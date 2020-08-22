Monday's Sports on Radio

monday’s radio
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m. - Miami at Washington, 1140
TALK SHOWS
8 a.m. — The Sports Huddle with Bob Black, 950
8 — Sportsphone with Big Al, 106.1
11 — The Sports King, 106.1
2 p.m. — Wes McElroy, 910
Subject to change
