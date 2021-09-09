MLB roundup: O'Neill's homer gives Cardinals win over Dodgers, series split

ST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking homer, Cardinals relievers combined for five scoreless innings, and host St. Louis salvaged a split of its four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2-1 win on Thursday.
The Cardinals climbed within three games of the San Diego Padres for the final National League wild card spot, while the Dodgers fell 2½ games behind NL West-leading San Francisco.
O’Neill’s fifth-inning drive off Phil Bickford (3-2), his 25th homer this season, barely cleared the left field wall, inching past the outstretched glove of Steven Souza Jr. The blast made a winner out of Alex Reyes (6-8), who pitched two scoreless innings in his fifth appearance since being demoted from the closer’s role.
T.J. McFarland and Luís Garcia combined for two scoreless innings to bridge the gap to Giovanny Gallegos, who earned his sixth save with a perfect ninth.
Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who was activated before the game, threw 55 pitches in three innings in his first start since July 30 since going on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Gonsolin allowed an RBI double by Andrew Knizner (Hanover High) in the second inning.
Athletics 3, White Sox 1: Sean Manaea struck out nine in seven dominant innings as host Oakland beat Chicago.
Manaea (9-9) allowed one run and five hits in his first win since July 28. The left-hander went 0-3 with an 8.00 ERA in his previous six starts.
Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman each drove in a run for Oakland, which took two of three games in the series. Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his third save.
Indians 4, Twins 1: Franmil Reyes, Oscar Mercado and Jose Ramirez homered as Cleveland scored for the first time in three games in beating visiting Minnesota.
Reyes’ two-run shot in the third inning against Andrew Albers snapped the Indians’ 25-inning scoreless streak. The 418-foot blast to center also gave Cleveland a 2-1 lead. The Indians managed just two runs while dropping the first three games of the series, including 3-0 losses on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Indians starter Cal Quantrill (5-3) pitched a career-high 7ª innings Thursday night, allowing one run on Miguel Sano’s homer in the second.
NOTES
Yanks’ Taillon on IL; Britton out for year
NEW YORK — Yankees starter Jameson Taillon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a partial tear of a tendon in his right ankle, and reliever Zack Britton underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery.
The reeling Yankees are feeling more optimistic about ace Gerrit Cole, who left his start Tuesday with left hamstring tightness. Cole played catch Thursday and plans to throw a bullpen Friday or Saturday with an eye toward a return to game action Monday or Tuesday.
The Yankees have lost five straight and nine of 11 since winning 13 in a row. A 6-3 defeat to Toronto on Wednesday dropped them a half-game behind Boston for the first AL wild card.
Manager Aaron Boone said Taillon felt discomfort in his ankle toward the end of a start Monday, when he pitched three-run ball over seven innings in an 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays. Taillon was in a walking boot Wednesday and Thursday. He’s hopeful to be out of the boot Friday, and there’s a chance he only misses one start.
Britton had the UCL in his left elbow reconstructed and also had a bone chip removed. Boone was uncertain about a timetable for Britton’s return, although the typical Tommy John surgery recovery is 12-18 months. Britton, 33, was 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA in 22 games this season and last pitched Aug. 19.
Cardinals: Left-hander Wade LeBlanc will undergo surgery on his injured left elbow and won’t pitch again this season but is expected to be ready for spring training. LeBlanc, 37, posted a 4.41 ERA in 18 games for St. Louis this season.
Orioles: Right-hander Matt Harvey was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Harvey, 32, is 6-14 with a 6.27 ERA in 28 starts this season.