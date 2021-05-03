 Skip to main content
Monday Weatherline
Monday Weatherline

Rain possible on Monday, or this week

Rain chances return to Virginia on Monday, perhaps with some thunder or very isolated severe storms. If that activity misses, a few chances later in the week ought to wet the ground. As of Sunday, this is the driest 30-day period for Richmond since March 2020.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

