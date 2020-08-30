 Skip to main content
Monday's Sports on Radio
MONDAY’S RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. - Washington at Philadelphia, 910

TALK SHOWS

8 a.m. — The Sports Huddle with Bob Black, 950

8 — Sportsphone with Big Al, 106.1

11 — The Sports King, 106.1

2 p.m. — Wes McElroy, 910

Subject to change

