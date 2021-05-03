Monday Weatherline

Rain possible on Monday, or this week
Rain chances return to Virginia on Monday, perhaps with some thunder or very isolated severe storms. If that activity misses, a few chances later in the week ought to wet the ground. As of Sunday, this is the driest 30-day period for Richmond since March 2020.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
