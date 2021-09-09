MLB roundup: O'Neill's homer gives Cardinals win over Dodgers, series split

The reeling Yankees are feeling more optimistic about ace Gerrit Cole, who left his start Tuesday with left hamstring tightness. Cole played catch Thursday and plans to throw a bullpen Friday or Saturday with an eye toward a return to game action Monday or Tuesday.

The Yankees have lost five straight and nine of 11 since winning 13 in a row. A 6-3 defeat to Toronto on Wednesday dropped them a half-game behind Boston for the first AL wild card.

Manager Aaron Boone said Taillon felt discomfort in his ankle toward the end of a start Monday, when he pitched three-run ball over seven innings in an 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays. Taillon was in a walking boot Wednesday and Thursday. He’s hopeful to be out of the boot Friday, and there’s a chance he only misses one start.

Britton had the UCL in his left elbow reconstructed and also had a bone chip removed. Boone was uncertain about a timetable for Britton’s return, although the typical Tommy John surgery recovery is 12-18 months. Britton, 33, was 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA in 22 games this season and last pitched Aug. 19.

Cardinals: Left-hander Wade LeBlanc will undergo surgery on his injured left elbow and won’t pitch again this season but is expected to be ready for spring training. LeBlanc, 37, posted a 4.41 ERA in 18 games for St. Louis this season.

Orioles: Right-hander Matt Harvey was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Harvey, 32, is 6-14 with a 6.27 ERA in 28 starts this season.