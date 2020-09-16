 Skip to main content
mlb boxes
mlb boxes

American League

East W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 31 18 .633 —

New York 27 21 .563 3½

Toronto 26 21 .553 4

Baltimore 21 27 .438 9½

Boston 18 31 .367 13

Central W L Pct GB

Chicago 32 16 .667 —

Minnesota 30 20 .600 3

Cleveland 26 22 .542 6

Detroit 21 27 .438 11

Kansas City 21 29 .420 12

West W L Pct GB

Oakland 31 19 .620 —

Houston 24 24 .500 6

Seattle 22 26 .458 8

Los Angeles 20 29 .408 10½

Texas 17 31 .354 13

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 2, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Detroit 6, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

Wednesday’s Results

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 inn.

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

Boston at Miami, late

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, late

Atlanta at Baltimore, late

Minnesota at Chi. White Sox, late

Texas at Houston, late

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, late

Arizona at L.A. Angels, late

San Francisco at Seattle, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 1:10

Minnesota at Chi. White Sox, 2:10

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 (1)

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10

Texas at Houston, 7:10

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 (2)

National League

East W L Pct GB

Atlanta 29 20 .592 —

Miami 24 22 .522 3½

Philadelphia 24 23 .511 4

New York 21 27 .438 7½

Washington 18 29 .383 10

Central W L Pct GB

Chicago 29 20 .592 —

St. Louis 22 22 .500 4½

Cincinnati 25 26 .490 5

Milwaukee 22 26 .458 6½

Pittsburgh 14 34 .292 14½

West W L Pct GB

z-Los Angeles 35 15 .700 —

San Diego 32 19 .627 3½

San Francisco 23 24 .489 10½

Colorado 22 26 .458 12

Arizona 18 31 .367 16½

Tuesday’s Results

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

Wednesday’s Results

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 inn.

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 inn., (1)

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Boston at Miami, late

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, late

Atlanta at Baltimore, late

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, late

St. Louis at Milwaukee, late (2)

Arizona at L.A. Angels, late

San Francisco at Seattle, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 1:10

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2 (10)

Washington AB R H BI W K Avg

Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226

Harrison rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .269

Taylor rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208

Hernandez dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Noll ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .667

Turner ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .344

Soto lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .342

Cabrera 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .228

Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272

Kieboom 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .205

García 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .284

Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .225

Totals 36 4 7 4 2 10

Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg

Meadows dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .205

B.Lowe 2b 4 1 3 1 1 0 .269

Arozarena lf 2 1 0 0 0 2 .290

Tsutsugo ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .190

Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

N.Lowe 1b 2 0 1 1 3 1 .267

Margot rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .276

Wendle 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .255

Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .267

Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239

Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .186

Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .324

Smith c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263

Totals 37 2 7 2 4 16

Washington 000 002 000 2 — 4 7 0

Tampa Bay 100 000 001 0 — 2 7 0

LOB‑Washington 5, Tampa Bay 11. 2B‑N.Lowe (2), B.Lowe (8). 3B‑Kiermaier (3). HR‑Cabrera (7), off Drake; García (2), off Anderson; B.Lowe (13), off Hudson. RBIs‑Cabrera 2 (25), García 2 (10), N.Lowe (8), B.Lowe (31). SB‑B.Lowe (3) RISP‑Washington 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 11 GIDP‑Turner DP‑Tampa Bay 1

Washington IP H R ER W K P ERA

Voth 5 4 1 1 3 6 88 7.17

Suero 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.86

Finnegan 1 2 0 0 1 1 22 3.54

Harris 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.05

Hudson 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 7.13

McGowin 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 0.00 W: Hudson 2-2; S: McGowin 1

Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA

Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.86

Thompson 1/3 2 0 0 0 0 12 4.30

Fleming 32/3 1 0 0 1 2 54 3.47

Drake 1 1 2 2 1 1 23 5.68

Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.82

Sherriff 2 1 0 0 0 0 21 0.00

Anderson 1 1 2 1 0 3 12 0.69 L: Anderson 1-1

T‑3:31

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg

Betts rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .306

Seager ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .301

Turner dh 3 2 0 0 1 1 .290

McKinstry ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Muncy 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .199

Smith c 4 1 2 3 0 2 .310

Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .216

Pollock cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .278

Hernández cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233

Taylor lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .277

Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .152

Totals 36 7 8 7 3 10

San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg

Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .267

Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281

Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .314

Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310

Myers rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298

Moreland 1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .159

Oña dh 2 1 0 0 1 2 .250

Castro c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .250

Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077

Profar lf 3 1 2 3 1 0 .270

Totals 32 5 6 5 4 8

Los Angeles 012 031 000 — 7 8 1

San Diego 010 000 211 — 5 6 2

E‑Lux (3), Cronenworth (3), Castro (1). LOB‑Los Angeles 5, San Diego 5. 2B‑Muncy (4), Smith (7), Myers (13), Castro (4). HR‑Pollock (11), off Morejon; Taylor (6), off Richards; Profar (7), off May; Machado (14), off May. RBIs‑Pollock (25), Muncy (22), Smith 3 (18), Bellinger (24), Taylor (24), Castro (3), Profar 3 (24), Machado (41). SB‑Betts 2 (9) RISP‑Los Angeles 4 for 12; San Diego 2 for 4 GIDP‑Cronenworth, Tatis Jr. DP‑Los Angeles 2

Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA

Graterol 11/3 1 1 1 1 1 15 3.32

Kolarek 2/3 1 0 0 2 0 14 0.57

May 51/3 3 3 1 1 6 83 2.68

González 1 0 1 1 0 1 14 1.59

Báez 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.15 W: Kolarek 3-0; S: Báez 2

San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA

Morejon 2 2 2 1 0 3 38 2.84

Altavilla 2/3 0 1 0 1 0 14 0.00

Lucchesi 1/3 2 0 0 0 0 11 7.94

Perdomo 11/3 1 2 2 1 2 28 5.71

Hill 2/3 2 1 1 0 1 18 3.86

Richards 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.37

Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.05

Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.70

Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.50 L: Morejon 2-1

T‑3:25

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg

Semien ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .229

Grossman lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .243

La Stella dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .297

Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .190

Canha rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .235

Lamb 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .455

S.Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .242

Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223

T.Kemp 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .238

Totals 31 3 6 3 4 9

Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg

Tapia lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .306

Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298

Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318

Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262

Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234

Fuentes 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333

Dahl rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176

McMahon 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .216

Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248

D.Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237

Wolters c 2 0 2 0 0 0 .230

E.Díaz ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .237

Totals 36 1 9 1 0 9

Oakland 001 002 000 — 3 6 0

Colorado 001 000 000 — 1 9 1

E‑Márquez (2). LOB‑Oakland 5, Colorado 8. 2B‑Semien (7), Olson (4), Wolters (4). RBIs‑Grossman (19), Canha (26), Lamb (2), Tapia (13). SB‑Grossman (8) RISP‑Oakland 1 for 11; Colorado 1 for 8 GIDP‑S.Murphy, Laureano DP‑Colorado 2

Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA

Fiers 6 7 1 1 0 4 77 4.67

Diekman 11/3 1 0 0 0 3 25 0.00

Hendriks 12/3 1 0 0 0 2 29 1.23 W: Fiers 6-2; S: Hendriks 13

Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA

Márquez 62/3 6 3 3 4 6 102 4.33

Kinley 11/3 0 0 0 0 1 20 6.63

J.Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 7.27 L: Márquez 2-6

T‑2:57

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg

Edman 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .263

DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .294

Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .315

B.Miller dh 3 1 2 1 0 1 .273

Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .195

O’Neill lf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .195

J.Williams rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333

Bader cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .220

Molina c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255

Totals 26 4 7 4 0 5

Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg

García cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .265

Yelich lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .211

Hiura 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .223

Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .414

Gyorko 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .275

Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223

Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .161

Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231

Narváez c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .175

Totals 25 2 4 2 1 9

St. Louis 010 111 0 — 4 7 0

Milwaukee 200 000 0 — 2 4 1

E‑Peterson (1). LOB‑St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 3. 2B‑B.Miller (6), Edman (7). HR‑O’Neill (6), off Woodruff; B.Miller (7), off Woodruff; Hiura (13), off Wainwright. RBIs‑O’Neill 2 (15), Edman (21), B.Miller (24), Hiura 2 (32). CS‑Edman (4). SF‑O’Neill Louis 1 (J.Williams); Milwaukee 1 (Yelich). RISP‑St. Louis 1 for 4; Milwaukee 0 for 1 GIDP‑Edman DP‑Milwaukee 1

St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA

Wainwright 7 4 2 2 1 9 102 2.87 W: Wainwright 5-1

Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA

Woodruff 7 7 4 3 0 5 88 3.45 L: Woodruff 2-4

T‑2:01

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg

Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225

Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304

Moran dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254

Bell 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .247

González ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .255

Newman 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .228

Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .135

Tucker cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220

Stallings c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267

Murphy c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167

Reynolds ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174

Totals 29 0 3 0 1 11

Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg

Akiyama lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .239

Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .234

Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217

Winker dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .264

T.Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .417

Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208

Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216

Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202

Garcia ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .211

Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222

Totals 28 1 5 1 1 9

Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 3 0

Cincinnati 000 010 00x — 1 5 0

LOB‑Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 4. 2B‑Castellanos (10). RBIs‑Akiyama (8). SB‑Casali (1) RISP‑Pittsburgh 0 for 0; Cincinnati 1 for 4 GIDP‑Moran DP‑Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA

Brubaker 51/3 5 1 1 1 4 92 4.79

Howard 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.95

Stratton 11/3 0 0 0 0 3 22 3.24

Turley 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.76 L: Brubaker 1-2

Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA

Castillo 7 3 0 0 1 10 91 3.03

Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.00

Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.32 W: Castillo 3-5; S: Iglesias 8

T‑2:34

TUESDAY

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg

Rojas 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .196

P.Smith dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273

Walker 1b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .273

Calhoun rf 5 2 3 5 0 2 .209

Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204

Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .286

Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253

Varsho cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .152

Kelly c 4 2 3 1 0 1 .206

Totals 37 9 11 9 2 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg

Fletcher 2b 5 1 3 1 0 2 .308

Walsh 1b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .315

Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295

Rendon 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .286

Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .230

Upton lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .198

Stassi c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234

Ward rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259

Simmons ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .299

Totals 38 8 13 8 2 4

Arizona 223 100 010 — 9 11 0

Los Angeles 001 052 000 — 8 13 0

E‑Calhoun (0). LOB‑Arizona 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B‑Kelly 2 (4), Walker (17), Walsh 2 (4), Rendon (8), Ward (2), Simmons (6), Fletcher (10). HR‑Calhoun (10), off Teheran; Varsho (3), off Teheran; Kelly (4), off Teheran; Calhoun (11), off Milner; Peralta (4), off Andriese; Walsh (6), off Bumgarner; Upton (6), off Bumgarner. RBIs‑Calhoun 5 (29), Varsho (6), Kelly (12), P.Smith (1), Peralta (28), Walsh 3 (16), Rendon (26), Upton 2 (19), Simmons (8), Fletcher (14). SF‑P.Smith Smith, Calhoun); Los Angeles 1 (Rendon). RISP‑Arizona 1 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 11 GIDP‑Rendon DP‑Arizona 1

Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA

Bumgarner 51/3 13 8 8 1 2 81 8.53

Guerra 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.05

Mella 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.86

Rondón 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 6.88

Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.78 W: Mella 1-0; S: Crichton 2

Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA

Teheran 2 3 4 4 1 0 29 8.90

Milner 1 3 3 3 1 2 30 6.75

Bedrosian 21/3 3 1 1 0 1 29 2.38

Mayers 12/3 0 0 0 0 2 26 2.14

Andriese 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 5.13

Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.55 L: Andriese 2-3

T‑3:06

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg

Betts rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .304

Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308

Turner dh 4 1 3 1 0 0 .298

Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300

Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .215

Taylor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .278

Pollock cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .277

Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .174

Hernández ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235

Ríos 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .196

Totals 34 3 9 3 1 9

San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg

Grisham cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .271

Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286

Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .311

Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .175

Mateo pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .130

Nola c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220

Almonte pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091

Myers rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299

Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319

Profar lf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .262

Garcia dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .235

Totals 32 1 6 1 1 6

Los Angeles 101 010 000 — 3 9 0

San Diego 001 000 000 — 1 6 0

LOB‑Los Angeles 5, San Diego 6. 2B‑Myers (12), Profar (4). HR‑Ríos (4), off Davies. RBIs‑Turner (21), Bellinger (23), Ríos (10), Grisham (21). S‑Garcia RISP‑Los Angeles 2 for 2; San Diego 1 for 4 GIDP‑Pederson DP‑San Diego 1

Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA

Gonsolin 7 4 1 1 0 2 90 1.51

Ferguson 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.89

Treinen 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.42

Jansen 1 2 0 0 1 2 28 3.54 W: Gonsolin 1-1; S: Jansen 11

San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA

Davies 6 8 3 3 1 5 94 2.69

Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 3.38

Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 2 22 4.76

Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 6.38 L: Davies 7-3

T‑2:59

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

Cleveland AB R H BI W K Avg

Lindor ss 4 1 3 4 1 0 .286

Freeman 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .235

Ramírez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .256

Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .206

Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285

Naquin rf 4 0 4 0 0 0 .270

R.Pérez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .159

León ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148

Naylor lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .162

DeShields cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .272

Totals 35 5 11 4 4 8

Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg

Happ cf-lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .277

Bryant 3b 3 3 1 1 2 1 .204

Rizzo 1b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .218

Contreras dh 3 0 2 1 0 0 .255

Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .199

Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000

Maybin ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .259

Báez ss 3 2 1 1 0 1 .206

Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .286

Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .267

Hoerner 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244

Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242

Totals 33 6 11 5 3 8

Cleveland 002 010 002 — 5 11 1

Chicago 010 020 111 — 6 11 1

One out when winning run scored E‑León (5), Bryant (4). LOB‑Cleveland 7, Chicago 10. 2B‑Naylor (1), Lindor (11), DeShields 2 (3), Naquin (8), Happ (11), Rizzo (5). HR‑Lindor (8), off Jeffress; Báez (7), off Carrasco. RBIs‑Lindor 4 (24), Báez (20), Bryant (5), Rizzo (21), Contreras (21), Maybin (2). SB‑Lindor (4). CS‑Happ (2). SF‑Contreras Pérez); Chicago 2 (Kipnis, Schwarber). RISP‑Cleveland 4 for 10; Chicago 3 for 5 GIDP‑Ramírez, Reyes DP‑Chicago 3 (Heyward, Caratini, Heyward; Báez, Kipnis, Rizzo; Hoerner, Báez, Rizzo)

Cleveland IP H R ER W K P ERA

Carrasco 6 8 3 3 1 5 86 3.27

Karinchak 1 2 1 1 1 1 20 2.78

Maton 1 0 1 0 0 2 17 3.12

O.Pérez 1/3 1 1 1 1 0 16 1.84

Wittgren 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.20 L: O.Pérez 1-1

Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA

Darvish 7 9 3 3 1 7 100 2.00

Wick 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.31

Jeffress 1 1 2 2 2 0 20 1.86 W: Jeffress 4-1

T‑3:17

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg

La Stella 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283

Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227

Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .189

Canha rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241

Lamb dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .429

Laureano cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .227

Heim c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259

T.Kemp 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .244

Totals 31 1 6 1 1 3

Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg

Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300

Story ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .299

Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .326

Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .262

Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .233

M.Kemp dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243

Fuentes 1b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .340

E.Díaz c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250

Hampson 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250

Totals 29 3 8 3 3 10

Oakland 010 000 000 — 1 6 1

Colorado 000 021 00x — 3 8 0

E‑Semien (6). LOB‑Oakland 5, Colorado 6. 2B‑Lamb (2), T.Kemp (4), Fuentes (5). HR‑E.Díaz (1), off Manaea. RBIs‑T.Kemp (4), E.Díaz 2 (2), Fuentes (7). CS‑Pillar (1). SF‑T.Kemp, Fuentes Díaz). RISP‑Oakland 0 for 9; Colorado 2 for 7 GIDP‑Heim DP‑Colorado 1

Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA

Manaea 52/3 7 3 3 1 7 89 4.50

Petit 11/3 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.86

Trivino 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 3.20 L: Manaea 4-3

Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA

Senzatela 9 6 1 1 1 3 109 3.30 W: Senzatela 4-2

T‑2:41

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg

Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215

Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220

Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .268

Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .323

Adrianza ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .181

Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250

Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225

Blankenhorn 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333

Buxton cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .252

Jeffers c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .279

Totals 31 2 4 2 3 11

Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg

Anderson ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .377

Moncada 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .248

Grandal dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .237

Abreu 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .328

Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .306

Dyson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333

McCann c 3 2 2 2 0 1 .329

Robert cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .255

Engel rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .306

Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .338

Totals 35 6 12 6 1 7

Minnesota 001 010 000 — 2 4 1

Chicago 103 001 10x — 6 12 0

E‑Polanco (2). LOB‑Minnesota 6, Chicago 8. 2B‑Blankenhorn (1), McCann (3). HR‑Buxton (9), off Dunning; Anderson (8), off Clippard; McCann (6), off Alcala. RBIs‑Buxton (20), Jeffers (7), Jiménez (37), McCann 2 (14), Robert 2 (30), Anderson (19). SB‑Robert 2 (8) RISP‑Minnesota 0 for 5; Chicago 3 for 11 GIDP‑Madrigal DP‑Minnesota 1

Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA

Dobnak 41/3 8 4 4 1 4 97 4.05

Clippard 12/3 1 1 1 0 1 30 2.14

Alcala 2 3 1 1 0 2 37 2.91 L: Dobnak 6-4

Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA

Dunning 7 3 2 1 2 7 102 2.33

Fry 11/3 0 0 0 1 4 23 3.29

Foster 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.27 W: Dunning 2-0

T‑3:04

Houston 4, Texas 1

Texas AB R H BI W K Avg

Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213

Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .161

Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .319

Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .187

Solak lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .263

Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .160

Tejeda ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263

Guzmán 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .255

Huff c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111

Totals 31 1 4 1 0 9

Houston AB R H BI W K Avg

Springer cf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .240

Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .219

Brantley dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .305

Bregman 3b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .261

Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251

Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265

Correa ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .274

Mayfield ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179

Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245

Maldonado c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .248

Totals 32 4 9 4 5 7

Texas 000 010 000 — 1 4 1

Houston 100 000 21x — 4 9 0

E‑Huff (1). LOB‑Texas 3, Houston 9. 2B‑Brantley (15), Maldonado (4). HR‑Springer (10), off Cody; Maldonado (5), off Herget. RBIs‑Guzmán (8), Springer (25), Bregman 2 (17), Maldonado (21). SB‑Reddick (1), Guzmán (1) RISP‑Texas 1 for 3; Houston 1 for 9 GIDP‑Reddick DP‑Texas 1

Texas IP H R ER W K P ERA

Cody 3 4 1 1 2 1 74 1.42

King 12/3 2 0 0 1 2 37 6.75

Martin 11/3 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.64

Goody 0 1 2 2 2 0 19 7.45

Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.70

Herget 1 1 1 1 0 3 20 3.45 L: Goody 0-1

Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA

Urquidy 7 3 1 1 0 7 90 2.70

Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.85

Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.63 W: Urquidy 1-1; S: Pressly 10

T‑3:00

Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3

St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg

Edman 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .262

DeJong ss 4 0 1 1 1 2 .302

Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 1 2 1 0 .314

Thomas rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111

Ravelo rf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .192

B.Miller dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262

Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252

Wieters c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .185

Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200

O’Neill lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .189

Bader cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .228

Totals 34 3 7 3 4 10

Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg

García cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .256

Taylor ph-cf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .318

Yelich lf 4 3 3 1 1 0 .209

Urías 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253

Braun rf 2 2 1 2 1 0 .226

Gamel pr-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .229

Vogelbach dh 4 3 3 4 1 1 .462

Hiura 2b 4 1 1 4 1 1 .222

Gyorko 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .286

Sogard 3b-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188

Peterson 3b-1b 2 2 0 1 2 0 .179

Arcia ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .237

Narváez c 4 2 1 2 1 2 .177

Totals 36 18 15 17 7 9

St. Louis 100 010 100 — 3 7 2

Milwaukee 202 760 10x — 18 15 0

E‑Molina (4), Thomas (1). LOB‑St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 4. 2B‑Goldschmidt (9), Vogelbach (2), Taylor (4), Sogard (3). HR‑Yelich (10), off Flaherty; Braun (5), off Flaherty; Hiura (12), off Woodford; Vogelbach (1), off Crismatt. RBIs‑Goldschmidt 2 (18), DeJong (21), Yelich (20), Braun 2 (19), Vogelbach 4 (5), Narváez 2 (9), García (15), Hiura 4 (30), Taylor (4), Gyorko (15), Peterson (3). SF‑Gyorko, Peterson Louis 4 (B.Miller, Ravelo 2); Milwaukee 3 (Hiura, Arcia, Peterson). RISP‑St. Louis 1 for 6; Milwaukee 8 for 12 GIDP‑Yelich, Braun DP‑St. Louis 2

St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA

Flaherty 3 8 9 9 2 6 81 5.52

Woodford 11/3 3 5 5 3 1 33 6.38

Kaminsky 2/3 1 3 2 2 0 31 3.86

Crismatt 3 3 1 1 0 2 44 3.24 L: Flaherty 3-2

Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA

Anderson 6 5 2 2 2 3 96 4.38

Black 1 1 1 1 2 1 35 9.00

Knebel 2 1 0 0 0 6 29 6.75 W: Anderson 3-3

T‑3:09

N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6

Toronto AB R H BI W K Avg

Biggio 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .246

Bichette ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .338

Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .242

Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268

Davis cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .333

Guerrero Jr. dh 5 2 3 1 0 0 .251

Gurriel Jr. lf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .296

Panik 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .264

Kirk c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286

Fisher rf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .226

Totals 37 6 11 6 4 7

New York AB R H BI W K Avg

LeMahieu 2b 6 3 4 5 0 0 .363

Voit 1b 5 2 3 5 0 0 .280

Kratz 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .296

Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .209

Tauchman cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .267

Higashioka ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188

Urshela 3b 4 3 3 0 1 0 .290

Estrada pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .167

Frazier rf 3 4 2 2 2 0 .292

Gardner lf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .185

Sánchez c 4 2 1 4 0 1 .131

Wade ss 4 2 1 2 0 2 .164

Totals 41 20 16 20 7 9

Toronto 010 200 003 — 6 11 1

New York 075 401 21x — 20 16 0

E‑Fisher (1). LOB‑Toronto 8, New York 6. 2B‑Guerrero Jr. (10), Panik (6), Bichette (5), Urshela 2 (9), LeMahieu 2 (6), Frazier (6). HR‑Guerrero Jr. (7), off García; Gurriel Jr. (8), off García; Voit (17), off Walker; Hicks (5), off Walker; Sánchez (8), off Kay; Voit (18), off Giles; Estrada (1), off Borucki; LeMahieu (7), off Espinal. RBIs‑Guerrero Jr. (24), Gurriel Jr. 2 (27), Panik (6), Fisher (7), Bichette (14), Gardner (12), Wade 2 (7), LeMahieu 5 (19), Voit 5 (42), Hicks (14), Sánchez 4 (19), Estrada (3) ); New York 4 (Stanton, Urshela, Wade). RISP‑Toronto 2 for 7; New York 7 for 17 GIDP‑Guerrero Jr. DP‑New York 1

Toronto IP H R ER W K P ERA

Walker 12/3 6 7 1 0 2 43 1.56

Yamaguchi 11/3 2 7 7 4 2 59 6.65

Kay 2 4 2 2 2 3 49 5.14

Giles 1 1 1 1 0 1 7 9.82

Borucki 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 3.38

Espinal 1 1 1 1 1 0 14 9.00 L: Walker 1-1

New York IP H R ER W K P ERA

García 7 6 3 3 2 6 88 3.28

King 2 5 3 3 2 1 39 6.75 W: García 2-1

T‑3:12

Detroit 6, Kansas City 0

Kansas City AB R H BI W K Avg

Merrifield rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .276

Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203

Perez c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .340

Franco dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .281

Dozier 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254

Olivares lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310

Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .111

Heath ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Starling cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .213

O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Lopez 2b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .228

Totals 32 0 5 0 5 9

Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg

Reyes cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .292

Castro ss 5 2 3 1 0 2 .352

Cabrera dh 2 1 2 1 3 0 .246

Hill pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Candelario 1b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .333

Goodrum 2b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .197

Bonifacio lf 3 0 2 2 1 1 .270

Romine c 3 0 1 1 0 2 .243

Paredes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .179

Cameron rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .042

Totals 35 6 14 6 5 12

Kansas City 000 000 000 — 0 5 0

Detroit 302 001 00x — 6 14 0

LOB‑Kansas City 10, Detroit 11. 2B‑Merrifield (11), Perez (9), Paredes (3), Cabrera (4). HR‑Cabrera (6), off Junis; Castro (4), off Harvey. RBIs‑Goodrum (18), Bonifacio 2 (17), Cabrera (23), Romine (15), Castro (14). SB‑Merrifield (8). SF‑Romine RISP‑Kansas City 0 for 6; Detroit 3 for 17 LIDP‑Reyes. GIDP‑Candelario DP‑Kansas City 2

Kansas City IP H R ER W K P ERA

Junis 21/3 7 5 5 1 2 42 6.94

Newberry 12/3 0 0 0 1 2 24 3.94

Zuber 1 1 0 0 2 3 38 4.50

Harvey 2/3 3 1 1 0 2 24 11.57

Adams 11/3 2 0 0 0 2 30 12.15

Zimmer 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.29 L: Junis 0-2

Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA

Boyd 52/3 2 0 0 4 5 105 6.75

Cisnero 11/3 1 0 0 1 3 27 3.60

Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.24

Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.47 W: Boyd 2-6

T‑3:27

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg

Acuña Jr. cf-rf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .254

Freeman 1b 5 1 3 2 0 0 .352

Ozuna dh 4 1 2 1 1 1 .321

d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 0 1 1 .318

Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .284

Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252

Inciarte cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206

Duvall lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .255

Riley 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .236

Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247

Totals 38 5 13 5 4 6

Baltimore AB R H BI W K Avg

Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .272

Iglesias ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .374

Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245

Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .350

Severino c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .297

Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212

Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .294

Hays lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211

Totals 30 1 4 1 0 9

Atlanta 001 100 003 — 5 13 0

Baltimore 000 000 001 — 1 4 0

LOB‑Atlanta 11, Baltimore 2. 2B‑Markakis (13), Albies (4), Freeman 2 (18), Iglesias (14), Mullins (3). HR‑Duvall (15), off Eshelman. RBIs‑Freeman 2 (46), Duvall (32), Ozuna (44), Swanson (27), Iglesias (20). SF‑Swanson RISP‑Atlanta 2 for 11; Baltimore 0 for 5 GIDP‑Ruiz DP‑Atlanta 1

Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA

Ynoa 4 2 0 0 0 5 49 5.30

O’Day, W, 4-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.64

Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.25

Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.60

Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.14

Melancon 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 2.41

Baltimore IP H R ER W K P ERA

Eshelman 31/3 6 2 2 1 4 67 4.13

Fry 2/3 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.45

Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 3.00

Sulser 2 2 0 0 0 1 25 4.79

Wojciechowski 2 4 3 3 1 0 45 6.81 L: Eshelman 3-1

T‑2:57

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

New York AB R H BI W K Avg

Nimmo cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .263

Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .341

Davis 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .268

Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .331

Canó 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .320

Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216

McNeil lf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .331

Giménez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286

Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233

Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .362

Totals 36 1 11 1 2 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI W K Avg

McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254

Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252

Bohm 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .316

Gregorius ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .282

Segura 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .248

Kingery 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .143

Knapp c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .341

Garlick lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .136

Haseley ph-lf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .296

Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233

Totals 30 4 6 4 2 8

New York 000 010 000 — 1 11 1

Philadelphia 000 220 00x — 4 6 1

E‑Nimmo (2), Kingery (4). LOB‑New York 12, Philadelphia 4. 2B‑Kingery (2). HR‑Nimmo (7), off Arrieta; Gregorius (8), off Porcello. RBIs‑Nimmo (13), Haseley 2 (10), Gregorius 2 (31) RISP‑New York 0 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 3 GIDP‑Ramos, Davis DP‑Philadelphia 2

New York IP H R ER W K P ERA

Porcello 6 6 4 4 2 5 94 6.06

Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.50

Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.80 L: Porcello 1-5

Philadelphia IP H R ER W K P ERA

Arrieta 51/3 8 1 1 1 4 97 5.08

Romero 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 2.89

Hunter 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.82

Neris 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 4.60 W: Arrieta 4-4; S: Neris 4

T‑2:58

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

Washington AB R H BI W K Avg

Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229

Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .340

Soto lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .350

Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228

Suzuki c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .275

Thames dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214

Noll ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000

Kieboom 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .203

García 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .286

Robles cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230

Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Totals 32 1 7 1 2 8

Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg

Meadows lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .205

B.Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .256

Brosseau 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .328

Tsutsugo dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .193

Margot rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .288

N.Lowe 1b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .250

Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274

Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .239

Smith c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263

Totals 35 6 11 6 3 8

Washington 000 001 000 — 1 7 1

Tampa Bay 020 040 00x — 6 11 0

E‑Cabrera (1). LOB‑Washington 8, Tampa Bay 9. 2B‑Soto (11). HR‑N.Lowe (3), off Sánchez. RBIs‑Suzuki (12), N.Lowe 2 (7), Smith (6), Margot (10), Kiermaier 2 (21). SB‑Brosseau (1), N.Lowe (1), Kiermaier (7), Meadows (2), Margot (12). S‑Robles RISP‑Washington 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 14 GIDP‑Tsutsugo DP‑Washington 1; Tampa Bay 1

Washington IP H R ER W K P ERA

Sánchez 41/3 7 6 6 1 4 98 7.38

Braymer 1 2 0 0 1 3 25 3.86

Barrett 12/3 2 0 0 1 1 22 0.00

Harper 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.63 L: Sánchez 2-5

Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA

Curtiss 11/3 0 0 0 1 1 23 1.42

Yarbrough 52/3 5 1 1 0 5 86 3.97

Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.95

Sherriff 1/3 2 0 0 1 0 13 0.00

Anderson 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.00 W: Yarbrough 1-3; S: Anderson 5

T‑3:08

Boston 2, Miami 0

Boston AB R H BI W K Avg

Verdugo rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .308

Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .288

Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .281

Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .201

Vázquez c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .272

Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263

Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .277

Arroyo 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .250

Muñoz lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .342

Totals 33 2 7 2 4 9

Miami AB R H BI W K Avg

Dickerson lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250

Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266

Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287

Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247

Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .273

Cooper dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .267

Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .361

Chisholm 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .158

Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214

Totals 30 0 4 0 3 11

Boston 000 001 010 — 2 7 0

Miami 000 000 000 — 0 4 1

E‑Hoyt (1). LOB‑Boston 8, Miami 6. 2B‑Bradley Jr. (9), Devers (13), Anderson (7). RBIs‑Bradley Jr. (18), Vázquez (15) RISP‑Boston 2 for 8; Miami 0 for 3 GIDP‑Verdugo DP‑Miami 1

Boston IP H R ER W K P ERA

Houck 5 2 0 0 3 7 86 0.00

Covey 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 5.40

Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.43

Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.58 W: Houck 1-0; S: Barnes 7

Miami IP H R ER W K P ERA

Alcantara 6 5 1 1 2 5 92 3.45

Bleier 1 1 1 0 0 0 8 3.38

Hoyt 1/3 1 0 0 1 1 12 1.54

Stanek 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 8 5.79

Quezada 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 0.00 L: Alcantara 2-2

T‑3:05

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg

González ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261

Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .175

Hayes 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .310

Moran 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .261

Bell dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244

Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .138

Tucker cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226

Riddle 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .157

Newman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225

Stallings c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267

Totals 32 1 5 1 3 9

Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg

Akiyama lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .237

Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .228

Aquino rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179

Votto 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .221

Winker dh 4 1 0 0 0 2 .268

Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .214

Goodwin cf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .194

Galvis 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .207

Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204

Barnhart c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .207

Totals 29 4 6 4 1 9

Pittsburgh 000 100 000 — 1 5 0

Cincinnati 310 000 00x — 4 6 0

LOB‑Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B‑Hayes (2), González (12), Castellanos (9). HR‑Barnhart (4), off Musgrove. RBIs‑Moran (16), Moustakas (18), Goodwin (5), Galvis (13), Barnhart (10). SF‑Goodwin RISP‑Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Cincinnati 1 for 5

Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA

Musgrove 5 6 4 4 1 8 87 5.74

Cederlind 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00

Holland 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 6.58 L: Musgrove 0-5

Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA

Lorenzen 5 4 1 1 0 6 76 4.56

Antone 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.76

Sims 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 3.00

Garrett 1 0 0 0 2 1 27 2.81 W: Lorenzen 2-1; S: Garrett 1

T‑2:40

