MLB roundup: Yankees add another lefty bat in Rizzo

The New York Yankees acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and cash for prospects Thursday in their second major trade this week for desperately needed left-handed bats.
The swap came ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline Friday at 4 p.m. The deal for Rizzo came one day after the Yankees announced they had acquired All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas.
Rizzo, 31, is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. He had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016.
Popular in the clubhouse and with Cubs fans, Rizzo didn’t play in a 7-4 loss at home to Cincinnati on Thursday. The three-time All-Star is making $16.5 million this year and can become a free agent after the season.
Rizzo and Gallo are both left-handed hitters, which the Yankees had seeking to add to a lineup that was predominantly right-handed — not a good mix at Yankee Stadium, with its short porch in right field.
Mariners get closer Castillo from Rays
Seattle quickly found a replacement for the back end of their bullpen, acquiring right-hander Diego Castillo from Tampa Bay for reliever JT Chargois and a minor league infielder.
Castillo likely will jump into the closer role that was vacated when the Mariners traded Kendall Graveman to Houston earlier in the week. But unlike Graveman, who will be a free agent after the season, the Mariners gain a significant amount of control for the future with the acquisition of Castillo, who will be under team control through 2024.
Castillo, 27, has 14 saves in 37 appearances and a 2.72 ERA this season for the Rays. He had a 1.66 ERA in 21 appearances during the shortened 2020 season for Tampa Bay. Castillo also appeared in 10 postseason games last year for Tampa Bay and allowed two earned runs in 11 innings.
Dodgers acquire Duffy from Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers got Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push. The Royals sent their longtime staff member and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named.
Duffy, 32, is on the 10-day injured list with a strained left flexor and last pitched on July 16. He missed more than a month earlier this season with a similar injury. He is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA this season. He got off to a super start, going 4-1 with an 0.60 ERA after five outings.
Duffy began his major league career with the Royals in 2011, helped them win the 2015 World Series and was 68-68 with a 3.95 ERA while with Kansas City.
Duffy could fill the rotation spot that Trevor Bauer held. Bauer was played on administrative leave by Major League Baseball and the players’ association on July 2 under the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.
White Sox deal for Hernandez, Tepera
Cleveland traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place Chicago White Sox for minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington — a move that signals the Indians are conceding the division.
In Hernandez, Chicago is getting a Gold Glove defender who can bat leadoff. The 31-year-old Hernandez is hitting .231 in his second season with the Indians with a career-high 18 home runs and 47 RBIs in 96 games.
The White Sox also acquired reliable reliever Ryan Tepera from the crosstown Chicago Cubs. Tepera is 0-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43⅓ innings this season and has allowed just one home run in his past 36 appearances.
NOTES
Francona won’t manage rest of season
Cleveland manager Terry Francona is stepping down for the remainder of this season to address some lingering health issues.
Francona, 62, has been wearing a boot on his right foot all season after undergoing toe surgery for a staph infection in February. The toe issue has exasperated a hip problem, which will require surgery. Francona will have his left hip replaced Monday at the Cleveland Clinic, and once he recovers from that procedure, he’ll have a rod inserted into his foot.
Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will take over on an interim basis for the rest of this season.
One of baseball’s best and most popular managers, Francona is in his ninth season with Cleveland. He’s had a winning record each year and he’s just five wins from tying Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau (728) for the most wins in team history.
Turns out Hector Santiago
- was using more than sticky stuff.
The Seattle pitcher was suspended for 80 games following a positive test for external testosterone, exactly one month after he was banned for 10 games when he became the first player penalized under the sport’s crackdown on grip-enhancing substances.
While the sticky substance penalty was with pay, the suspension under MLB’s drug program will cost him about half his $700,000 major league salary.