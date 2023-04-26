Mock draft art Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Alabama quarterback Bryce Young ASSOCIATED PRESS Texas running back Bijan Robinson ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Richmond Restaurant Week returns this week Your chance to dine at Richmond-area restaurants while donating to Feed More, central Virginia’s core hunger-relief organization, returns this… VEC lays off 157 workers, raising new questions about long-term funding The Virginia Employment Commission relies on federal grants to pay for its operations because it generally does not receive money from Virgini… Meet the 2023 All-Metro boys basketball team, led by John Marshall's Dennis Parker Jr. Meet the 2023 All-Metro boys basketball team, led by four Justices, a Blue Devil and a Spartan. Richmond finalizes deal to replace The Diamond Opening day at the new stadium is projected for 2026, a year after Major League Baseball's deadline. Ikea plans to add 8 new US locations over next 3 years Ikea is planning to splash $2.19 billion to expand its furniture empire in the United States.