MLB roundup: White Sox wrap up AL Central crown

CLEVELAND — Tony La Russa stood in the visiting dugout, soaking in the scene as the Chicago White Sox celebrated their first AL Central title since 2008.
The Hall of Fame manager came out of retirement for moments like this.
“It’s like fantasy island because you never thought you’d have this chance — and here we are, the division champions,” La Russa said after a 7-2 victory over Cleveland in a doubleheader opener Thursday.
A wild card team last season, the White Sox are going to the postseason in consecutive years for the first time. Chicago is in their first season under La Russa, who turns 77 on Oct. 4.
Tim Anderson hit his fifth leadoff home run of the season and added a three-run drive in the second. Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez also homered in the second as Chicago built a 7-0 lead off Aaron Civale (11-5).
In the second game, Oscar Mercado broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run homer in the seventh as Cleveland won 5-3 to earn a split.
Cardinals 8, Brewers 5: Paul Goldschmidt homered twice as visiting St. Louis overcame a five-run deficit to beat Milwaukee to extend its longest winning streak in 39 years to 12 games.
St. Louis trailed 5-0 before rallying with one run in the fifth, four in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth. The Cardinals moved five games ahead of Cincinnati and Philadelphia, who both played later Thursday, for the second NL wild card.
The Cardinals are on their longest winning streak since April 11-24, 1982, and are two shy of the franchise record set in 1935.
Diamondbacks 6, Braves 4: Carson Kelly hit a tying three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning, and Daulton Varsho followed with a go-ahead double as last-place Arizona beat NL East-leading Atlanta in Phoenix.
Seeking its fourth straight division title, Atlanta saw its lead cut to 2½ games over Philadelphia, which played Pittsburgh later Thursday. The Braves had won four straight..
Austin Riley homered as the Braves took a 3-0 lead off Madison Bumgarner with a three-run third. Dansby Swanson’s sacrifice fly boosted the lead to 4-1 in the sixth.
Josh VanMeter and Ildemaro Vargas singled to open the seventh off Charlie Morton, Jacob Webb (5-4) relieved, and Kelly hit his second pitch for a 376-foot homer to left field, his 12th this season. Pinch-hitter Kole Calhoun and Varsho followed with doubles, Tyler Matzek relieved and pinch-hitter Henry Ramos’ sacrifice fly padded the lead.
Padres 7, Giants 6, 10: Jurickson Profar raced home on Victor Caratini’s infield single with one out in the 10th as host San Diego edged San Francisco to tighten the NL West race between the Giants and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Giants’ lead was trimmed to one game over the Dodgers, who won 7-5 in 10 innings at Colorado. The Giants were denied a three-game sweep as well as their 100th win.
Caratini hit a grounder to diving second baseman Tommy La Stella, whose off-balanced throw home was way off the mark. The winning rally off Dominic Leone (3-5) allowed the Padres to snap a five-game losing streak and stay above .500.
The Padres won for just the third time in 13 games and remained six games behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card spot.
Dodgers 7, Rockies 5: Max Muncy homered to start the 10th inning as visiting Los Angeles rallied past Colorado.
Muncy drilled a slider from Lucas Gilbreath (2-2) to deep center. The drive also scored Justin Turner, who began the inning at second.
Gilbreath had a string of 17 straight scoreless outings snapped by Muncy’s 35th homer of the season. That came after Trea Turner tied it with a two-out RBI single in the ninth.
Los Angeles’ Max Scherzer wasn’t at his best, allowing five runs over five innings. But the rally kept him unbeaten in a Dodgers uniform.
Mariners 6, Athletics 5: Oakland’s Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, but visiting Seattle rallied against Oakland’s bullpen to finish off a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics’ wild-card hopes.
Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win, won its ninth in a row over the A’s and moved within two games of the idle Yankees for the second AL wild card spot with nine games remaining. Oakland lost its season-worst sixth straight home game and fell four games back of New York.
Bassitt, a 32-year-old right-hander, was struck by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 17 and had surgery seven days later for three fractures. He took the field to a standing ovation from the crowd of 4,966 and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings — J.P. Crawford’s leadoff single — struck out four and walked one.
Cal Raleigh, Mitch Haniger and homered to fuel the Mariners’ rally.
Note
Diamondbacks: With a little more than a week left in the season and his team tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 48-104, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022. Arizona had lost 14 of 17 entering Thursday and was tied with Baltimore for majors’ worst record.