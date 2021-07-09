 Skip to main content
Moderate drought persists in Southside Va.
Thursday’s U.S. Drought Monitor map continues to show an area of moderate drought near Danville, South Boston, and South Hill. Abnormally dry conditions cover 44% of Virginia, mainly west of Emporia and Louisa, south of Harrisonburg and east of the New River.

