MLB roundup: Bungling Birds drop 15th consecutive game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 29th homer, Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 15th consecutive loss, 7-2 on Thursday.
The Orioles also dropped 14 in a row from May 18 to May 31. The team record losing streak is 21 games, set at the beginning of the 1988 season.
Baltimore has been outscored 138-42 during the current skid. Its starting pitchers are 0-12, allowing 63 earned runs in 61ª innings. Jorge Lopez (3-14) became the majors’ first 14-game loser, allowing four runs, four hits, two walks and hitting a batter over two innings.
Tampa Bay has won 11 of 14, and is 15-1 in the season series with the Orioles.
Lowe connected on a two-out, two-run drive that made it 4-0 in the second. Lowe has six homers and 17 RBIs over his last 12 games. McClanahan (8-4) gave up one run and five hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked one.
Athletics 5, White Sox 4: Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run homer, and Matt Chapman and Sean Murphy also homered as visiting Oakland rallied to beat Chicago.
Olson’s blast in the seventh off reliever Michael Kopech (3-2), his 31st of season, gave Oakland a 5-3 lead.
Cole Irvin (9-11) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. Yusmeiro Petit and Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless inning apiece, and Lou Trivino allowed an unearned run in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 opportunities.
Astros 6, Royals 3 (10): Aledmys Diaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as visiting Houston avoided a four-game sweep.
Diaz finished 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the AL West leaders. Houston added two more runs in the 10th on a bases-loaded walk by Chas McCormick and a sacrifice fly by Taylor Jones.
Mariners 9, Rangers 8 (11): Ty France clubbed a two-run homer in the 11th inning as visiting Seattle completed a three-game sweep after the Rangers forced extra innings with five runs in the ninth.
Mitch Haniger hit his 27th homer for the Mariners (66-56), who won for the seventh time in eight games and are 10 games over .500 for the first time since being 13-3 at the start of the 2019 season.
The big Texas ninth was capped by Jason Martin’s three-run homer with two outs off closer Diego Castillo, who suffered his fifth blown save in 20 chances.
Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 2: Madison Bumgarner held Philadelphia to one hit in seven innings as host Arizona beat Philadelphia for a three-game sweep.
Bumgarner (7-7) continued his strong pitching since returning from the injured list last month. He is 3-2 with a 1.93 ERA in seven starts since returning from the IL. Bumgarner also had a broken-bat RBI single in the Diamondbacks’ five-run seventh against Zack Wheeler (10-8). Nick Ahmed and Josh VanMeter had two-run doubles in the inning.
Philadelphia has lost four in a row and five of six to fall four games behind idle Atlanta in the NL East.
Angels 13, Tigers 10: Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning as visiting Los Angeles overcome an eight-run deficit to stun Detroit.
Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs — none on a home run, which would be the 500th of his career — to help Detroit open a 10-2 lead after five innings.
Los Angeles scored six runs — two on one of Brandon Marsh’s two triples — in the sixth and added one in the seventh to cut it to 10-9. After Stassi’s shot over the left-field wall put Los Angeles ahead 11-9, Shohei Ohtani had a sacrifice fly to give the Angels a three-run lead.
Notes
Brewers: Milwaukee placed All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. Peralta’s shoulder trouble caused him to leave his start Wednesday at St. Louis after two innings. Peralta, 25, is 9-3 with a 2.45 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 121⅓ innings.
Tigers: Detroit placed catcher Eric Haase on the injured list with a right abdominal strain. Haase has hit 19 home runs and driven in 49 in 70 games this season. The Tigers activated outfielder Daz Cameron, who has been out several weeks with a toe injury, to take Haase’s spot on the roster.
Braves: Freddie Freeman became the first Atlanta player to hit for the cycle twice by accomplishing the feat Wednesday night against Miami. The reigning NL MVP doubled in the first, tripled in the fourth, singled in the fifth and hit his 27th homer, a two-run blast, in the sixth. It was the seventh cycle in franchise history. Freeman also had one against Cincinnati on June 15, 2016.