American League
East W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 31 18 .633 —
New York 27 21 .563 3½
Toronto 26 21 .553 4
Baltimore 21 27 .438 9½
Boston 18 31 .367 13
Central W L Pct GB
Chicago 32 16 .667 —
Minnesota 30 20 .600 3
Cleveland 26 22 .542 6
Detroit 21 27 .438 11
Kansas City 21 29 .420 12
West W L Pct GB
Oakland 31 19 .620 —
Houston 24 24 .500 6
Seattle 22 26 .458 8
Los Angeles 20 29 .408 10½
Texas 17 31 .354 13
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
Wednesday’s Results
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 inn.
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
Boston at Miami, late
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, late
Atlanta at Baltimore, late
Minnesota at Chi. White Sox, late
Texas at Houston, late
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, late
Arizona at L.A. Angels, late
San Francisco at Seattle, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 1:10
Minnesota at Chi. White Sox, 2:10
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 (1)
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10
Texas at Houston, 7:10
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 (2)
National League
East W L Pct GB
Atlanta 29 20 .592 —
Miami 24 22 .522 3½
Philadelphia 24 23 .511 4
New York 21 27 .438 7½
Washington 18 29 .383 10
Central W L Pct GB
Chicago 29 20 .592 —
St. Louis 22 22 .500 4½
Cincinnati 25 26 .490 5
Milwaukee 22 26 .458 6½
Pittsburgh 14 34 .292 14½
West W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 35 15 .700 —
San Diego 32 19 .627 3½
San Francisco 23 24 .489 10½
Colorado 22 26 .458 12
Arizona 18 31 .367 16½
Tuesday’s Results
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
Wednesday’s Results
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 inn.
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 inn., (1)
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
Boston at Miami, late
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, late
Atlanta at Baltimore, late
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, late
St. Louis at Milwaukee, late (2)
Arizona at L.A. Angels, late
San Francisco at Seattle, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 1:10
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2 (10)
Washington AB R H BI W K Avg
Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Harrison rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Taylor rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Hernandez dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Noll ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .667
Turner ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .344
Soto lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .342
Cabrera 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .228
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Kieboom 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .205
García 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .284
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .225
Totals 36 4 7 4 2 10
Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg
Meadows dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .205
B.Lowe 2b 4 1 3 1 1 0 .269
Arozarena lf 2 1 0 0 0 2 .290
Tsutsugo ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .190
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
N.Lowe 1b 2 0 1 1 3 1 .267
Margot rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .276
Wendle 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .267
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .324
Smith c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Totals 37 2 7 2 4 16
Washington 000 002 000 2 — 4 7 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 001 0 — 2 7 0
LOB‑Washington 5, Tampa Bay 11. 2B‑N.Lowe (2), B.Lowe (8). 3B‑Kiermaier (3). HR‑Cabrera (7), off Drake; García (2), off Anderson; B.Lowe (13), off Hudson. RBIs‑Cabrera 2 (25), García 2 (10), N.Lowe (8), B.Lowe (31). SB‑B.Lowe (3) RISP‑Washington 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 11 GIDP‑Turner DP‑Tampa Bay 1
Washington IP H R ER W K P ERA
Voth 5 4 1 1 3 6 88 7.17
Suero 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.86
Finnegan 1 2 0 0 1 1 22 3.54
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.05
Hudson 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 7.13
McGowin 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 0.00 W: Hudson 2-2; S: McGowin 1
Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA
Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.86
Thompson 1/3 2 0 0 0 0 12 4.30
Fleming 32/3 1 0 0 1 2 54 3.47
Drake 1 1 2 2 1 1 23 5.68
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.82
Sherriff 2 1 0 0 0 0 21 0.00
Anderson 1 1 2 1 0 3 12 0.69 L: Anderson 1-1
T‑3:31
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5
Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg
Betts rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .306
Seager ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .301
Turner dh 3 2 0 0 1 1 .290
McKinstry ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Muncy 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .199
Smith c 4 1 2 3 0 2 .310
Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .216
Pollock cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .278
Hernández cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Taylor lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .277
Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .152
Totals 36 7 8 7 3 10
San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .267
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .314
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Myers rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298
Moreland 1b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .159
Oña dh 2 1 0 0 1 2 .250
Castro c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077
Profar lf 3 1 2 3 1 0 .270
Totals 32 5 6 5 4 8
Los Angeles 012 031 000 — 7 8 1
San Diego 010 000 211 — 5 6 2
E‑Lux (3), Cronenworth (3), Castro (1). LOB‑Los Angeles 5, San Diego 5. 2B‑Muncy (4), Smith (7), Myers (13), Castro (4). HR‑Pollock (11), off Morejon; Taylor (6), off Richards; Profar (7), off May; Machado (14), off May. RBIs‑Pollock (25), Muncy (22), Smith 3 (18), Bellinger (24), Taylor (24), Castro (3), Profar 3 (24), Machado (41). SB‑Betts 2 (9) RISP‑Los Angeles 4 for 12; San Diego 2 for 4 GIDP‑Cronenworth, Tatis Jr. DP‑Los Angeles 2
Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA
Graterol 11/3 1 1 1 1 1 15 3.32
Kolarek 2/3 1 0 0 2 0 14 0.57
May 51/3 3 3 1 1 6 83 2.68
González 1 0 1 1 0 1 14 1.59
Báez 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.15 W: Kolarek 3-0; S: Báez 2
San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA
Morejon 2 2 2 1 0 3 38 2.84
Altavilla 2/3 0 1 0 1 0 14 0.00
Lucchesi 1/3 2 0 0 0 0 11 7.94
Perdomo 11/3 1 2 2 1 2 28 5.71
Hill 2/3 2 1 1 0 1 18 3.86
Richards 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.37
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.05
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.70
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.50 L: Morejon 2-1
T‑3:25
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .229
Grossman lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .243
La Stella dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .297
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .190
Canha rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .235
Lamb 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .455
S.Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .242
Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223
T.Kemp 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .238
Totals 31 3 6 3 4 9
Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg
Tapia lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .306
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298
Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Fuentes 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Dahl rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176
McMahon 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .216
Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
D.Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Wolters c 2 0 2 0 0 0 .230
E.Díaz ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Totals 36 1 9 1 0 9
Oakland 001 002 000 — 3 6 0
Colorado 001 000 000 — 1 9 1
E‑Márquez (2). LOB‑Oakland 5, Colorado 8. 2B‑Semien (7), Olson (4), Wolters (4). RBIs‑Grossman (19), Canha (26), Lamb (2), Tapia (13). SB‑Grossman (8) RISP‑Oakland 1 for 11; Colorado 1 for 8 GIDP‑S.Murphy, Laureano DP‑Colorado 2
Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA
Fiers 6 7 1 1 0 4 77 4.67
Diekman 11/3 1 0 0 0 3 25 0.00
Hendriks 12/3 1 0 0 0 2 29 1.23 W: Fiers 6-2; S: Hendriks 13
Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA
Márquez 62/3 6 3 3 4 6 102 4.33
Kinley 11/3 0 0 0 0 1 20 6.63
J.Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 7.27 L: Márquez 2-6
T‑2:57
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg
Edman 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .263
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .315
B.Miller dh 3 1 2 1 0 1 .273
Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .195
O’Neill lf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .195
J.Williams rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Bader cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .220
Molina c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Totals 26 4 7 4 0 5
Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg
García cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .265
Yelich lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .211
Hiura 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .223
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .414
Gyorko 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .161
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Narváez c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .175
Totals 25 2 4 2 1 9
St. Louis 010 111 0 — 4 7 0
Milwaukee 200 000 0 — 2 4 1
E‑Peterson (1). LOB‑St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 3. 2B‑B.Miller (6), Edman (7). HR‑O’Neill (6), off Woodruff; B.Miller (7), off Woodruff; Hiura (13), off Wainwright. RBIs‑O’Neill 2 (15), Edman (21), B.Miller (24), Hiura 2 (32). CS‑Edman (4). SF‑O’Neill Louis 1 (J.Williams); Milwaukee 1 (Yelich). RISP‑St. Louis 1 for 4; Milwaukee 0 for 1 GIDP‑Edman DP‑Milwaukee 1
St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA
Wainwright 7 4 2 2 1 9 102 2.87 W: Wainwright 5-1
Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA
Woodruff 7 7 4 3 0 5 88 3.45 L: Woodruff 2-4
T‑2:01
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg
Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304
Moran dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Bell 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .247
González ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .255
Newman 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .228
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .135
Tucker cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Stallings c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Reynolds ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Totals 29 0 3 0 1 11
Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg
Akiyama lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .239
Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .234
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Winker dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .264
T.Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .417
Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Garcia ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .211
Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Totals 28 1 5 1 1 9
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 3 0
Cincinnati 000 010 00x — 1 5 0
LOB‑Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 4. 2B‑Castellanos (10). RBIs‑Akiyama (8). SB‑Casali (1) RISP‑Pittsburgh 0 for 0; Cincinnati 1 for 4 GIDP‑Moran DP‑Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA
Brubaker 51/3 5 1 1 1 4 92 4.79
Howard 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.95
Stratton 11/3 0 0 0 0 3 22 3.24
Turley 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.76 L: Brubaker 1-2
Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA
Castillo 7 3 0 0 1 10 91 3.03
Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.32 W: Castillo 3-5; S: Iglesias 8
T‑2:34
TUESDAY
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg
Rojas 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .196
P.Smith dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273
Walker 1b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .273
Calhoun rf 5 2 3 5 0 2 .209
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .286
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Varsho cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .152
Kelly c 4 2 3 1 0 1 .206
Totals 37 9 11 9 2 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg
Fletcher 2b 5 1 3 1 0 2 .308
Walsh 1b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .315
Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295
Rendon 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .286
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .230
Upton lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .198
Stassi c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Ward rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259
Simmons ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .299
Totals 38 8 13 8 2 4
Arizona 223 100 010 — 9 11 0
Los Angeles 001 052 000 — 8 13 0
E‑Calhoun (0). LOB‑Arizona 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B‑Kelly 2 (4), Walker (17), Walsh 2 (4), Rendon (8), Ward (2), Simmons (6), Fletcher (10). HR‑Calhoun (10), off Teheran; Varsho (3), off Teheran; Kelly (4), off Teheran; Calhoun (11), off Milner; Peralta (4), off Andriese; Walsh (6), off Bumgarner; Upton (6), off Bumgarner. RBIs‑Calhoun 5 (29), Varsho (6), Kelly (12), P.Smith (1), Peralta (28), Walsh 3 (16), Rendon (26), Upton 2 (19), Simmons (8), Fletcher (14). SF‑P.Smith Smith, Calhoun); Los Angeles 1 (Rendon). RISP‑Arizona 1 for 5; Los Angeles 5 for 11 GIDP‑Rendon DP‑Arizona 1
Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA
Bumgarner 51/3 13 8 8 1 2 81 8.53
Guerra 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.05
Mella 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.86
Rondón 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 6.88
Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.78 W: Mella 1-0; S: Crichton 2
Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA
Teheran 2 3 4 4 1 0 29 8.90
Milner 1 3 3 3 1 2 30 6.75
Bedrosian 21/3 3 1 1 0 1 29 2.38
Mayers 12/3 0 0 0 0 2 26 2.14
Andriese 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 5.13
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.55 L: Andriese 2-3
T‑3:06
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1
Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg
Betts rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .304
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Turner dh 4 1 3 1 0 0 .298
Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .215
Taylor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .278
Pollock cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .277
Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Hernández ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Ríos 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .196
Totals 34 3 9 3 1 9
San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg
Grisham cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .271
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .311
Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .175
Mateo pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .130
Nola c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Almonte pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Myers rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319
Profar lf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .262
Garcia dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 6
Los Angeles 101 010 000 — 3 9 0
San Diego 001 000 000 — 1 6 0
LOB‑Los Angeles 5, San Diego 6. 2B‑Myers (12), Profar (4). HR‑Ríos (4), off Davies. RBIs‑Turner (21), Bellinger (23), Ríos (10), Grisham (21). S‑Garcia RISP‑Los Angeles 2 for 2; San Diego 1 for 4 GIDP‑Pederson DP‑San Diego 1
Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA
Gonsolin 7 4 1 1 0 2 90 1.51
Ferguson 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.89
Treinen 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.42
Jansen 1 2 0 0 1 2 28 3.54 W: Gonsolin 1-1; S: Jansen 11
San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA
Davies 6 8 3 3 1 5 94 2.69
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 3.38
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 2 22 4.76
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 6.38 L: Davies 7-3
T‑2:59
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
Cleveland AB R H BI W K Avg
Lindor ss 4 1 3 4 1 0 .286
Freeman 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .235
Ramírez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .206
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285
Naquin rf 4 0 4 0 0 0 .270
R.Pérez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .159
León ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Naylor lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .162
DeShields cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .272
Totals 35 5 11 4 4 8
Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg
Happ cf-lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .277
Bryant 3b 3 3 1 1 2 1 .204
Rizzo 1b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .218
Contreras dh 3 0 2 1 0 0 .255
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .199
Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Maybin ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .259
Báez ss 3 2 1 1 0 1 .206
Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .286
Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .267
Hoerner 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Totals 33 6 11 5 3 8
Cleveland 002 010 002 — 5 11 1
Chicago 010 020 111 — 6 11 1
One out when winning run scored E‑León (5), Bryant (4). LOB‑Cleveland 7, Chicago 10. 2B‑Naylor (1), Lindor (11), DeShields 2 (3), Naquin (8), Happ (11), Rizzo (5). HR‑Lindor (8), off Jeffress; Báez (7), off Carrasco. RBIs‑Lindor 4 (24), Báez (20), Bryant (5), Rizzo (21), Contreras (21), Maybin (2). SB‑Lindor (4). CS‑Happ (2). SF‑Contreras Pérez); Chicago 2 (Kipnis, Schwarber). RISP‑Cleveland 4 for 10; Chicago 3 for 5 GIDP‑Ramírez, Reyes DP‑Chicago 3 (Heyward, Caratini, Heyward; Báez, Kipnis, Rizzo; Hoerner, Báez, Rizzo)
Cleveland IP H R ER W K P ERA
Carrasco 6 8 3 3 1 5 86 3.27
Karinchak 1 2 1 1 1 1 20 2.78
Maton 1 0 1 0 0 2 17 3.12
O.Pérez 1/3 1 1 1 1 0 16 1.84
Wittgren 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.20 L: O.Pérez 1-1
Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA
Darvish 7 9 3 3 1 7 100 2.00
Wick 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.31
Jeffress 1 1 2 2 2 0 20 1.86 W: Jeffress 4-1
T‑3:17
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg
La Stella 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Canha rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Lamb dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .429
Laureano cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .227
Heim c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259
T.Kemp 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .244
Totals 31 1 6 1 1 3
Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Story ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .299
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .326
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .262
Pillar cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .233
M.Kemp dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Fuentes 1b 2 1 2 1 0 0 .340
E.Díaz c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Hampson 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Totals 29 3 8 3 3 10
Oakland 010 000 000 — 1 6 1
Colorado 000 021 00x — 3 8 0
E‑Semien (6). LOB‑Oakland 5, Colorado 6. 2B‑Lamb (2), T.Kemp (4), Fuentes (5). HR‑E.Díaz (1), off Manaea. RBIs‑T.Kemp (4), E.Díaz 2 (2), Fuentes (7). CS‑Pillar (1). SF‑T.Kemp, Fuentes Díaz). RISP‑Oakland 0 for 9; Colorado 2 for 7 GIDP‑Heim DP‑Colorado 1
Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA
Manaea 52/3 7 3 3 1 7 89 4.50
Petit 11/3 1 0 0 0 2 17 1.86
Trivino 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 3.20 L: Manaea 4-3
Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA
Senzatela 9 6 1 1 1 3 109 3.30 W: Senzatela 4-2
T‑2:41
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
Minnesota AB R H BI W K Avg
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .268
Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .323
Adrianza ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Blankenhorn 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Buxton cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .252
Jeffers c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .279
Totals 31 2 4 2 3 11
Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg
Anderson ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .377
Moncada 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Grandal dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .237
Abreu 1b 4 1 3 0 0 1 .328
Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .306
Dyson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
McCann c 3 2 2 2 0 1 .329
Robert cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .255
Engel rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .306
Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .338
Totals 35 6 12 6 1 7
Minnesota 001 010 000 — 2 4 1
Chicago 103 001 10x — 6 12 0
E‑Polanco (2). LOB‑Minnesota 6, Chicago 8. 2B‑Blankenhorn (1), McCann (3). HR‑Buxton (9), off Dunning; Anderson (8), off Clippard; McCann (6), off Alcala. RBIs‑Buxton (20), Jeffers (7), Jiménez (37), McCann 2 (14), Robert 2 (30), Anderson (19). SB‑Robert 2 (8) RISP‑Minnesota 0 for 5; Chicago 3 for 11 GIDP‑Madrigal DP‑Minnesota 1
Minnesota IP H R ER W K P ERA
Dobnak 41/3 8 4 4 1 4 97 4.05
Clippard 12/3 1 1 1 0 1 30 2.14
Alcala 2 3 1 1 0 2 37 2.91 L: Dobnak 6-4
Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA
Dunning 7 3 2 1 2 7 102 2.33
Fry 11/3 0 0 0 1 4 23 3.29
Foster 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.27 W: Dunning 2-0
T‑3:04
Houston 4, Texas 1
Texas AB R H BI W K Avg
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .319
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .187
Solak lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .263
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .160
Tejeda ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Guzmán 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .255
Huff c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Totals 31 1 4 1 0 9
Houston AB R H BI W K Avg
Springer cf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .240
Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .219
Brantley dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .305
Bregman 3b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .261
Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Correa ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .274
Mayfield ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Maldonado c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .248
Totals 32 4 9 4 5 7
Texas 000 010 000 — 1 4 1
Houston 100 000 21x — 4 9 0
E‑Huff (1). LOB‑Texas 3, Houston 9. 2B‑Brantley (15), Maldonado (4). HR‑Springer (10), off Cody; Maldonado (5), off Herget. RBIs‑Guzmán (8), Springer (25), Bregman 2 (17), Maldonado (21). SB‑Reddick (1), Guzmán (1) RISP‑Texas 1 for 3; Houston 1 for 9 GIDP‑Reddick DP‑Texas 1
Texas IP H R ER W K P ERA
Cody 3 4 1 1 2 1 74 1.42
King 12/3 2 0 0 1 2 37 6.75
Martin 11/3 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.64
Goody 0 1 2 2 2 0 19 7.45
Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.70
Herget 1 1 1 1 0 3 20 3.45 L: Goody 0-1
Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA
Urquidy 7 3 1 1 0 7 90 2.70
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.85
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.63 W: Urquidy 1-1; S: Pressly 10
T‑3:00
Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3
St. Louis AB R H BI W K Avg
Edman 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .262
DeJong ss 4 0 1 1 1 2 .302
Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 1 2 1 0 .314
Thomas rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Ravelo rf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .192
B.Miller dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Wieters c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .185
Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
O’Neill lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .189
Bader cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .228
Totals 34 3 7 3 4 10
Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg
García cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .256
Taylor ph-cf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .318
Yelich lf 4 3 3 1 1 0 .209
Urías 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Braun rf 2 2 1 2 1 0 .226
Gamel pr-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .229
Vogelbach dh 4 3 3 4 1 1 .462
Hiura 2b 4 1 1 4 1 1 .222
Gyorko 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .286
Sogard 3b-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188
Peterson 3b-1b 2 2 0 1 2 0 .179
Arcia ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .237
Narváez c 4 2 1 2 1 2 .177
Totals 36 18 15 17 7 9
St. Louis 100 010 100 — 3 7 2
Milwaukee 202 760 10x — 18 15 0
E‑Molina (4), Thomas (1). LOB‑St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 4. 2B‑Goldschmidt (9), Vogelbach (2), Taylor (4), Sogard (3). HR‑Yelich (10), off Flaherty; Braun (5), off Flaherty; Hiura (12), off Woodford; Vogelbach (1), off Crismatt. RBIs‑Goldschmidt 2 (18), DeJong (21), Yelich (20), Braun 2 (19), Vogelbach 4 (5), Narváez 2 (9), García (15), Hiura 4 (30), Taylor (4), Gyorko (15), Peterson (3). SF‑Gyorko, Peterson Louis 4 (B.Miller, Ravelo 2); Milwaukee 3 (Hiura, Arcia, Peterson). RISP‑St. Louis 1 for 6; Milwaukee 8 for 12 GIDP‑Yelich, Braun DP‑St. Louis 2
St. Louis IP H R ER W K P ERA
Flaherty 3 8 9 9 2 6 81 5.52
Woodford 11/3 3 5 5 3 1 33 6.38
Kaminsky 2/3 1 3 2 2 0 31 3.86
Crismatt 3 3 1 1 0 2 44 3.24 L: Flaherty 3-2
Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA
Anderson 6 5 2 2 2 3 96 4.38
Black 1 1 1 1 2 1 35 9.00
Knebel 2 1 0 0 0 6 29 6.75 W: Anderson 3-3
T‑3:09
N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6
Toronto AB R H BI W K Avg
Biggio 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Bichette ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .338
Shaw 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .242
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Davis cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .333
Guerrero Jr. dh 5 2 3 1 0 0 .251
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .296
Panik 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .264
Kirk c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Fisher rf 4 1 0 1 0 1 .226
Totals 37 6 11 6 4 7
New York AB R H BI W K Avg
LeMahieu 2b 6 3 4 5 0 0 .363
Voit 1b 5 2 3 5 0 0 .280
Kratz 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .296
Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .209
Tauchman cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .267
Higashioka ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Urshela 3b 4 3 3 0 1 0 .290
Estrada pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .167
Frazier rf 3 4 2 2 2 0 .292
Gardner lf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .185
Sánchez c 4 2 1 4 0 1 .131
Wade ss 4 2 1 2 0 2 .164
Totals 41 20 16 20 7 9
Toronto 010 200 003 — 6 11 1
New York 075 401 21x — 20 16 0
E‑Fisher (1). LOB‑Toronto 8, New York 6. 2B‑Guerrero Jr. (10), Panik (6), Bichette (5), Urshela 2 (9), LeMahieu 2 (6), Frazier (6). HR‑Guerrero Jr. (7), off García; Gurriel Jr. (8), off García; Voit (17), off Walker; Hicks (5), off Walker; Sánchez (8), off Kay; Voit (18), off Giles; Estrada (1), off Borucki; LeMahieu (7), off Espinal. RBIs‑Guerrero Jr. (24), Gurriel Jr. 2 (27), Panik (6), Fisher (7), Bichette (14), Gardner (12), Wade 2 (7), LeMahieu 5 (19), Voit 5 (42), Hicks (14), Sánchez 4 (19), Estrada (3) ); New York 4 (Stanton, Urshela, Wade). RISP‑Toronto 2 for 7; New York 7 for 17 GIDP‑Guerrero Jr. DP‑New York 1
Toronto IP H R ER W K P ERA
Walker 12/3 6 7 1 0 2 43 1.56
Yamaguchi 11/3 2 7 7 4 2 59 6.65
Kay 2 4 2 2 2 3 49 5.14
Giles 1 1 1 1 0 1 7 9.82
Borucki 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 3.38
Espinal 1 1 1 1 1 0 14 9.00 L: Walker 1-1
New York IP H R ER W K P ERA
García 7 6 3 3 2 6 88 3.28
King 2 5 3 3 2 1 39 6.75 W: García 2-1
T‑3:12
Detroit 6, Kansas City 0
Kansas City AB R H BI W K Avg
Merrifield rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .276
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203
Perez c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .340
Franco dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .281
Dozier 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Olivares lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .111
Heath ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Starling cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .213
O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Lopez 2b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .228
Totals 32 0 5 0 5 9
Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg
Reyes cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Castro ss 5 2 3 1 0 2 .352
Cabrera dh 2 1 2 1 3 0 .246
Hill pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Candelario 1b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .333
Goodrum 2b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .197
Bonifacio lf 3 0 2 2 1 1 .270
Romine c 3 0 1 1 0 2 .243
Paredes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .179
Cameron rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .042
Totals 35 6 14 6 5 12
Kansas City 000 000 000 — 0 5 0
Detroit 302 001 00x — 6 14 0
LOB‑Kansas City 10, Detroit 11. 2B‑Merrifield (11), Perez (9), Paredes (3), Cabrera (4). HR‑Cabrera (6), off Junis; Castro (4), off Harvey. RBIs‑Goodrum (18), Bonifacio 2 (17), Cabrera (23), Romine (15), Castro (14). SB‑Merrifield (8). SF‑Romine RISP‑Kansas City 0 for 6; Detroit 3 for 17 LIDP‑Reyes. GIDP‑Candelario DP‑Kansas City 2
Kansas City IP H R ER W K P ERA
Junis 21/3 7 5 5 1 2 42 6.94
Newberry 12/3 0 0 0 1 2 24 3.94
Zuber 1 1 0 0 2 3 38 4.50
Harvey 2/3 3 1 1 0 2 24 11.57
Adams 11/3 2 0 0 0 2 30 12.15
Zimmer 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.29 L: Junis 0-2
Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA
Boyd 52/3 2 0 0 4 5 105 6.75
Cisnero 11/3 1 0 0 1 3 27 3.60
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.24
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.47 W: Boyd 2-6
T‑3:27
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .254
Freeman 1b 5 1 3 2 0 0 .352
Ozuna dh 4 1 2 1 1 1 .321
d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 0 1 1 .318
Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .284
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252
Inciarte cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Duvall lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .255
Riley 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .236
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .247
Totals 38 5 13 5 4 6
Baltimore AB R H BI W K Avg
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .272
Iglesias ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .374
Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .350
Severino c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .297
Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Hays lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Totals 30 1 4 1 0 9
Atlanta 001 100 003 — 5 13 0
Baltimore 000 000 001 — 1 4 0
LOB‑Atlanta 11, Baltimore 2. 2B‑Markakis (13), Albies (4), Freeman 2 (18), Iglesias (14), Mullins (3). HR‑Duvall (15), off Eshelman. RBIs‑Freeman 2 (46), Duvall (32), Ozuna (44), Swanson (27), Iglesias (20). SF‑Swanson RISP‑Atlanta 2 for 11; Baltimore 0 for 5 GIDP‑Ruiz DP‑Atlanta 1
Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA
Ynoa 4 2 0 0 0 5 49 5.30
O’Day, W, 4-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.64
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.25
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.60
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.14
Melancon 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 2.41
Baltimore IP H R ER W K P ERA
Eshelman 31/3 6 2 2 1 4 67 4.13
Fry 2/3 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.45
Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 3.00
Sulser 2 2 0 0 0 1 25 4.79
Wojciechowski 2 4 3 3 1 0 45 6.81 L: Eshelman 3-1
T‑2:57
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1
New York AB R H BI W K Avg
Nimmo cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .263
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .341
Davis 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .268
Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .331
Canó 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .320
Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216
McNeil lf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .331
Giménez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .362
Totals 36 1 11 1 2 8
Philadelphia AB R H BI W K Avg
McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Bohm 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .316
Gregorius ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .282
Segura 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .248
Kingery 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .143
Knapp c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .341
Garlick lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .136
Haseley ph-lf 2 0 1 2 0 0 .296
Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Totals 30 4 6 4 2 8
New York 000 010 000 — 1 11 1
Philadelphia 000 220 00x — 4 6 1
E‑Nimmo (2), Kingery (4). LOB‑New York 12, Philadelphia 4. 2B‑Kingery (2). HR‑Nimmo (7), off Arrieta; Gregorius (8), off Porcello. RBIs‑Nimmo (13), Haseley 2 (10), Gregorius 2 (31) RISP‑New York 0 for 6; Philadelphia 1 for 3 GIDP‑Ramos, Davis DP‑Philadelphia 2
New York IP H R ER W K P ERA
Porcello 6 6 4 4 2 5 94 6.06
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.50
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.80 L: Porcello 1-5
Philadelphia IP H R ER W K P ERA
Arrieta 51/3 8 1 1 1 4 97 5.08
Romero 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 2.89
Hunter 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.82
Neris 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 4.60 W: Arrieta 4-4; S: Neris 4
T‑2:58
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
Washington AB R H BI W K Avg
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .340
Soto lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .350
Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Suzuki c 2 0 1 1 1 0 .275
Thames dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Noll ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Kieboom 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .203
García 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .286
Robles cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 32 1 7 1 2 8
Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg
Meadows lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .205
B.Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .256
Brosseau 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .328
Tsutsugo dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .193
Margot rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .288
N.Lowe 1b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .250
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .239
Smith c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263
Totals 35 6 11 6 3 8
Washington 000 001 000 — 1 7 1
Tampa Bay 020 040 00x — 6 11 0
E‑Cabrera (1). LOB‑Washington 8, Tampa Bay 9. 2B‑Soto (11). HR‑N.Lowe (3), off Sánchez. RBIs‑Suzuki (12), N.Lowe 2 (7), Smith (6), Margot (10), Kiermaier 2 (21). SB‑Brosseau (1), N.Lowe (1), Kiermaier (7), Meadows (2), Margot (12). S‑Robles RISP‑Washington 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 14 GIDP‑Tsutsugo DP‑Washington 1; Tampa Bay 1
Washington IP H R ER W K P ERA
Sánchez 41/3 7 6 6 1 4 98 7.38
Braymer 1 2 0 0 1 3 25 3.86
Barrett 12/3 2 0 0 1 1 22 0.00
Harper 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.63 L: Sánchez 2-5
Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA
Curtiss 11/3 0 0 0 1 1 23 1.42
Yarbrough 52/3 5 1 1 0 5 86 3.97
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.95
Sherriff 1/3 2 0 0 1 0 13 0.00
Anderson 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.00 W: Yarbrough 1-3; S: Anderson 5
T‑3:08
Boston 2, Miami 0
Boston AB R H BI W K Avg
Verdugo rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .308
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .288
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .281
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .201
Vázquez c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .272
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263
Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .277
Arroyo 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .250
Muñoz lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .342
Totals 33 2 7 2 4 9
Miami AB R H BI W K Avg
Dickerson lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .273
Cooper dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .267
Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .361
Chisholm 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Totals 30 0 4 0 3 11
Boston 000 001 010 — 2 7 0
Miami 000 000 000 — 0 4 1
E‑Hoyt (1). LOB‑Boston 8, Miami 6. 2B‑Bradley Jr. (9), Devers (13), Anderson (7). RBIs‑Bradley Jr. (18), Vázquez (15) RISP‑Boston 2 for 8; Miami 0 for 3 GIDP‑Verdugo DP‑Miami 1
Boston IP H R ER W K P ERA
Houck 5 2 0 0 3 7 86 0.00
Covey 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 5.40
Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.43
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.58 W: Houck 1-0; S: Barnes 7
Miami IP H R ER W K P ERA
Alcantara 6 5 1 1 2 5 92 3.45
Bleier 1 1 1 0 0 0 8 3.38
Hoyt 1/3 1 0 0 1 1 12 1.54
Stanek 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 8 5.79
Quezada 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 0.00 L: Alcantara 2-2
T‑3:05
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg
González ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .175
Hayes 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .310
Moran 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .261
Bell dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .138
Tucker cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Riddle 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .157
Newman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Totals 32 1 5 1 3 9
Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg
Akiyama lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .237
Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .228
Aquino rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Votto 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .221
Winker dh 4 1 0 0 0 2 .268
Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .214
Goodwin cf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .194
Galvis 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .207
Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Barnhart c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .207
Totals 29 4 6 4 1 9
Pittsburgh 000 100 000 — 1 5 0
Cincinnati 310 000 00x — 4 6 0
LOB‑Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B‑Hayes (2), González (12), Castellanos (9). HR‑Barnhart (4), off Musgrove. RBIs‑Moran (16), Moustakas (18), Goodwin (5), Galvis (13), Barnhart (10). SF‑Goodwin RISP‑Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Cincinnati 1 for 5
Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA
Musgrove 5 6 4 4 1 8 87 5.74
Cederlind 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Holland 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 6.58 L: Musgrove 0-5
Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA
Lorenzen 5 4 1 1 0 6 76 4.56
Antone 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.76
Sims 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 3.00
Garrett 1 0 0 0 2 1 27 2.81 W: Lorenzen 2-1; S: Garrett 1
T‑2:40