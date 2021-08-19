MLB roundup: Bungling Birds drop 15th consecutive game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 29th homer, Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 15th consecutive loss, 7-2 on Thursday.

The Orioles also dropped 14 in a row from May 18 to May 31. The team record losing streak is 21 games, set at the beginning of the 1988 season.

Baltimore has been outscored 138-42 during the current skid. Its starting pitchers are 0-12, allowing 63 earned runs in 61ª innings. Jorge Lopez (3-14) became the majors’ first 14-game loser, allowing four runs, four hits, two walks and hitting a batter over two innings.

Tampa Bay has won 11 of 14, and is 15-1 in the season series with the Orioles.

Lowe connected on a two-out, two-run drive that made it 4-0 in the second. Lowe has six homers and 17 RBIs over his last 12 games. McClanahan (8-4) gave up one run and five hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

Athletics 5, White Sox 4: Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run homer, and Matt Chapman and Sean Murphy also homered as visiting Oakland rallied to beat Chicago.

Olson’s blast in the seventh off reliever Michael Kopech (3-2), his 31st of season, gave Oakland a 5-3 lead.