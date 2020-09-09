American League
East W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 —
Toronto 24 19 .558 4
New York 22 21 .512 6
Baltimore 20 21 .488 7
Boston 15 29 .341 13½
Central W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 16 .619 —
Cleveland 26 17 .605 ½
Minnesota 27 18 .600 ½
Detroit 19 22 .463 6½
Kansas City 16 28 .364 11
West W L Pct GB
Oakland 25 15 .625 —
Houston 22 21 .512 4½
Seattle 19 23 .452 7
Los Angeles 17 26 .395 9½
Texas 14 27 .341 11½
Tuesday’s Results
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Oakland 4, Houston 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 5, Oakland 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 6, Seattle 5
Wednesday’s Results
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, late
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, late
L.A. Angels at Texas, late
Houston at Oakland, late
Seattle at San Francisco, late
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15, 1st game
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 3:40
L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 4:05
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40, 2nd game
Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10
Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 6:40
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-3), 7:05
National League
East W L Pct GB
Atlanta 24 18 .571 —
Philadelphia 21 18 .538 1½
Miami 19 18 .514 2½
New York 19 24 .442 5½
Washington 16 25 .390 7½
Central W L Pct GB
Chicago 25 18 .581 —
St. Louis 18 17 .514 3
Milwaukee 19 22 .463 5
Cincinnati 18 24 .429 6½
Pittsburgh 14 26 .350 9½
West W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 31 12 .721 —
San Diego 27 17 .614 4½
San Francisco 22 21 .512 9
Colorado 20 22 .476 10½
Arizona 15 28 .349 16
Tuesday’s Results
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Miami 8, Atlanta 0
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0
San Diego 14, Colorado 5
San Francisco 6, Seattle 5
L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Results
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, late
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, late
Miami at Atlanta, late
Colorado at San Diego, late
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs,late
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
Seattle at San Francisco, late
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15, 1st game
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40, 2nd game
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05
Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40
Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1), 8:15
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 9:40
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg
A.García cf 4 3 2 2 2 1 .227
Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .232
Sogard ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .182
Yelich lf 5 1 1 1 1 1 .213
Gyorko 1b 5 2 2 2 1 1 .283
Braun dh 5 2 3 3 1 0 .205
Arcia ss 6 3 4 0 0 1 .234
Urías 3b 6 2 3 5 0 0 .269
Taylor rf 5 3 4 3 0 0 .125
Nottingham c 5 2 1 2 1 2 .214
Totals 45 19 21 18 7 6
Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg
Reyes cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .307
Hill ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Alcántara 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Dmrtte ph-dh-p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Candelario 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .319
Castro ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .364
Bonifacio lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .205
Cameron rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Greiner c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Totals 28 0 2 0 0 11
Milwaukee 031 305 304 — 19 21 0
Detroit 000 000 000 — 0 2 1
E‑Castro (3). LOB‑Milwaukee 8, Detroit 1. 2B‑Arcia (2), Urías 2 (2), Taylor 2 (1), A.García 2 (6), Yelich (5). 3B‑Castro (1). HR‑Gyorko (4), off Boyd; Nottingham (1), off Boyd; Braun (2), off Funkhouser; Gyorko (5), off Demeritte; Taylor (1), off Demeritte. RBIs‑Urías 5 (6), A.García 2 (12), Gyorko 2 (10), Nottingham 2 (3), Braun 3 (10), Yelich (18), Taylor 3 (0). CS‑Urías (1) RISP‑Milwaukee 10 for 20; Detroit 0 for 2 GIDP‑Arcia, Gyorko, Cameron DP‑Milwaukee 1; Detroit 2
Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA
Burnes 7 1 0 0 0 11 90 2.35
Yardley 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.69
Lindblom 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 6.25 W: Burnes 2-0
Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA
Boyd 3 8 7 7 4 2 78 6.64
Schreiber 21/3 3 2 2 0 3 41 6.08
R.García 2/3 3 3 3 1 1 25 7.20
Funkhouser 1 3 3 3 2 0 27 6.06
Demeritte 1 4 4 4 0 0 17 36.00
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 10.13 L: Boyd 1-5
T‑3:04
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
New York AB R H BI W K Avg
LeMahieu 3b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .355
Voit 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .271
Hicks cf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .209
Frazier rf 4 0 2 1 1 2 .288
Torres ss 5 1 2 4 0 1 .234
Andújar dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .165
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .121
Wade 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .161
Totals 35 7 7 7 7 6
Toronto AB R H BI W K Avg
Biggio 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271
Shaw 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .248
Gurriel Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Panik 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Villar ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .194
Joseph c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .125
Fisher lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .259
Davis rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Totals 32 2 6 2 0 9
New York 011 030 002 — 7 7 0
Toronto 020 000 000 — 2 6 1
E‑Villar (4). LOB‑New York 8, Toronto 3. 2B‑Torres (5), Davis (1). HR‑Torres (2), off Roark; LeMahieu (5), off Roark; Fisher (1), off García. RBIs‑Torres 4 (10), LeMahieu (13), Voit (30), Frazier (17), Fisher 2 (6). SB‑LeMahieu (2), Frazier (2) RISP‑New York 3 for 8; Toronto 0 for 2
New York IP H R ER W K P ERA
García 7 5 2 2 0 6 95 3.06
Britton 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.57
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 6.00 W: García 1-1
Toronto IP H R ER W K P ERA
Roark 4 2 2 2 3 3 68 5.60
Stripling 31/3 4 3 3 2 2 56 7.04
Borucki 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.38
Reid-Foley 1 1 2 0 1 0 31 1.35 L: Stripling 0-2
T‑3:04
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0
Kansas City AB R H BI W K Avg
Merrifield rf-2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .258
Mondesi ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .203
Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Franco dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Reynolds 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Starling cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Olivares cf-rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .385
Lopez 2b-3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .235
Gallagher c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .260
Totals 36 3 10 3 0 8
Cleveland AB R H BI W K Avg
Cé.Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Ramírez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245
Freeman ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .203
Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .314
Luplow rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154
Naquin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Mercado lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .140
Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
R.Pérez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .186
DeShields cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .284
Totals 32 0 6 0 4 6
Kansas City 000 001 002 — 3 10 0
Cleveland 000 000 000 — 0 6 2
E‑Carrasco (1), Cé.Hernández (3). LOB‑Kansas City 6, Cleveland 10. 2B‑Luplow (2). 3B‑Olivares (1), DeShields (1). RBIs‑Mondesi (8), Olivares (5), Lopez (11). CS‑Lopez (5). S‑Cé.Hernández Hernández). RISP‑Kansas City 2 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 5
Kansas City IP H R ER W K P ERA
Duffy 52/3 4 0 0 4 4 101 4.24
Hahn 11/3 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.04
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.00
Holland 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.31 W: Duffy 3-3; S: Holland 3
Cleveland IP H R ER W K P ERA
Carrasco 7 7 1 1 0 6 101 3.12
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.93
Maton 1 3 2 2 0 1 21 3.52 L: Carrasco 2-4
T‑3:03
TUESDAY
L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg
Betts rf 6 0 1 1 0 1 .310
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 2 1 .322
Pollock dh 6 2 1 0 0 2 .279
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 0 2 1 .217
Muncy 1b 4 1 1 0 2 1 .201
Taylor lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .262
Lux 2b 5 3 3 5 1 2 .219
Ríos 3b 4 1 1 2 2 0 .209
Barnes c 4 0 1 0 2 0 .268
Totals 41 10 10 9 12 9
Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg
Rojas ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .192
Marte 2b 5 0 0 1 0 0 .290
Walker 1b 5 2 1 3 0 1 .281
Calhoun rf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .201
Escobar 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .211
Peralta lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .283
Vogt dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Mathisen ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Varsho c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .151
Locastro cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238
Totals 40 9 10 9 2 7
Los Angeles 010 010 400 4 — 10 10 2
Arizona 005 001 000 3 — 9 10 2
E‑Lux (2), Barnes (1), Bergen (1), Escobar (4). LOB‑Los Angeles 15, Arizona 5. 2B‑Ríos (4), Escobar (4). HR‑Lux (1), off Weaver; Lux (2), off López; Varsho (2), off Buehler; Calhoun (9), off Buehler; Walker (6), off Jansen. RBIs‑Lux 5 (5), Taylor (17), Ríos 2 (9), Betts (32), Varsho (4), Marte (14), Walker 3 (27), Calhoun 2 (22), Peralta 2 (26). SB‑Locastro (3), Bellinger 2 (6) RISP‑Los Angeles 5 for 17; Arizona 3 for 10 GIDP‑Seager DP‑Arizona 1
Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA
Buehler 22/3 4 5 2 0 2 61 3.86
González 11/3 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.38
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.42
Kolarek 1 1 1 1 1 1 18 0.68
Treinen 11/3 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.37
Wood 11/3 1 0 0 1 1 26 4.26
Jansen 11/3 3 3 2 0 1 31 1.96 W: Jansen 3-0
Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA
Weaver 4 5 2 2 4 2 86 7.12
Bergen 2/3 1 0 0 2 1 24 0.00
Mella H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.50
Rondón H,5 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 8.36
Mantiply 1/3 1 3 3 2 0 19 15.43
Crichton BS,0-2 11/3 2 1 1 1 2 28 3.15
Ginkel 11/3 0 0 0 2 1 31 6.32
López 1 1 4 2 1 0 13 6.59 L: López 0-1
T‑4:25
San Francisco 6, Seattle 5
Seattle AB R H BI W K Avg
J.Crawford ss 4 1 1 3 1 0 .238
Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Lewis cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .313
Seager 3b 3 0 0 1 2 0 .277
France dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .353
Marmolejos rf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .226
White 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .190
Torrens c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .267
Long Jr. lf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .171
Ervin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Totals 34 5 10 5 4 8
San Francisco AB R H BI W K Avg
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .301
Dickerson lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .264
Ruf ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .291
Basabe lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Solano 2b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .341
Belt 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .330
Flores dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291
B.Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Sandoval 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .205
Slater pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .328
Longoria 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Bart c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Dubón cf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .280
Totals 35 6 11 6 0 6
Seattle 131 000 000 — 5 10 0
San Francisco 102 200 10x — 6 11 0
LOB‑Seattle 8, San Francisco 5. 2B‑J.Crawford (6), Torrens (1), Solano (13). 3B‑France (1), Solano (1). HR‑Dickerson (7), off Lail; Dubón (1), off Lail; Ruf (2), off Misiewicz. RBIs‑Seager (31), J.Crawford 3 (15), Marmolejos (12), Belt 2 (19), Dickerson (21), Dubón 2 (11), Ruf (12). SB‑Moore (9), Lewis (3), Slater (6) Crawford, Marmolejos); San Francisco 2 (Flores, Bart). RISP‑Seattle 2 for 10; San Francisco 2 for 5 GIDP‑France, White DP‑San Francisco 2
Seattle IP H R ER W K P ERA
Newsome 11/3 2 1 1 0 2 21 3.24
Lail 22/3 5 4 4 0 1 57 5.62
Sadler 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.27
Misiewicz 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 4.02
Frankoff 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.00 L: Misiewicz 0-2
San Francisco IP H R ER W K P ERA
Webb 5 6 5 5 3 4 93 4.71
Baragar 1 2 0 0 0 2 24 5.40
Rogers 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 6.00
García H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.69 W: Rogers 1-3; S: Watson 1
T‑3:04
San Diego 14, Colorado 5
Colorado AB R H BI W K Avg
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309
Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .293
Butera 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Blackmon rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .323
Fuentes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .357
Arenado 3b 3 2 2 3 0 0 .268
Hilliard ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Kemp dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .264
McMahon 1b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .215
Hampson 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Wolters c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .220
E.Díaz ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Totals 35 5 9 5 1 13
San Diego AB R H BI W K Avg
Grisham cf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .269
A.Almonte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Tatis Jr. ss 2 2 0 0 2 0 .310
Crnenworth ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .323
Machado 3b 3 2 3 2 1 0 .308
Mateo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Moreland 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .167
Nola dh 4 2 1 4 0 1 .227
Myers rf 4 2 3 5 0 0 .297
Oña rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Castro c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250
Profar lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .241
Garcia 2b-3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .256
Totals 34 14 14 13 5 4
Colorado 300 011 000 — 5 9 1
San Diego 551 000 30x — 14 14 0
E‑Tapia (2). LOB‑Colorado 4, San Diego 4. 2B‑Story (10), Arenado (8), Castro 2 (3), Machado (9), Profar (3), Moreland (1). HR‑Arenado (8), off Clevinger; Myers (10), off Mujica; Nola (2), off Mujica; Myers (11), off Santos. RBIs‑Arenado 3 (25), Story (21), Kemp (18), Nola 4 (5), Myers 5 (30), Machado 2 (37), Profar (19), Grisham (19). SB‑Story (13). SF‑Grisham RISP‑Colorado 2 for 5; San Diego 6 for 12 GIDP‑E.Díaz, Nola, Tatis Jr. DP‑Colorado 2; San Diego 1
Colorado IP H R ER W K P ERA
González 1/3 0 4 4 3 1 31 8.68
Mujica 22/3 8 7 6 2 1 54 20.25
Santos 3 5 3 3 0 1 46 8.44
J.Díaz 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 8.22 L: González 0-1
San Diego IP H R ER W K P ERA
Clevinger 5 5 4 4 1 8 84 4.91
Williams 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 9.00
Morejon 11/3 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.00
Johnson 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.29
Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 7.31 W: Clevinger 1-1
T‑3:16
Houston 5, Oakland 4
Houston AB R H BI W K Avg
Springer dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .233
Straw cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246
Brantley lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .330
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .263
Tucker rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .272
Correa ss 3 1 0 1 0 2 .289
Díaz 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .219
Toro 3b 2 0 0 1 1 2 .150
Garneau c 2 0 0 1 1 1 .160
Totals 26 5 6 5 5 7
Oakland AB R H BI W K Avg
La Stella 3b-2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259
Kemp 2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .269
Pinder ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Laureano cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .234
Olson 1b 4 1 1 3 0 3 .188
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259
Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .172
Canha rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Machín ss 3 1 3 0 0 0 .237
Heim c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Totals 28 4 8 4 3 7
Houston 000 400 1 — 5 6 0
Oakland 004 000 0 — 4 8 1
E‑Machín (2). LOB‑Houston 7, Oakland 7. 2B‑Brantley (14), Machín (1). HR‑Olson (11), off De Jong. RBIs‑Correa (23), Toro (9), Garneau (4), Springer (21), Gurriel (17), Kemp (3), Olson 3 (29). SF‑Gurriel, Kemp RISP‑Houston 1 for 9; Oakland 1 for 4 GIDP‑Brantley DP‑Oakland 1
Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA
De Jong 3 5 4 4 1 3 51 14.73
Peacock 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 14 9.00
Raley 12/3 0 0 0 0 1 22 3.97
Paredes 2/3 1 0 0 2 1 18 3.45
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.68 W: Paredes 2-2; S: Pressly 8
Oakland IP H R ER W K P ERA
Minor 31/3 3 4 4 2 4 63 12.46
Petit 2/3 1 0 0 2 0 16 2.16
McFarland 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 6 1.69
Trivino 1/3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.70
Wendelken 2 1 1 0 1 2 33 1.45 L: Wendelken 1-1
T‑2:52
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1
Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Thaiss 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Trout cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .301
Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .288
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .194
Upton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Ward pr-lf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .222
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .194
Adell rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .188
Totals 31 1 6 1 2 9
Texas AB R H BI W K Avg
Taveras cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .220
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .302
Solak dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .279
Gallo rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .185
Trevino c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .257
Andrus ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .177
Guzmán 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .364
Tejeda 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200
White lf 2 1 0 1 1 1 .000
Totals 31 7 9 5 3 8
Los Angeles 000 010 000 — 1 6 1
Texas 010 221 01x — 7 9 0
E‑Thaiss (1). LOB‑Los Angeles 8, Texas 6. 2B‑Ward (1), Taveras (2), Trevino (8). HR‑Walsh (2), off Lynn; Andrus (2), off Heaney. RBIs‑Walsh (5), Andrus (6), Kiner-Falefa (7), Solak (17), Guzmán (4), White (1). SB‑Ohtani (7). SF‑Kiner-Falefa, Solak, White RISP‑Los Angeles 0 for 5; Texas 2 for 10 GIDP‑Ohtani, Stassi DP‑Texas 2
Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA
Heaney 5 5 5 3 1 4 84 4.04
Robles 12/3 2 1 1 1 1 25 12.08
Barnes 11/3 2 1 1 1 3 29 7.07 L: Heaney 3-3
Texas IP H R ER W K P ERA
Lynn 7 4 1 1 2 6 114 2.52
Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.78
Goody 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 6.48 W: Lynn 5-2
T‑2:52
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0
Cincinnati AB R H BI W K Avg
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Winker dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .199
Moustakas 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235
Aquino lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Goodwin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188
Akiyama cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .210
Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .147
Galvis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .192
Totals 30 0 5 0 5 9
Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg
Happ cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .295
Bryant 3b 3 1 0 0 0 3 .194
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Báez ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .208
Schwarber lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .214
Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Contreras c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .244
Kipnis dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .263
Bote 2b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .222
Maybin rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Totals 28 3 4 3 1 11
Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0 5 0
Chicago 021 000 00x — 3 4 0
LOB‑Cincinnati 8, Chicago 3. 2B‑Barnhart (3), Moustakas (4). 3B‑Bote (1), Báez (1). RBIs‑Bote 2 (22), Báez (19) RISP‑Cincinnati 0 for 3; Chicago 1 for 4 GIDP‑Barnhart, Garcia DP‑Chicago 2
Cincinnati IP H R ER W K P ERA
Mahle 7 4 3 3 1 10 109 3.89
R.Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 11.81 L: Mahle 1-2
Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA
Mills 6 4 0 0 3 6 102 4.74
Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.40
Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.76
Jeffress 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.06 W: Mills 4-3; S: Jeffress 6
T‑2:36
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Chicago AB R H BI W K Avg
Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .353
Moncada 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .243
Grandal c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .257
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .314
Jiménez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .280
Encarnación dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .176
Dyson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .157
Robert cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .265
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Madrigal 2b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .391
Totals 35 4 10 3 3 13
Pittsburgh AB R H BI W K Avg
Frazier lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
E.González ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .288
Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185
Moran dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .154
Martin pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Bell 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .206
Hayes 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .381
Newman 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .248
Stallings c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .294
Tucker pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .242
Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Totals 34 5 10 4 1 6
Chicago 000 030 010 — 4 10 1
Pittsburgh 000 020 021 — 5 10 1
No outs when winning run scored E‑Grandal (1), Polanco (1). LOB‑Chicago 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B‑Anderson (10), Madrigal 2 (2), Jiménez (9), Bell (3), Newman (5), Stallings (5). 3B‑Hayes (2). HR‑Grandal (6), off Neverauskas. RBIs‑Moncada (19), Grandal 2 (20), Hayes (3), Newman (9), Stallings (14), E.González (19). CS‑Anderson (1) RISP‑Chicago 2 for 7; Pittsburgh 4 for 10 González, Frazier. GIDP‑Bell DP‑Chicago 1
Chicago IP H R ER W K P ERA
Cease 5 5 2 2 0 2 79 3.33
Heuer H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.30
Foster H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.45
Marshall BS,0-3 2/3 3 2 2 0 1 18 2.84
Detwiler 1/3 2 1 0 0 0 12 1.56
Cordero 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 6.23 L: Detwiler 1-1
Pittsburgh IP H R ER W K P ERA
Musgrove 4 3 0 0 2 5 64 5.40
Neverauskas 1 4 3 3 0 2 25 8.40
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Stratton 2 2 1 0 1 2 30 3.43
Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.38 W: Rodríguez 2-2
T‑3:19
Miami 8, Atlanta 0
Miami AB R H BI W K Avg
Dickerson lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .225
Brinson rf-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Marte cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Aguilar 1b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .273
Joyce rf-lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .280
Harrison pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .129
B.Anderson 3b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .227
Cooper dh 5 1 2 3 0 0 .244
Chisholm 2b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .083
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .375
Alfaro c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .152
Totals 39 8 13 7 3 9
Atlanta AB R H BI W K Avg
Acuña Jr. rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .277
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .301
Freeman 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .317
Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311
Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Hechavarría 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
d’Arnaud ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .317
Markakis rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Totals 31 0 4 0 2 10
Miami 011 300 102 — 8 13 0
Atlanta 000 000 000 — 0 4 1
E‑Webb (1). LOB‑Miami 8, Atlanta 7. 2B‑Dickerson (2), Freeman (13). HR‑Joyce (1), off Wright; Alfaro (1), off Wright; Cooper (2), off Wright. RBIs‑Joyce (9), Alfaro 2 (2), Cooper 3 (8), B.Anderson (19). SB‑Chisholm (0), Alfaro (1) RISP‑Miami 4 for 13; Atlanta 0 for 4 GIDP‑Marte, Cooper DP‑Atlanta 2
Miami IP H R ER W K P ERA
Sánchez 6 3 0 0 1 6 89 2.37
Hoyt 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 22 1.86
Bleier 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.38
Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 3.07
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 27.00 W: Sánchez 1-1
Atlanta IP H R ER W K P ERA
Wright 4 7 5 5 2 4 83 7.20
Matzek 2 1 0 0 0 2 27 4.08
Jackson 1 3 1 1 1 0 21 3.94
Webb 2 2 2 0 0 3 33 0.00 L: Wright 0-3
T‑3:12
Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3
Milwaukee AB R H BI W K Avg
Gamel rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .232
Yelich lf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .213
Taylor lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Gyorko 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .283
Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .385
A.García cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .227
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Narváez c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .186
Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269
Totals 33 3 10 3 4 6
Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg
Reyes cf-lf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .307
Schoop 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Paredes pr-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Cabrera dh 2 3 0 0 2 0 .245
Candelario 1b 4 2 2 4 0 0 .319
Castro ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .364
Bonifacio rf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .205
Stewart lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .171
Hill cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Romine c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .253
Alcántara 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Totals 32 8 8 8 3 10
Milwaukee 000 000 003 — 3 10 0
Detroit 000 150 20x — 8 8 0
LOB‑Milwaukee 7, Detroit 5. 2B‑Gamel (6), Hiura (4). 3B‑Alcántara (1). HR‑Candelario (5), off Feyereisen. RBIs‑Gyorko (10), A.García (12), Narváez (7), Castro (13), Reyes (13), Candelario 4 (23), Bonifacio 2 (10). CS‑Yelich (2) RISP‑Milwaukee 3 for 13; Detroit 5 for 9 GIDP‑Arcia, Gyorko, Gamel DP‑Detroit 3
Milwaukee IP H R ER W K P ERA
Houser 42/3 4 5 5 2 6 86 5.48
Suter 1/3 3 1 1 0 1 11 4.05
Feyereisen 11/3 1 2 2 1 2 35 5.68
Rasmussen 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.12
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 8.22 L: Houser 1-4
Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA
Turnbull 6 3 0 0 3 3 88 3.32
Soto 1 2 0 0 0 3 21 3.38
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.70
Cisnero 2/3 5 3 3 0 0 28 3.43
Garcia 1/3 0 0 0 1 0 10 1.65 W: Turnbull 4-2
T‑3:05. A‑0 (41,083)
Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2
Baltimore AB R H BI W K Avg
Alberto 2b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .308
Iglesias ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .396
Velazquez pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Núñez dh 5 1 0 0 0 1 .252
Severino c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .325
Holaday pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Mountcastle lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .339
Stewart rf 4 2 1 2 1 2 .185
Valaika 1b 5 3 2 2 0 1 .280
Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .228
Mullins cf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .293
Totals 41 11 14 11 2 8
New York AB R H BI W K Avg
McNeil lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .306
J.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .340
Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Marisnick cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .385
Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .294
Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Totals 32 2 6 2 1 8
Baltimore 022 140 020 — 11 14 0
New York 010 000 010 — 2 6 1
E‑Marisnick (1). LOB‑Baltimore 5, New York 4. 2B‑Mullins (2), Severino (5), Mountcastle (3), Marisnick (2). 3B‑Mullins (1). HR‑Stewart (4), off Wacha; Mountcastle (4), off Wacha; Ruiz (8), off Gsellman; Valaika (6), off Gsellman; Marisnick (2), off Means; McNeil (3), off Wojciechowski. RBIs‑Stewart 2 (6), Mountcastle 2 (13), Mullins (4), Valaika 2 (13), Ruiz 3 (24), Iglesias (15), Marisnick (4), McNeil (16) RISP‑Baltimore 4 for 11; New York 0 for 1 GIDP‑Mountcastle, J.Davis DP‑Baltimore 1; New York 1
Baltimore IP H R ER W K P ERA
Means 6 3 1 1 1 5 97 6.58
Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.57
Wojciechowski 2 2 1 1 0 1 20 5.13 W: Means 1-3
New York IP H R ER W K P ERA
Wacha 4 7 5 4 0 3 71 7.50
Gsellman 32/3 6 6 6 2 1 76 9.64
Brach 11/3 1 0 0 0 4 22 1.50 L: Wacha 1-3
T‑3:01
LEADERS
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING—LeMahieu, New York, .355; T.Anderson, Chicago, .353; Cruz, Minnesota, .342; Severino, Baltimore, .325; J.Abreu, Chicago, .314; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; Lewis, Seattle, .313; F.Reyes, Cleveland, .313; Candelario, Detroit, .312; Verdugo, Boston, .311.
RUNS—T.Anderson, Chicago, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Lewis, Seattle, 32; Biggio, Toronto, 31; Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Cruz, Minnesota, 30; Tucker, Houston, 30; J.Abreu, Chicago, 29; Verdugo, Boston, 29; Alberto, Baltimore, 28.
RBI—J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Tucker, Houston, 37; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Seager, Seattle, 31; Cruz, Minnesota, 31; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 30; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 30; Voit, New York, 29; Olson, Oakland, 29.
HITS—J.Abreu, Chicago, 54; Cruz, Minnesota, 50; Alberto, Baltimore, 48; T.Anderson, Chicago, 48; Lindor, Cleveland, 48; Lewis, Seattle, 47; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 47; Verdugo, Boston, 47; Polanco, Minnesota, 46; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 45; T.Hernández, Toronto, 45.
DOUBLES—Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Brantley, Houston, 14; Franco, Kansas City, 14; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Iglesias, Baltimore, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Gurriel, Houston, 12; Sanó, Minnesota, 12.
TRIPLES—Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; 14 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Voit, New York, 14; T.Hernández, Toronto, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 13; Olson, Oakland, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; 5 tied at 10.
STOLEN BASES—Mondesi, Kansas City, 12; Margot, Tampa Bay, 9; Moore, Seattle, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Choo, Texas, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; V.Reyes, Detroit, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Straw, Houston, 6.
PITCHING—Bieber, Cleveland, 7-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-3; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Lynn, Texas, 5-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.
ERA—Bieber, Cleveland, 1.25; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.19; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.49; Lynn, Texas, 2.52; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.77; Walker, Toronto, 2.95; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.02; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.12; Ryu, Toronto, 3.19; Greinke, Houston, 3.27.
STRIKEOUTS—Bieber, Cleveland, 94; Giolito, Chicago, 75; G.Cole, New York, 70; Lynn, Texas, 69; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 66; Maeda, Minnesota, 56; Berríos, Minnesota, 55; Bundy, Los Angeles, 55; Ryu, Toronto, 53; Carrasco, Cleveland, 52.