 10.80 L: Norris 0-1
T‑2:38. A‑8,000 (41,083)
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .091
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .100
Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100
I.Anderson p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Totals 29 1 4 1 3 11
Philadelphia AB R H BI W K Avg
McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .111
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .231
Harper rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .300
Bohm 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .200
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Knapp c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .667
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Haseley cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .400
Realmuto ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .444
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Quinn ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 30 2 8 2 3 13
Atlanta 000 000 100 — 1 4 1
Philadelphia 010 000 01x — 2 8 0
E‑Minter (1). LOB‑Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B‑I.Anderson (1). HR‑d’Arnaud (1), off Eflin; Knapp (1), off I.Anderson. RBIs‑d’Arnaud (1), Knapp (1), Bohm (2). SB‑Bohm (1). S‑Eflin RISP‑Atlanta 0 for 2; Philadelphia 1 for 7 LIDP‑Acuña Jr.. GIDP‑Riley, Segura DP‑Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); Philadelphia 2 (Segura; Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins)
Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA
I.Anderson 5 4 1 1 2 7 88 1.80
Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 0.00
Minter 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 0.00
Martin 2/3 3 1 1 1 0 17 5.40
Dayton 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 L: Martin 0-1
Philadelphia IP H R ER W K P ERA
Eflin 7 4 1 1 1 8 80 1.29
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00
Neris 1 0 0 0 2 1 23 0.00 W: Alvarado 1-0; S: Neris 1-1
T‑2:40. A‑10,773 (42,792)
Late Saturday
Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7
Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg
Meadows rf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .273
Margot lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .400
Wendle 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .375
Díaz 1b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .300
Mejía ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Zunino c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .167
Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Brosseau 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Tsutsugo ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 35 7 9 6 1 6
Miami AB R H BI W K Avg
Rojas ss 2 3 1 0 3 0 .300
Marte cf 5 3 4 1 0 0 .500
Aguilar 1b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .400
Cooper rf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .333
Brinson lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .200
Berti 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .400
Anderson 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Wallach c 3 0 2 2 0 1 .667
Hernandez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Campbell p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Duvall ph-rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .111
Totals 35 12 14 11 5 10
Tampa Bay 020 040 010 — 7 9 1
Miami 111 120 33x — 12 14 2
E‑Meadows (1), Wallach (1), Aguilar (0). 2B‑Díaz (1), Wendle (1), Berti (1), Rojas (1), Aguilar (1), Cooper (1). 3B‑Marte (1). HR‑Zunino (1), off Hernandez; Cooper (1), off Hill; Duvall (1), off McHugh. RBIs‑Zunino 2 (2), Margot (2), Wendle (4), Díaz 2 (2), Aguilar 2 (2), Wallach 2 (2), Cooper 3 (3), Berti 2 (2), Duvall (1), Marte (1). SB‑Marte (1), Rojas (1), Chisholm Jr. 2 (2). SF‑Aguilar, Wallach. S‑Tsutsugo 2, Wallach).
Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA
Hill 4 5 4 4 2 4 71 9.00
Archer 2 4 4 3 1 2 52 13.50
Thompson 1/3 1 1 1 1 1 13 6.75
Springs 2/3 1 0 0 0 2 10 0.00
McHugh 1 3 3 3 1 1 25 27.00 L: Archer 0-1
Miami IP H R ER W K P ERA
Hernandez 21/3 2 2 2 0 3 34 7.71
Campbell 2 4 3 3 1 1 38 13.50
Cimber 2/3 2 1 1 0 0 10 9.00
Pop 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.50
Floro 1 1 1 0 0 0 13 0.00
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 18.00 W: Bleier 1-0
T‑3:32. A‑6,179 (36,742)
Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0
Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg
Arraez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .333
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Buxton cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .286
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Cave lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Simmons ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .429
Berríos p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Cruz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Totals 31 2 4 2 0 13
Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Urías ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Hiura 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Cain cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .143
Narváez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .375
Arcia ss-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Burnes p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Totals 28 0 1 0 1 17
Minnesota 000 000 110 — 2 4 0
Milwaukee 000 000 000 — 0 1 0
HR‑Buxton (2), off Burnes. RBIs‑Buxton (3), Arraez (2).
Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA
Berríos 6 0 0 0 0 12 84 0.00
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 0.00
Duffey 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 0.00
Colomé 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 W: Berríos 1-0; S: Colomé
Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA
Burnes 61/3 1 1 1 0 11 87 1.42
Suter 12/3 3 1 1 0 1 26 5.40
Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 L: Burnes 0-1
T‑2:46. A‑11,383 (41,900)
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 5
Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg
Lux 2b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .385
Seager ss 4 1 3 1 1 0 .667
Taylor rf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .250
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .231
Muncy 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .385
Pollock lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222
Beaty rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ríos 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250
Barnes c 5 0 2 2 0 2 .286
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
McKinstry lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .667
Totals 39 6 12 6 4 14
Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg
Tapia lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .231
Owings lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .429
Hampson cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .222
Story ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .385
Blackmon rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Cron 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333
McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Fuentes 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .154
Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Díaz ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Totals 34 5 7 5 3 6
Los Angeles 000 003 120 — 6 12 0
Colorado 001 100 210 — 5 7 1
E‑Cron (1). 2B‑Seager (2), Taylor (1), Muncy (1), Blackmon (1), McMahon (1), Hampson (1), Story (1). 3B‑Lux (2). HR‑McKinstry (1), off Givens; Tapia (1), off Buehler; Fuentes (1), off Treinen. RBIs‑Muncy (3), Barnes 2 (2), Seager (3), McKinstry (1), Taylor (1), Tapia (3), McMahon (3), Fuentes 2 (3), Story (1). SB‑Lux (1).
Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA
Buehler 6 4 2 2 0 4 90 3.00
Treinen 1 1 2 2 1 1 17 18.00
V.González 1/3 2 1 1 1 0 15 6.75
Jansen 12/3 0 0 0 1 1 24 0.00 W: Treinen 1-0; S: Jansen
Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA
Gray 5 4 1 1 1 7 82 1.80
Almonte 1 3 2 2 0 2 20 9.00
Kinley 1 2 1 1 0 2 25 9.00
Givens 1 2 2 2 2 1 25 18.00
Bard 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 0.00 L: Givens 0-1
T‑3:35. A‑20,688 (50,445)
San Diego 7, Arizona 0
Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg
Rojas ss-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .077
Marte cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .615
Perdomo ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Locastro rf-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .100
P.Smith rf-1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Escobar 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Mathisen ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Vogt c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125
C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
R.Smith p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Totals 30 0 4 0 0 11
San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg
Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 0 0 1 1 .083
Machado 3b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .273
Marcano 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pham cf 2 1 0 0 3 0 .200
Myers rf 4 2 2 3 1 1 .400
Cronenworth 3 0 1 1 1 0 .500
Kim 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .400
Weathers p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mateo lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .429
Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Musgrove p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Profar 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Totals 35 7 10 7 6 8
Arizona 000 000 000 — 0 4 2
San Diego 220 102 00x — 7 10 0
E‑Vogt (1), Rojas (1). LOB‑Arizona 3, San Diego 11. 2B‑Myers 2 (2), Cronenworth (2). HR‑Machado (1), off C.Smith. RBIs‑Machado 2 (2), Kim (1), Myers 3 (4), Cronenworth (1).
Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA
C.Smith 3 5 4 3 3 4 79 9.00
R.Smith 5 5 3 2 3 4 90 3.60 L: C.Smith 0-1
San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA
Musgrove 6 3 0 0 0 8 78 0.00
Weathers 3 1 0 0 0 3 38 0.00 W: Musgrove 1-0; S: Weathers
T‑2:58. A‑10,350 (40,209)
Seattle 4, San Francisco 0
San Francisco AB R H BI W K Avg
La Stella dh 2 0 1 0 1 0 .333
Flores ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .077
Solano 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .500
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .143
Ruf ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .364
Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Slater cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .083
B.Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .091
Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Totals 32 0 6 0 2 12
Seattle AB R H BI W K Avg
Haniger dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .308
France 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .300
Seager 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250
White 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231
Trammell cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .100
Moore lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .200
Fraley rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .167
Torrens c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
J.Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Totals 31 4 8 4 3 8
San Francisco 000 000 000 — 0 6 0
Seattle 001 200 10x — 4 8 0
2B‑La Stella (1), Haniger (1), White (2), Trammell (1), Moore (2). HR‑France (1), off Webb; Haniger (1), off Moronta. RBIs‑France (2), Trammell (2), Moore (4), Haniger (1). SB‑Moore (1) Crawford 2).
San Francisco IP H R ER W K P ERA
Webb 51/3 7 3 3 3 5 97 5.06
Wisler 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 10 40.50
Moronta 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 9.00
Álvarez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 L: Webb 0-1
Seattle IP H R ER W K P ERA
Flexen 5 4 0 0 2 6 94 0.00
Graveman 2 0 0 0 0 5 35 0.00
Misiewicz 2/3 2 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Montero 11/3 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.86 W: Flexen 1-0; S: Montero
T‑2:59. A‑8,651 (47,929)
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg
Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Eaton rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .333
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .182
Collins c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .143
Mercedes dh 4 1 3 2 0 0 .889
Robert cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .333
Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Hamilton lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
García 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Totals 35 3 9 3 3 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg
Fletcher 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .111
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .375
Rendon 3b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .182
Walsh 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .500
Upton lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .200
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Fowler rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Totals 33 5 9 4 2 11
Chicago 010 101 000 — 3 9 2
Los Angeles 002 000 03x — 5 9 0
E‑Robert (1), Eaton (2). 2B‑Mercedes (2). 3B‑Walsh (1). HR‑Mercedes (1), off Cobb; Upton (1), off Marshall. RBIs‑Mercedes 2 (6), Robert (1), Walsh 2 (2), Upton 2 (3). SB‑Ohtani.
Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA
Lynn 42/3 6 2 0 2 6 99 0.00
Crochet 21/3 0 0 0 0 3 26 0.00
Marshall 1 3 3 3 0 2 19 16.20 L: Marshall 0-1
Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA
Cobb 6 8 3 3 1 7 97 4.50
Watson 12/3 1 0 0 1 1 26 0.00
Guerra 11/3 0 0 0 1 2 21 0.00 W: Guerra 1-0