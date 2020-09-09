 Skip to main content
MLBBOXES
MLBBOXES

American League

East W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 —

Toronto 24 19 .558 4

New York 22 21 .512 6

Baltimore 20 21 .488 7

Boston 15 29 .341 13½

Central W L Pct GB

Chicago 26 16 .619 —

Cleveland 26 17 .605 ½

Minnesota 27 18 .600 ½

Detroit 19 22 .463 6½

Kansas City 16 28 .364 11

West W L Pct GB

Oakland 25 15 .625 —

Houston 22 21 .512 4½

Seattle 19 23 .452 7

Los Angeles 17 26 .395 9½

Texas 14 27 .341 11½

Tuesday’s Results

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Oakland 4, Houston 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 5, Oakland 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Results

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, late

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, late

L.A. Angels at Texas, late

Houston at Oakland, late

Seattle at San Francisco, late

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15, 1st game

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 3:40

L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 4:05

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40, 2nd game

Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10

Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 6:40

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-3), 7:05

National League

East W L Pct GB

Atlanta 24 18 .571 —

Philadelphia 21 18 .538 1½

Miami 19 18 .514 2½

New York 19 24 .442 5½

Washington 16 25 .390 7½

Central W L Pct GB

Chicago 25 18 .581 —

St. Louis 18 17 .514 3

Milwaukee 19 22 .463 5

Cincinnati 18 24 .429 6½

Pittsburgh 14 26 .350 9½

West W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 31 12 .721 —

San Diego 27 17 .614 4½

San Francisco 22 21 .512 9

Colorado 20 22 .476 10½

Arizona 15 28 .349 16

Tuesday’s Results

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 8, Atlanta 0

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 14, Colorado 5

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Results

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, late

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, late

Miami at Atlanta, late

Colorado at San Diego, late

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs,late

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late

Seattle at San Francisco, late

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15, 1st game

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40, 2nd game

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05

Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40

Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1), 8:15

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 9:40

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg

A.García cf 4 3 2 2 2 1 .227

Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .232

Sogard ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .182

Yelich lf 5 1 1 1 1 1 .213

Gyorko 1b 5 2 2 2 1 1 .283

Braun dh 5 2 3 3 1 0 .205

Arcia ss 6 3 4 0 0 1 .234

Urías 3b 6 2 3 5 0 0 .269

Taylor rf 5 3 4 3 0 0 .125

Nottingham c 5 2 1 2 1 2 .214

Totals 45 19 21 18 7 6

Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg

Reyes cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .307

Hill ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .295

Alcántara 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286

Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .245

Dmrtte ph-dh-p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190

Candelario 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .319

Castro ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .364

Bonifacio lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .205

Cameron rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Greiner c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143

Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Totals 28 0 2 0 0 11

Milwaukee 031 305 304 — 19 21 0

Detroit 000 000 000 — 0 2 1

E‑Castro (3). LOB‑Milwaukee 8, Detroit 1. 2B‑Arcia (2), Urías 2 (2), Taylor 2 (1), A.García 2 (6), Yelich (5). 3B‑Castro (1). HR‑Gyorko (4), off Boyd; Nottingham (1), off Boyd; Braun (2), off Funkhouser; Gyorko (5), off Demeritte; Taylor (1), off Demeritte. RBIs‑Urías 5 (6), A.García 2 (12), Gyorko 2 (10), Nottingham 2 (3), Braun 3 (10), Yelich (18), Taylor 3 (0). CS‑Urías (1) RISP‑Milwaukee 10 for 20; Detroit 0 for 2 GIDP‑Arcia, Gyorko, Cameron DP‑Milwaukee 1; Detroit 2

Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA

Burnes 7 1 0 0 0 11 90 2.35

Yardley 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.69

Lindblom 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 6.25 W: Burnes 2-0

Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA

Boyd 3 8 7 7 4 2 78 6.64

Schreiber 21/3 3 2 2 0 3 41 6.08

R.García 2/3 3 3 3 1 1 25 7.20

Funkhouser 1 3 3 3 2 0 27 6.06

Demeritte 1 4 4 4 0 0 17 36.00

Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 10.13 L: Boyd 1-5

T‑3:04

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

New York AB R H BI W K Avg

LeMahieu 3b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .355

Voit 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .271

Hicks cf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .209

Frazier rf 4 0 2 1 1 2 .288

Torres ss 5 1 2 4 0 1 .234

Andújar dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .218

Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .165

Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .121

Wade 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .161

Totals 35 7 7 7 7 6

Toronto AB R H BI W K Avg

Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247

Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271

Shaw 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .248

Gurriel Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299

Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245

Panik 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259

Villar ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .194

Joseph c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .125

Fisher lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .259

Davis rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333

Totals 32 2 6 2 0 9

New York 011 030 002 — 7 7 0

Toronto 020 000 000 — 2 6 1

E‑Villar (4). LOB‑New York 8, Toronto 3. 2B‑Torres (5), Davis (1). HR‑Torres (2), off Roark; LeMahieu (5), off Roark; Fisher (1), off García. RBIs‑Torres 4 (10), LeMahieu (13), Voit (30), Frazier (17), Fisher 2 (6). SB‑LeMahieu (2), Frazier (2) RISP‑New York 3 for 8; Toronto 0 for 2

New York IP H R ER W K P ERA

García 7 5 2 2 0 6 95 3.06

Britton 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.57

Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 6.00 W: García 1-1

Toronto IP H R ER W K P ERA

Roark 4 2 2 2 3 3 68 5.60

Stripling 31/3 4 3 3 2 2 56 7.04

Borucki 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.38

Reid-Foley 1 1 2 0 1 0 31 1.35 L: Stripling 0-2

T‑3:04

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

Kansas City AB R H BI W K Avg

Merrifield rf-2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .258

Mondesi ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .203

Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230

Franco dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261

Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224

Reynolds 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204

Starling cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Olivares cf-rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .385

Lopez 2b-3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .235

Gallagher c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .260

Totals 36 3 10 3 0 8

Cleveland AB R H BI W K Avg

Cé.Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257

Ramírez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245

Freeman ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269

Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281

Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .203

Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .314

Luplow rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154

Naquin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247

Mercado lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .140

Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200

R.Pérez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .186

DeShields cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .284

Totals 32 0 6 0 4 6

Kansas City 000 001 002 — 3 10 0

Cleveland 000 000 000 — 0 6 2

E‑Carrasco (1), Cé.Hernández (3). LOB‑Kansas City 6, Cleveland 10. 2B‑Luplow (2). 3B‑Olivares (1), DeShields (1). RBIs‑Mondesi (8), Olivares (5), Lopez (11). CS‑Lopez (5). S‑Cé.Hernández Hernández). RISP‑Kansas City 2 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 5

Kansas City IP H R ER W K P ERA

Duffy 52/3 4 0 0 4 4 101 4.24

Hahn 11/3 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.04

Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.00

Holland 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.31 W: Duffy 3-3; S: Holland 3

Cleveland IP H R ER W K P ERA

Carrasco 7 7 1 1 0 6 101 3.12

Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.93

Maton 1 3 2 2 0 1 21 3.52 L: Carrasco 2-4

T‑3:03

TUESDAY

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg

Betts rf 6 0 1 1 0 1 .310

Seager ss 4 0 0 0 2 1 .322

Pollock dh 6 2 1 0 0 2 .279

Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 2 1 .217

Muncy 1b 4 1 1 0 2 1 .201

Taylor lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .262

Lux 2b 5 3 3 5 1 2 .219

Ríos 3b 4 1 1 2 2 0 .209

Barnes c 4 0 1 0 2 0 .268

Totals 41 10 10 9 12 9

Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg

Rojas ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .192

Marte 2b 5 0 0 1 0 0 .290

Walker 1b 5 2 1 3 0 1 .281

Calhoun rf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .201

Escobar 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .211

Peralta lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .283

Vogt dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143

Mathisen ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Varsho c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .151

Locastro cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238

Totals 40 9 10 9 2 7

Los Angeles 010 010 400 4 — 10 10 2

Arizona 005 001 000 3 — 9 10 2

E‑Lux (2), Barnes (1), Bergen (1), Escobar (4). LOB‑Los Angeles 15, Arizona 5. 2B‑Ríos (4), Escobar (4). HR‑Lux (1), off Weaver; Lux (2), off López; Varsho (2), off Buehler; Calhoun (9), off Buehler; Walker (6), off Jansen. RBIs‑Lux 5 (5), Taylor (17), Ríos 2 (9), Betts (32), Varsho (4), Marte (14), Walker 3 (27), Calhoun 2 (22), Peralta 2 (26). SB‑Locastro (3), Bellinger 2 (6) RISP‑Los Angeles 5 for 17; Arizona 3 for 10 GIDP‑Seager DP‑Arizona 1

Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA

Buehler 22/3 4 5 2 0 2 61 3.86

González 11/3 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.38

Floro 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.42

Kolarek 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 0.68

Treinen 11/3 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.37

Wood 11/3 1 0 0 1 1 26 4.26

Jansen 11/3 3 3 2 0 1 31 1.96 W: Jansen 3-0

Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA

Weaver 4 5 2 2 4 2 86 7.12

Bergen 2/3 1 0 0 2 1 24 0.00

Mella H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.50

Rondón H,5 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 8.36

Mantiply 1/3 1 3 3 2 0 19 15.43

Crichton BS,0-2 11/3 2 1 1 1 2 28 3.15

Ginkel 11/3 0 0 0 2 1 31 6.32

López 1 1 4 2 1 0 13 6.59 L: López 0-1

T‑4:25

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

Seattle AB R H BI W K Avg

J.Crawford ss 4 1 1 3 1 0 .238

Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284

Lewis cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .313

Seager 3b 3 0 0 1 2 0 .277

France dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .353

Marmolejos rf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .226

White 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .190

Torrens c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .267

Long Jr. lf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .171

Ervin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091

Totals 34 5 10 5 4 8

San Francisco AB R H BI W K Avg

Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .301

Dickerson lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .264

Ruf ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .291

Basabe lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Solano 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .341

Belt 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .330

Flores dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291

B.Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267

Sandoval 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .205

Slater pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .328

Longoria 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .285

Bart c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269

Dubón cf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .280

Totals 35 6 11 6 0 6

Seattle 131 000 000 — 5 10 0

San Francisco 102 200 10x — 6 11 0

LOB‑Seattle 8, San Francisco 5. 2B‑J.Crawford (6), Torrens (1), Solano (13). 3B‑France (1), Solano (1). HR‑Dickerson (7), off Lail; Dubón (1), off Lail; Ruf (2), off Misiewicz. RBIs‑Seager (31), J.Crawford 3 (15), Marmolejos (12), Belt 2 (19), Dickerson (21), Dubón 2 (11), Ruf (12). SB‑Moore (9), Lewis (3), Slater (6) Crawford, Marmolejos); San Francisco 2 (Flores, Bart). RISP‑Seattle 2 for 10; San Francisco 2 for 5 GIDP‑France, White DP‑San Francisco 2

Seattle IP H R ER W K P ERA

Newsome 11/3 2 1 1 0 2 21 3.24

Lail 22/3 5 4 4 0 1 57 5.62

Sadler 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 0.00

Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.27

Misiewicz 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 4.02

Frankoff 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.00 L: Misiewicz 0-2

San Francisco IP H R ER W K P ERA

Webb 5 6 5 5 3 4 93 4.71

Baragar 1 2 0 0 0 2 24 5.40

Rogers 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 6.00

García H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.69 W: Rogers 1-3; S: Watson 1

T‑3:04

San Diego 14, Colorado 5

Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg

Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309

Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .293

Butera 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188

Blackmon rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .323

Fuentes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .357

Arenado 3b 3 2 2 3 0 0 .268

Hilliard ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238

Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185

Kemp dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .264

McMahon 1b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .215

Hampson 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265

Wolters c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .220

E.Díaz ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200

Totals 35 5 9 5 1 13

San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg

Grisham cf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .269

A.Almonte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111

Tatis Jr. ss 2 2 0 0 2 0 .310

Crnenworth ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .323

Machado 3b 3 2 3 2 1 0 .308

Mateo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Moreland 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .167

Nola dh 4 2 1 4 0 1 .227

Myers rf 4 2 3 5 0 0 .297

Oña rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Castro c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250

Profar lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .241

Garcia 2b-3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .256

Totals 34 14 14 13 5 4

Colorado 300 011 000 — 5 9 1

San Diego 551 000 30x — 14 14 0

E‑Tapia (2). LOB‑Colorado 4, San Diego 4. 2B‑Story (10), Arenado (8), Castro 2 (3), Machado (9), Profar (3), Moreland (1). HR‑Arenado (8), off Clevinger; Myers (10), off Mujica; Nola (2), off Mujica; Myers (11), off Santos. RBIs‑Arenado 3 (25), Story (21), Kemp (18), Nola 4 (5), Myers 5 (30), Machado 2 (37), Profar (19), Grisham (19). SB‑Story (13). SF‑Grisham RISP‑Colorado 2 for 5; San Diego 6 for 12 GIDP‑E.Díaz, Nola, Tatis Jr. DP‑Colorado 2; San Diego 1

Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA

González 1/3 0 4 4 3 1 31 8.68

Mujica 22/3 8 7 6 2 1 54 20.25

Santos 3 5 3 3 0 1 46 8.44

J.Díaz 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 8.22 L: González 0-1

San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA

Clevinger 5 5 4 4 1 8 84 4.91

Williams 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 9.00

Morejon 11/3 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.00

Johnson 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.29

Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 7.31 W: Clevinger 1-1

T‑3:16

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Houston AB R H BI W K Avg

Springer dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .233

Straw cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246

Brantley lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .330

Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .263

Tucker rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .272

Correa ss 3 1 0 1 0 2 .289

Díaz 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .219

Toro 3b 2 0 0 1 1 2 .150

Garneau c 2 0 0 1 1 1 .160

Totals 26 5 6 5 5 7

Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg

La Stella 3b-2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259

Kemp 2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .269

Pinder ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .224

Laureano cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .234

Olson 1b 4 1 1 3 0 3 .188

Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259

Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .172

Canha rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .242

Machín ss 3 1 3 0 0 0 .237

Heim c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .273

Totals 28 4 8 4 3 7

Houston 000 400 1 — 5 6 0

Oakland 004 000 0 — 4 8 1

E‑Machín (2). LOB‑Houston 7, Oakland 7. 2B‑Brantley (14), Machín (1). HR‑Olson (11), off De Jong. RBIs‑Correa (23), Toro (9), Garneau (4), Springer (21), Gurriel (17), Kemp (3), Olson 3 (29). SF‑Gurriel, Kemp RISP‑Houston 1 for 9; Oakland 1 for 4 GIDP‑Brantley DP‑Oakland 1

Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA

De Jong 3 5 4 4 1 3 51 14.73

Peacock 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 14 9.00

Raley 12/3 0 0 0 0 1 22 3.97

Paredes 2/3 1 0 0 2 1 18 3.45

Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.68 W: Paredes 2-2; S: Pressly 8

Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA

Minor 31/3 3 4 4 2 4 63 12.46

Petit 2/3 1 0 0 2 0 16 2.16

McFarland 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 6 1.69

Trivino 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.70

Wendelken 2 1 1 0 1 2 33 1.45 L: Wendelken 1-1

T‑2:52

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg

Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306

Thaiss 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143

Trout cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .301

Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .288

Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .194

Upton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192

Ward pr-lf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .222

Stassi c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250

Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .194

Adell rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .188

Totals 31 1 6 1 2 9

Texas AB R H BI W K Avg

Taveras cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .220

Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .302

Solak dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .279

Gallo rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .185

Trevino c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .257

Andrus ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .177

Guzmán 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .364

Tejeda 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200

White lf 2 1 0 1 1 1 .000

Totals 31 7 9 5 3 8

Los Angeles 000 010 000 — 1 6 1

Texas 010 221 01x — 7 9 0

E‑Thaiss (1). LOB‑Los Angeles 8, Texas 6. 2B‑Ward (1), Taveras (2), Trevino (8). HR‑Walsh (2), off Lynn; Andrus (2), off Heaney. RBIs‑Walsh (5), Andrus (6), Kiner-Falefa (7), Solak (17), Guzmán (4), White (1). SB‑Ohtani (7). SF‑Kiner-Falefa, Solak, White RISP‑Los Angeles 0 for 5; Texas 2 for 10 GIDP‑Ohtani, Stassi DP‑Texas 2

Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA

Heaney 5 5 5 3 1 4 84 4.04

Robles 12/3 2 1 1 1 1 25 12.08

Barnes 11/3 2 1 1 1 3 29 7.07 L: Heaney 3-3

Texas IP H R ER W K P ERA

Lynn 7 4 1 1 2 6 114 2.52

Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.78

Goody 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 6.48 W: Lynn 5-2

T‑2:52

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg

Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224

Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236

Winker dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286

Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .199

Moustakas 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235

Aquino lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222

Goodwin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188

Akiyama cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .210

Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .147

Galvis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202

Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .192

Totals 30 0 5 0 5 9

Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg

Happ cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .295

Bryant 3b 3 1 0 0 0 3 .194

Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .211

Báez ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .208

Schwarber lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .214

Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Contreras c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .244

Kipnis dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .263

Bote 2b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .222

Maybin rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227

Totals 28 3 4 3 1 11

Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0 5 0

Chicago 021 000 00x — 3 4 0

LOB‑Cincinnati 8, Chicago 3. 2B‑Barnhart (3), Moustakas (4). 3B‑Bote (1), Báez (1). RBIs‑Bote 2 (22), Báez (19) RISP‑Cincinnati 0 for 3; Chicago 1 for 4 GIDP‑Barnhart, Garcia DP‑Chicago 2

Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA

Mahle 7 4 3 3 1 10 109 3.89

R.Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 11.81 L: Mahle 1-2

Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA

Mills 6 4 0 0 3 6 102 4.74

Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.40

Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.76

Jeffress 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.06 W: Mills 4-3; S: Jeffress 6

T‑2:36

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg

Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .353

Moncada 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .243

Grandal c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .257

Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .314

Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .280

Encarnación dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .176

Dyson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .157

Robert cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .265

Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239

Madrigal 2b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .391

Totals 35 4 10 3 3 13

Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg

Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234

E.González ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .288

Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185

Moran dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255

Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .154

Martin pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000

Bell 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .206

Hayes 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .381

Newman 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .248

Stallings c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .294

Tucker pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .242

Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175

Totals 34 5 10 4 1 6

Chicago 000 030 010 — 4 10 1

Pittsburgh 000 020 021 — 5 10 1

No outs when winning run scored E‑Grandal (1), Polanco (1). LOB‑Chicago 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B‑Anderson (10), Madrigal 2 (2), Jiménez (9), Bell (3), Newman (5), Stallings (5). 3B‑Hayes (2). HR‑Grandal (6), off Neverauskas. RBIs‑Moncada (19), Grandal 2 (20), Hayes (3), Newman (9), Stallings (14), E.González (19). CS‑Anderson (1) RISP‑Chicago 2 for 7; Pittsburgh 4 for 10 González, Frazier. GIDP‑Bell DP‑Chicago 1

Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA

Cease 5 5 2 2 0 2 79 3.33

Heuer H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.30

Foster H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.45

Marshall BS,0-3 2/3 3 2 2 0 1 18 2.84

Detwiler 1/3 2 1 0 0 0 12 1.56

Cordero 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 6.23 L: Detwiler 1-1

Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA

Musgrove 4 3 0 0 2 5 64 5.40

Neverauskas 1 4 3 3 0 2 25 8.40

Crick 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Stratton 2 2 1 0 1 2 30 3.43

Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.38 W: Rodríguez 2-2

T‑3:19

Miami 8, Atlanta 0

Miami AB R H BI W K Avg

Dickerson lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .225

Brinson rf-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236

Marte cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250

Aguilar 1b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .273

Joyce rf-lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .280

Harrison pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .129

B.Anderson 3b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .227

Cooper dh 5 1 2 3 0 0 .244

Chisholm 2b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .083

Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .375

Alfaro c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .152

Totals 39 8 13 7 3 9

Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg

Acuña Jr. rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .277

Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .301

Freeman 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .317

Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311

Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .234

Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265

Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293

Hechavarría 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .256

Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200

d’Arnaud ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .317

Markakis rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259

Totals 31 0 4 0 2 10

Miami 011 300 102 — 8 13 0

Atlanta 000 000 000 — 0 4 1

E‑Webb (1). LOB‑Miami 8, Atlanta 7. 2B‑Dickerson (2), Freeman (13). HR‑Joyce (1), off Wright; Alfaro (1), off Wright; Cooper (2), off Wright. RBIs‑Joyce (9), Alfaro 2 (2), Cooper 3 (8), B.Anderson (19). SB‑Chisholm (0), Alfaro (1) RISP‑Miami 4 for 13; Atlanta 0 for 4 GIDP‑Marte, Cooper DP‑Atlanta 2

Miami IP H R ER W K P ERA

Sánchez 6 3 0 0 1 6 89 2.37

Hoyt 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 22 1.86

Bleier 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.38

Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 3.07

Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 27.00 W: Sánchez 1-1

Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA

Wright 4 7 5 5 2 4 83 7.20

Matzek 2 1 0 0 0 2 27 4.08

Jackson 1 3 1 1 1 0 21 3.94

Webb 2 2 2 0 0 3 33 0.00 L: Wright 0-3

T‑3:12

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg

Gamel rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .240

Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .232

Yelich lf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .213

Taylor lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125

Gyorko 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .283

Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .385

A.García cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .227

Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234

Narváez c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .186

Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269

Totals 33 3 10 3 4 6

Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg

Reyes cf-lf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .307

Schoop 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .295

Paredes pr-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Cabrera dh 2 3 0 0 2 0 .245

Candelario 1b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .319

Castro ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .364

Bonifacio rf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .205

Stewart lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .171

Hill cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Romine c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .253

Alcántara 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286

Totals 32 8 8 8 3 10

Milwaukee 000 000 003 — 3 10 0

Detroit 000 150 20x — 8 8 0

LOB‑Milwaukee 7, Detroit 5. 2B‑Gamel (6), Hiura (4). 3B‑Alcántara (1). HR‑Candelario (5), off Feyereisen. RBIs‑Gyorko (10), A.García (12), Narváez (7), Castro (13), Reyes (13), Candelario 4 (23), Bonifacio 2 (10). CS‑Yelich (2) RISP‑Milwaukee 3 for 13; Detroit 5 for 9 GIDP‑Arcia, Gyorko, Gamel DP‑Detroit 3

Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA

Houser 42/3 4 5 5 2 6 86 5.48

Suter 1/3 3 1 1 0 1 11 4.05

Feyereisen 11/3 1 2 2 1 2 35 5.68

Rasmussen 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.12

Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 8.22 L: Houser 1-4

Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA

Turnbull 6 3 0 0 3 3 88 3.32

Soto 1 2 0 0 0 3 21 3.38

Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.70

Cisnero 2/3 5 3 3 0 0 28 3.43

Garcia 1/3 0 0 0 1 0 10 1.65 W: Turnbull 4-2

T‑3:05. A‑0 (41,083)

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Baltimore AB R H BI W K Avg

Alberto 2b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .308

Iglesias ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .396

Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179

Núñez dh 5 1 0 0 0 1 .252

Severino c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .325

Holaday pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217

Mountcastle lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .339

Stewart rf 4 2 1 2 1 2 .185

Valaika 1b 5 3 2 2 0 1 .280

Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .228

Mullins cf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .293

Totals 41 11 14 11 2 8

New York AB R H BI W K Avg

McNeil lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .306

J.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270

Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .340

Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235

Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220

Marisnick cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .385

Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .294

Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220

Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223

Totals 32 2 6 2 1 8

Baltimore 022 140 020 — 11 14 0

New York 010 000 010 — 2 6 1

E‑Marisnick (1). LOB‑Baltimore 5, New York 4. 2B‑Mullins (2), Severino (5), Mountcastle (3), Marisnick (2). 3B‑Mullins (1). HR‑Stewart (4), off Wacha; Mountcastle (4), off Wacha; Ruiz (8), off Gsellman; Valaika (6), off Gsellman; Marisnick (2), off Means; McNeil (3), off Wojciechowski. RBIs‑Stewart 2 (6), Mountcastle 2 (13), Mullins (4), Valaika 2 (13), Ruiz 3 (24), Iglesias (15), Marisnick (4), McNeil (16) RISP‑Baltimore 4 for 11; New York 0 for 1 GIDP‑Mountcastle, J.Davis DP‑Baltimore 1; New York 1

Baltimore IP H R ER W K P ERA

Means 6 3 1 1 1 5 97 6.58

Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.57

Wojciechowski 2 2 1 1 0 1 20 5.13 W: Means 1-3

New York IP H R ER W K P ERA

Wacha 4 7 5 4 0 3 71 7.50

Gsellman 32/3 6 6 6 2 1 76 9.64

Brach 11/3 1 0 0 0 4 22 1.50 L: Wacha 1-3

T‑3:01

LEADERS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .355; T.Anderson, Chicago, .353; Cruz, Minnesota, .342; Severino, Baltimore, .325; J.Abreu, Chicago, .314; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; Lewis, Seattle, .313; F.Reyes, Cleveland, .313; Candelario, Detroit, .312; Verdugo, Boston, .311.

RUNS—T.Anderson, Chicago, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Lewis, Seattle, 32; Biggio, Toronto, 31; Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Cruz, Minnesota, 30; Tucker, Houston, 30; J.Abreu, Chicago, 29; Verdugo, Boston, 29; Alberto, Baltimore, 28.

RBI—J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Tucker, Houston, 37; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Seager, Seattle, 31; Cruz, Minnesota, 31; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 30; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 30; Voit, New York, 29; Olson, Oakland, 29.

HITS—J.Abreu, Chicago, 54; Cruz, Minnesota, 50; Alberto, Baltimore, 48; T.Anderson, Chicago, 48; Lindor, Cleveland, 48; Lewis, Seattle, 47; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 47; Verdugo, Boston, 47; Polanco, Minnesota, 46; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 45; T.Hernández, Toronto, 45.

DOUBLES—Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Brantley, Houston, 14; Franco, Kansas City, 14; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Iglesias, Baltimore, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Gurriel, Houston, 12; Sanó, Minnesota, 12.

TRIPLES—Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Voit, New York, 14; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Olson, Oakland, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; 5 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 12; Margot, Tampa Bay, 9; Moore, Seattle, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Choo, Texas, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; V.Reyes, Detroit, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Straw, Houston, 6.

PITCHING—Bieber, Cleveland, 7-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-3; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Lynn, Texas, 5-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.

ERA—Bieber, Cleveland, 1.25; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.19; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.49; Lynn, Texas, 2.52; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.77; Walker, Toronto, 2.95; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.02; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.12; Ryu, Toronto, 3.19; Greinke, Houston, 3.27.

STRIKEOUTS—Bieber, Cleveland, 94; Giolito, Chicago, 75; G.Cole, New York, 70; Lynn, Texas, 69; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 66; Maeda, Minnesota, 56; Berríos, Minnesota, 55; Bundy, Los Angeles, 55; Ryu, Toronto, 53; Carrasco, Cleveland, 52.

