MLB roundup: White Sox wrap up AL Central crown

CLEVELAND — Tony La Russa stood in the visiting dugout, soaking in the scene as the Chicago White Sox celebrated their first AL Central title since 2008.

The Hall of Fame manager came out of retirement for moments like this.

“It’s like fantasy island because you never thought you’d have this chance — and here we are, the division champions,” La Russa said after a 7-2 victory over Cleveland in a doubleheader opener Thursday.

A wild card team last season, the White Sox are going to the postseason in consecutive years for the first time. Chicago is in their first season under La Russa, who turns 77 on Oct. 4.

Tim Anderson hit his fifth leadoff home run of the season and added a three-run drive in the second. Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez also homered in the second as Chicago built a 7-0 lead off Aaron Civale (11-5).

In the second game, Oscar Mercado broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run homer in the seventh as Cleveland won 5-3 to earn a split.

Cardinals 8, Brewers 5: Paul Goldschmidt homered twice as visiting St. Louis overcame a five-run deficit to beat Milwaukee to extend its longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games.