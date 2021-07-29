MLB roundup: Yankees add another lefty bat in Rizzo

Castillo likely will jump into the closer role that was vacated when the Mariners traded Kendall Graveman to Houston earlier in the week. But unlike Graveman, who will be a free agent after the season, the Mariners gain a significant amount of control for the future with the acquisition of Castillo, who will be under team control through 2024.

Castillo, 27, has 14 saves in 37 appearances and a 2.72 ERA this season for the Rays. He had a 1.66 ERA in 21 appearances during the shortened 2020 season for Tampa Bay. Castillo also appeared in 10 postseason games last year for Tampa Bay and allowed two earned runs in 11 innings.

Dodgers acquire Duffy from Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers got Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push. The Royals sent their longtime staff member and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named.

Duffy, 32, is on the 10-day injured list with a strained left flexor and last pitched on July 16. He missed more than a month earlier this season with a similar injury. He is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA this season. He got off to a super start, going 4-1 with an 0.60 ERA after five outings.